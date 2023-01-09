Read full article on original website
Willits News
Beaches battered by storms and surge, but spared major damage
With a break in the storms, crews are cleaning up the mess left behind following the recent big surf and heavy rains that battered the region in the past week. The north end of Bolsa Chica State Beach’s parking lots, closed for nearly a week following a flooding of seawater that stretched across the sand and into Pacific Coast Highway, will reopen by Thursday, Jan. 11, following extensive clean-up efforts, said State Parks Superintendent Kevin Pearsall.
Eater
Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space
Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
Seal Beach Pier Repairs Underway As OC Beaches Brace For More Rain
The National Weather Service is predicting strong winds and heavy rain up to 1 inch per hour through Tuesday.
easyreadernews.com
HBPD blue goes green
The Hermosa Beach Police Department is nearly halfway to its goal of a zero-emission fleet. The fleet includes two Teslas and two Ford Hybrid SUVs for patrol. Of the police department’s 39 vehicles, 17 are hybrid or electric, and comply with Hermosa’s Green Fleet Action Plan, adopted in 2013. The plan calls for the “progressive transition to alternative fuel and zero and low emissions vehicles for the city.”
Giant boulder crushes man’s car in Malibu
A driver remains shaken up after narrowly escaping a falling boulder that completely crushed his vehicle in Malibu on Tuesday. The incident happened along a hillside in the 20000 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu The vehicle’s owner, Mauricio Henao, feels very lucky to be alive. Henao was sitting in his driver’s seat just […]
Disneyland announces changes to park hopping rule, will make ride photos ‘complimentary’
Big changes are on the way for park-hoppers and other guests at Disneyland Resort.
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California
A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time. The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.
Eater
Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish
Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
foxla.com
Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child
PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
Headlines: Union Station Tunnels Flooded In Ankle-Deep Water; Egg Shortage in L.A. Continues
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —DTLA: A Union Station pedestrian tunnel was flooded with ankle-deep water due to rains. To get from one end...
SoCal weather: What to know on rainfall totals, road closures and flash flood warnings
As the latest storm batters SoCal, here's what to know about rainfall totals, road closures and conditions to keep you and your family safe.
easyreadernews.com
Redondo Beach: Lives well lived, 2022
Joe Czuleger was a sailor, and powerboater; snow, and water skier; and freshwater and saltwater fisherman. He was also a hunter, horseman, bicyclist, private pilot, and SCUBA diver. He gave up golf for 30 years, but resumed playing after a heart attack. Czuleger ran the Redondo Trading Post (now called...
theregistrysocal.com
Tova Capital Acquires 34,500 SQFT Retail Complex in Long Beach for $6.2MM
Los Angeles – Tova Capital has acquired a fully occupied 34,500-square-foot retail complex near Downtown Long Beach, CA, in a $6.2 million off-market transaction. The retail property is located on a nearly one-acre site at 205-233 E. Anaheim Street, between Long Beach Boulevard and Pacific Avenue, the city’s main north/south arterials and transit lines. The property consists of two approximately 17,000-square-foot single-story buildings occupied by a popular brewery, Trademark Brewing and climbing gym Long Beach Rising, under long-term leases. The property benefits from its prime location across the street from two recently completed senior and affordable multifamily projects and is adjacent to a future 36-unit townhome development.
foxla.com
Beverly Hills flooding: Porsche is no match for flooded street
A Porsche became submerged in flood waters on Wilshire Blvd. Tuesday morning in Beverly Hills as a storm system passed through Southern California.
BiG AL’S Pizzeria Expands California Presence With a New Restaurant in Orange County
The expansion fits into BiG AL’S vision of becoming a neighborhood restaurant
easyreadernews.com
Letters to the Editor 1-12-23
Neither your article nor Hermosa Beach Police Chief Paul LeBaron acknowledge that electric bikes are illegal on The Strand, no matter who is riding them, or what speed they are ridden at (“Greening too much of a good thing, Council finds, ER Dec. 29, 2022). Merchants who sell electric bikes in Hermosa do not tell their customers that they are illegal on The Strand. The law is straightforward and needs to be enforced. Is Chief LeBaron waiting for a serious accident before he decides that enforcement is necessary? The tickets given to electric bike riders on The Strand in a single afternoon, could support the entire police department for a month. Putting up permanent barriers on The Strand will change the character of Hermosa Beach and only punish law abiding bicyclists and pedestrians.
Yoshiharu Ramen Heading to San Clemente
A burgeoning local chain, Yoshiharu already operates nine locations around Southern California
Beach cities prepare for flooding as yet another storm hits Southern California
After suffering some damage during last week's storm, Seal Beach and Long Beach are among the many coastal communities ramping up their flood prevention efforts as yet another atmospheric river hits Southern California.Last week, parts of the Seal Beach Pier were damaged as high surf and a powerful storm drenched the Southland, causing additional concerns for many in the area. As a result, the pier has been closed since Friday. Public Works crews dug a deep trench along the beach to direct storm water back into the ocean in hopes of preventing flooding in the area and worked to gather pilings...
La Brea Bakery Permanently Closes After 20 Years At Downtown Disney
The La Brea Bakery at Downtown Disney has officially closed its doors. 😢
SoCal basks in dry weather after powerful storms, but more rain is coming
Southern California basked in a dry day today, but cleanup efforts were continuing from a powerful storm that dropped several inches of rain and caused mudslides, flooding and a dangerous sinkhole that swallowed two vehicles.
