Read full article on original website
Related
Cricket Australia cancels men’s one-day internationals against Afghanistan due to concern over women’s rights
Cricket Australia has pulled its men’s national team from the upcoming one-day international series against Afghanistan amid concerns over deteriorating women’s rights in the Taliban-ruled country. Australia were scheduled to play three ODIs against Afghanistan on neutral ground in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in March, but after...
MyWabashValley.com
Wales Star Gareth Bale Announces Retirement From Soccer
The 33-year-old played for MLS side LAFC last season and then at the 2022 World Cup, where he captained Wales. Former Real Madrid star and Wales captain Gareth Bale announced his retirement Monday after a 17-year career. The 33-year-old most recently led Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar...
MyWabashValley.com
Yedlin, Zimmerman praise embattled US coach Berhalter
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — National team defenders DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman praised U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter for bringing the Americans together at the World Cup in Qatar, even as he’s currently under investigation by U.S. Soccer for a 1991 incident during which he kicked his future wife in the legs.
MyWabashValley.com
The Top Moments of Gareth Bale’s Career
The former Wales captain had no shortage of legendary goals, performances and headlines in his 17-year career with club and country. View the original article to see embedded media. Gareth Bale announced his retirement from club and international soccer Monday, and so leaves one of modern soccer’s greats. Bale achieved...
Comments / 0