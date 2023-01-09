ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

LAO report: The California State Bar: Assessment of proposed disciplinary case processing standards

The Legislative Analyst’s Office has just published the following report:. The California State Bar: Assessment of Proposed Disciplinary Case Processing Standards. The State Bar functions as the administrative arm of the California Supreme Court for the purpose of admitting individuals to practice law in California and regulating the professional conduct of attorneys by adopting and enforcing rules of professional conduct. Complaints that such rules have been violated are processed through the State Bar’s own disciplinary system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

Controller Cohen responds to Governor’s proposed budget

State Controller Malia M. Cohen issued the following statement in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed Fiscal Year 2023-24 California State Budget:. “In light of current economic uncertainties, I commend the Governor for crafting a budget that is sensible and continues to dedicate resources vital to the well-being of all Californians. The Governor’s ongoing investment in public health, housing, education, climate resiliency, and innovative mental health solutions are all cornerstones of a continued strong and prosperous California. The Governor’s watchful stewardship and prioritization of finite state resources is the reason California’s economy is on track to become the fourth-largest economy in the world.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

CAGOP releases statement on Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal

California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson released the following statement in response to the release of Gavin Newsom’s state budget proposal:. “Despite billions of dollars in increased spending in recent years, California is still juggling multiple crises today, from homelessness to wildfires, inadequate water storage, an outrageous cost of living and failing schools. Now with a massive budget shortfall projected, it’s time for Gavin Newsom to finally get serious about smarter spending to resolve the many issues that are plaguing our state and driving long-time residents away. Californians would be best served by this failing governor working with Republicans to find real solutions to our state’s biggest problems. Unfortunately, worrying about states like Texas and Florida seems to be more important to him than worrying about the state he was actually elected to lead.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

Newsom: 2023-24 State Budget invests in Californians while safeguarding State’s future

Governor Gavin Newsom introduced a 2023-24 state budget proposal that maintains the state’s unprecedented investments in Californians while fortifying the state’s strong fiscal foundation amid economic and revenue uncertainties ahead. “With our state and nation facing economic headwinds, this budget keeps the state on solid economic footing while...

Comments / 0

Community Policy