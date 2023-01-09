People it’s not the coach. The Cardinals are not only the most losing team in football, they are the most losing team in all of professional sports. The family runs an extended family business for profit and fool fans every year. Every year they pay 1 worn out star to play with 2-3rd string players. Been doing this for 50plus years. Only team in nfl I would not go to watch. Arizona you are better than a loser franchise. Demand better.
MCClown has to go and Mark Davis needs to sell and stick with Wnba. Been sticking up for Davis name for 47 years. Lost it all after this year. Still bleed silver and black
McDonalds needs to go he is not a Raider and the way that he coaches he has no kind of real heart
Comments / 21