Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Sporting News
Steve Kerr is NBA's best thief: Four plays Warriors coach has stolen, including Brad Stevens' 'Winner' set
Steve Kerr has drawn up some terrific plays in high-leverage moments to get the Warriors beautiful shots this season. He deserves a ton of credit for finding those plays and knowing when to implement them. But as far as creating them, he may have to push the praise in another...
Sibling rivalry takes FedExForum: Jones, Grizzlies top the Spurs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the Grizzlies and Spurs tied at 109 with just under six minutes to go in the fourth, Tyus Jones snaked around a screen and got to the free throw line for a pull up midrange jumper. His younger brother Tre Jones was the one chasing him off the screen and recovered well enough to contest, but it didn’t make a difference.
Sporting News
Donovan Mitchell already making Jazz, Danny Ainge regret blockbuster trade with Cavaliers
Last summer, in the midst of Donovan Mitchell mania, I wrote about Danny Ainge's history of winning blockbuster trades. The former Celtics and current Jazz executive has acquired stars (Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen) and rebuilt with draft picks (Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum). In his first major move with...
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 8: Philadelphia 76ers Defeat Pistons with Triple-Double from James Harden
In the absence of Sixers star Joel Embiid, James Harden took control with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against the Detroit Pistons. Philadelphia’s frontcourt had the majority of the scoring but Harden and Tyrese Maxey led the way with a combined 43 points. OTHERS:. -Indiana Pacers center...
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient. “A truly selfless superstar,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3...
Lakers' LeBron James, Cavs' Donovan Mitchell named NBA Players of the Week
Lakers forward LeBron James and Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA’s Players of the Week, the league announced Monday. Interestingly, both players only appeared in three of their teams’ four games, though they were both undefeated when they played. James won for the Western Conference, while Mitchell was the East’s winner.
Yardbarker
Mavs vs. Clippers Injury Updates: Paul George OUT; Will Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard Play?
However, the rekindling of this rivalry could be missing some juice, as both teams are coming into this matchup a little beat up. On the Mavs' side, Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor strain), Josh Green (elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring tear) will all remain out. Dallas has been without that trio of key contributors for about a month now, but the hope is that Finney-Smith and Green are close to returning. Kleber, on the other hand, is likely out for the rest of the season, although the Mavs haven't come out and officially said that yet.
2023 Hoophall Classic: Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum highlight NBA stars that previously played in showcase
The Spalding Hoophall Classic attracts some of the top prospects in the game. Countless players that have competed in the showcase made the jump to the collegiate level and eventually the NBA. With the national slate of the 2023 Hoophall Classic set to begin this week, here’s a look back...
Hardaway Trade to Heat? How Lowry Fits with Mavs' Luka - 5 Factors
Tim Hardaway Jr. trade rumors? What factors are in play with these Dallas Mavs idea moving toward the deadline?
Luka Doncic's Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game
Luka Doncic has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s game.
Sporting News
How Otto Porter Jr.'s season-ending foot injury impacts Raptors' trade deadline plans
As they approach the midway point of the season, the Raptors have been dealt a serious injury blow. On Tuesday, Toronto announced that Otto Porter Jr. would miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season after undergoing surgery to repair the foot injury that's held him out of action since Nov. 14.
Sporting News
Ja Morant gifts signed jersey and sneakers to young Grizzlies fan who had autographed ball stolen by two adults
Ja Morant. Man of the people. The Memphis Grizzlies guard has quickly become a fan favorite and it's easy to see why. On Wednesday, the rising star followed through on a special gesture for a young Grizzlies fan. Ellie Hughes, 11, who has been attending Grizzlies home games with her...
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Nuggets?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' loss to Denver. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Nuggets? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 113, Knicks 119
Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. Minutes before the opening tip, the Indiana Pacers found out they would need to overcome some adversity against their rivals in the Empire State. Down two starters and a rotational player, the Pacers came into Wednesday’s matchup with the...
Sporting News
What time is Maple Leafs vs. Predators? NHL on TNT game headlines Wednesday night national tv doubleheader
The Maple Leafs are getting the spotlight in the United States this week, as Toronto plays two consecutive nights on national TV. First up is the TNT Wednesday night doubleheader, as the Maple Leafs' contest against the Predators headlines the action. Toronto's record of 25-9-7 is second-best in the Atlantic...
Sporting News
Jayson Tatum's jacket draws Cookie Monster comparison after Celtics game on social media and now we can't unsee it
Jayson Tatum showed up to a Celtics game dressed as the Cookie Monster. On a night that saw Tatum add to his All-Star starter and MVP case with 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a win over the Bulls, it was his pre and post-game outfit that kind of stole the show.
Comments / 0