California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson released the following statement in response to the release of Gavin Newsom’s state budget proposal:. “Despite billions of dollars in increased spending in recent years, California is still juggling multiple crises today, from homelessness to wildfires, inadequate water storage, an outrageous cost of living and failing schools. Now with a massive budget shortfall projected, it’s time for Gavin Newsom to finally get serious about smarter spending to resolve the many issues that are plaguing our state and driving long-time residents away. Californians would be best served by this failing governor working with Republicans to find real solutions to our state’s biggest problems. Unfortunately, worrying about states like Texas and Florida seems to be more important to him than worrying about the state he was actually elected to lead.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO