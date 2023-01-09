ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “Pick 5” game were:

02-03-11-17-19

(two, three, eleven, seventeen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

