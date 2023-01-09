Read full article on original website
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Riverside County, authorities investigating
Authorities are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Riverside County on Monday. The victim has not been identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies first received reports of a shooting near Melinda Lane and Corydon Road in Wildomar around 4:47 p.m. When authorities arrived, neither the victim nor any suspects […]
Fontana Herald News
Rancho Cucamonga man is arrested for allegedly attacking deputy and trying to steal his weapon
A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested for allegedly attacking a deputy and attempting to steal his weapon, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Jan. 7 at about 11:14 p.m., the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station responded to the 8800 block of Grove Avenue after receiving a report of a verbal disturbance between a 37-year-old man, identified as Corey Mack, and his ex-girlfriend.
LASD, Azusa PD investigate death of man in Duarte
A man was found dead Tuesday in Duarte, but few details were released about the death. According to the sheriff’s department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3200 block of Hacienda Drive around 10 a.m. Although the man was found in Duarte, sheriff’s officials said...
Teenager fatally shot during confrontation in Wildomar
A 16-year-old boy was gunned down during a confrontation in Wildomar, and authorities were working to identify a suspect today.
GV Wire
Fentanyl Suspect Re-Arrested. This Time, He Won’t Bail Out.
A Los Angeles man arrested and released last week for fentanyl possession in Fresno County is back in custody. This time, he faces no bail. Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives initially arrested Pedro Miranda-Muro, 23, on Jan. 3 near Cantua Creek. He was charged with possession of 12.5 pounds of fentanyl and heroin. He spent approximately 16 hours in jail, after being released on “zero-dollar bail,” a pandemic-era program instituted by the Fresno County Superior Court to ease jail overcrowding.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Woman stabbed to death identified as girlfriend of man killed by LASD
The Sheriff’s Information Bureau has identified a woman who was stabbed to death near the Bouquet Canyon Reservoir on Sunday morning as Sheila Ashley, the girlfriend of Alon Foster — who was the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies about six hours later at the same location where Ashley was murdered.
Fontana Herald News
UPDATE: Young woman is shot to death in Fontana on Jan. 9; suspect is arrested
An 18-year-old woman was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where...
Fontana Herald News
Chino sergeant will not be charged after shooting unarmed Fontana man in 2019, report says
Back in 2019, an unarmed Fontana man was shot to death by a sergeant from the Chino Police Department during an incident at a suspected illegal marijuana grow house in Chino. Last month, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office released its final report on the case and concluded that Sergeant Derek Bishop (who is now retired) will not face criminal charges in connection with the shooting of 49-year-old Li Xi Wang.
localocnews.com
A pedestrian in Costa Mesa was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle
A pedestrian was seriously injured on Monday night, in Costa Mesa, after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. The crash happened at Irvine Avenue and 18th Street, at about 6 p.m. The pedestrian was crossing the street when they were struck by the vehicle.
orangecountytribune.com
Two arrested in stabbing death
Two men have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Stanton. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Katella Avenue (east of Knott Street) at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday in reference to an assault. Upon...
localocnews.com
Tustin police officers fatally shot a man armed with a knife
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, at approximately 8:37 a.m., Tustin Police Department dispatch received a call for service about a suspicious subject in the area of Warner Avenue and Red Hill Avenue. The subject was reportedly holding a large knife, and had blood on his hands and clothing. Officers responded...
KTLA.com
Man killed by deputies near Castaic was in ‘dating relationship’ with woman found stabbed to death
More details have been released regarding a day of violence in the Castaic Canyons area Sunday that resulted in two deaths and multiple intertwining investigations. Authorities now say that the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies was in a “dating relationship” with the woman who was found stabbed to death earlier in the morning.
KTLA.com
Man accused of molesting minors at Orange County shopping mall
A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Buena Park on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts, as well as annoying and molesting minors, officials announced Monday. The suspect, Adam Reeves, was taken into custody after officers with the Buena Park Police Department responded to reports of “someone molesting children” at a Walmart located in the Buena Park Mall on Dec. 26, 2022.
Fontana Herald News
Female victim is shot to death in Fontana on the morning of Jan. 9
A person was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and San Bernardino County Fire/Medics treated the victim at the scene, where she was pronounced deceased.
foxla.com
Keenan Anderson: LAPD body shows detainment of man hours before his death
The Los Angeles Police Department released body camera and cell phone footage showing a use of force incident involving a man in Venice in early January. Hours after this video was taken, the man, identified as Keenan Anderson, died in the hospital.
theavtimes.com
Online fundraiser established for crash victim, suspected DUI driver out on bond
LITTLEROCK – Loved ones have created an online fundraiser for Esmeralda “Esme” Rangel, the 23-year-old Littlerock woman who died Thursday when the vehicle she was riding in was broadsided by a suspected drunk driver who allegedly ran a stop sign in the Sun Village area. Those wishing...
2urbangirls.com
Two men arrested after stabbing man to death in Orange County
STANTON, Calif. – A man was stabbed to death Saturday in Stanton and two suspects were later arrested. The man in his 40s was stabbed multiple times about 12:45 a.m. in the 7000 block of Katella Avenue, said Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jaimee Blashaw. “He was quickly...
localocnews.com
Long Beach Police investigating murder in 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard
On January 6, 2023, at approximately 8:32 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 of Long Beach Boulevard regarding a hit shooting, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult on the ground near a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Personnel from the Long Beach Fire Department were on scene treating the victim when officers arrived. Life saving measures were unsuccessful and Fire Department personnel determined the victim deceased at the scene.
yovenice.com
Cousin of BLM Co-Founder Dies After Being Tased by LAPD in Venice
Keenan Anderson dies after being tased by LAPD officers on January 3 following traffic collision. Keenan Anderson – the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors – died last week after he was tasered by police and went into cardiac arrest in their custody. According to...
Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy reported a teen was booked into juvenile hall following an armed robbery involving an iPhone. The victim told Palm Desert deputies that he met with the 17-year-old on Friday to sell him the phone. That's when the teen allegedly pulled out a handgun and then drove off with the phone. Investigators used The post Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
