Stanton, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fontana Herald News

Rancho Cucamonga man is arrested for allegedly attacking deputy and trying to steal his weapon

A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested for allegedly attacking a deputy and attempting to steal his weapon, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Jan. 7 at about 11:14 p.m., the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station responded to the 8800 block of Grove Avenue after receiving a report of a verbal disturbance between a 37-year-old man, identified as Corey Mack, and his ex-girlfriend.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
HeySoCal

LASD, Azusa PD investigate death of man in Duarte

A man was found dead Tuesday in Duarte, but few details were released about the death. According to the sheriff’s department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3200 block of Hacienda Drive around 10 a.m. Although the man was found in Duarte, sheriff’s officials said...
DUARTE, CA
GV Wire

Fentanyl Suspect Re-Arrested. This Time, He Won’t Bail Out.

A Los Angeles man arrested and released last week for fentanyl possession in Fresno County is back in custody. This time, he faces no bail. Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives initially arrested Pedro Miranda-Muro, 23, on Jan. 3 near Cantua Creek. He was charged with possession of 12.5 pounds of fentanyl and heroin. He spent approximately 16 hours in jail, after being released on “zero-dollar bail,” a pandemic-era program instituted by the Fresno County Superior Court to ease jail overcrowding.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Chino sergeant will not be charged after shooting unarmed Fontana man in 2019, report says

Back in 2019, an unarmed Fontana man was shot to death by a sergeant from the Chino Police Department during an incident at a suspected illegal marijuana grow house in Chino. Last month, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office released its final report on the case and concluded that Sergeant Derek Bishop (who is now retired) will not face criminal charges in connection with the shooting of 49-year-old Li Xi Wang.
CHINO, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Two arrested in stabbing death

Two men have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Stanton. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Katella Avenue (east of Knott Street) at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday in reference to an assault. Upon...
STANTON, CA
localocnews.com

Tustin police officers fatally shot a man armed with a knife

On Sunday, January 8, 2023, at approximately 8:37 a.m., Tustin Police Department dispatch received a call for service about a suspicious subject in the area of Warner Avenue and Red Hill Avenue. The subject was reportedly holding a large knife, and had blood on his hands and clothing. Officers responded...
TUSTIN, CA
KTLA.com

Man killed by deputies near Castaic was in ‘dating relationship’ with woman found stabbed to death

More details have been released regarding a day of violence in the Castaic Canyons area Sunday that resulted in two deaths and multiple intertwining investigations. Authorities now say that the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies was in a “dating relationship” with the woman who was found stabbed to death earlier in the morning.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Man accused of molesting minors at Orange County shopping mall

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Buena Park on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts, as well as annoying and molesting minors, officials announced Monday. The suspect, Adam Reeves, was taken into custody after officers with the Buena Park Police Department responded to reports of “someone molesting children” at a Walmart located in the Buena Park Mall on Dec. 26, 2022.
BUENA PARK, CA
Fontana Herald News

Female victim is shot to death in Fontana on the morning of Jan. 9

A person was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and San Bernardino County Fire/Medics treated the victim at the scene, where she was pronounced deceased.
FONTANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two men arrested after stabbing man to death in Orange County

STANTON, Calif. – A man was stabbed to death Saturday in Stanton and two suspects were later arrested. The man in his 40s was stabbed multiple times about 12:45 a.m. in the 7000 block of Katella Avenue, said Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jaimee Blashaw. “He was quickly...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Long Beach Police investigating murder in 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard

On January 6, 2023, at approximately 8:32 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 of Long Beach Boulevard regarding a hit shooting, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult on the ground near a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Personnel from the Long Beach Fire Department were on scene treating the victim when officers arrived. Life saving measures were unsuccessful and Fire Department personnel determined the victim deceased at the scene.
LONG BEACH, CA
yovenice.com

Cousin of BLM Co-Founder Dies After Being Tased by LAPD in Venice

Keenan Anderson dies after being tased by LAPD officers on January 3 following traffic collision. Keenan Anderson – the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors – died last week after he was tasered by police and went into cardiac arrest in their custody. According to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy reported a teen was booked into juvenile hall following an armed robbery involving an iPhone. The victim told Palm Desert deputies that he met with the 17-year-old on Friday to sell him the phone. That's when the teen allegedly pulled out a handgun and then drove off with the phone. Investigators used The post Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA

