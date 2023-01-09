ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Man accused of strangling woman, barricading himself in apartment in Santa Fe

By Laila Freeman
 3 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police arrested a man for reportedly strangling a woman. He’s also accused of barricading himself for hours.

Police said around 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to Presbyterian Hospital for a woman who had injuries showing she may have been strangled.

They identified 27-year-old Adam Evans as the suspect and found him at an apartment near South Meadows Road and Airport Road.

Officers said he barricaded himself inside and would not comply with orders.

The SWAT unit and a crisis negotiations team were sent out, and Adams eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

He is charged with aggravated battery against a household member, false imprisonment, and resisting arrest.

