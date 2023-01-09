Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Police release information on crash that killed 1 male in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Police Department, new information has been released on a motorcycle crash that killed one man in Northeast El Paso Friday night. The male driver of the motorcycle, whose name is not being released at the moment, was driving on...
KFOX 14
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Border Highway West and Midway morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Border Highway West and Midway Saturday morning, according to a statement issued by the El Paso Police Department. Another person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, said authorities. Police with the Special...
KFOX 14
Man killed on US 54 while trying to pick up tarp that fell out of truck
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old man from northeast El Paso was hit and killed while trying to pick up a tarp on US 54 near Fred Wilson Friday, El Paso police confirmed. The tarp had fallen out of the 2008 Ford F-250 that the man was riding...
KFOX 14
Police: 1 person killed in crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person is dead after a crash in northeast El Paso Friday night. The crash took place at Dyer Street and Ameen Drive, police said. A motorcycle and a car were involved in the crash, according to emergency fire dispatch. One other person was...
KFOX 14
1 person killed in morning crash in Sunland Park, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was killed in a rollover Saturday morning in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The Sunland Park Fire Department and EMS crews were sent out to an irrigation ditch located at the 5900 block of Crawford Road where the crash happened. No other vehicles...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Jan. 15
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
KFOX 14
2 adults, 1 juvenile arrested for evading arrest in far east El Paso County
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two adults and a juvenile were arrested for evading arrest after a traffic stop in far east El Paso County. The incident happened on Wednesday when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the 3600 block of John Christopher Drive. As the vehicle...
KFOX 14
1 person taken to hospital after rollover on I-10 at Zaragoza
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on I-10 east at Zaragoza Friday night, police said. Traffic is being diverted off I-10 at Lee Trevino. Mission Valley patrol is investigating the crash. This is a developing story, check back for...
KFOX 14
Fire reported in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire was reported in central El Paso Friday evening. The fire was reported at 3007 E. Missouri around 5:42 p.m. Fire officials said it was furniture burning in an alley. The fire has been knocked down. No injuries were reported. Sign up to...
KFOX 14
I-10 sound wall in central El Paso nearly complete
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — People who use Interstate 10 near Copia may have noticed the cement sound wall that is being built in the area is nearly complete. KFOX14 spoke with the Texas Department of Transportation to find out when the project will be done and how it will benefit the community.
KFOX 14
New lead prosecutor of Walmart shooting case selected, El Paso DA says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks told KFOX14 Thursday that he believes his office is making progress toward his goals of addressing the lack of manpower, getting through the backlog of cases and getting the Walmart shooting case back on track. Hicks, who was...
KFOX 14
DASO cross commissions over 400 police officers to help with jurisdiction issues
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office started an effort to multiply it's force and better serve the community. DASO started a month long process to cross commission over 400 police officers from NMSU, Mesilla, Hatch and Anthony, New Mexico. Doña Ana County Sheriff,...
KFOX 14
Man with warrants accused of assaulting deputy during traffic stop in Clint
CLINT, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man with outstanding warrants was arrested and accused of assaulting a deputy during a traffic stop in Clint. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Celum Road on Wednesday. Officials said the deputy recognized the vehicle's driver as 28-year-old Raul Rangel, who officials...
KFOX 14
Northeast resident raise concerns over street lighting
EL PASO, Texas ( KFOX14) — Residents in the northeast are raising concerns after they said light poles on a busy street near Dyer and Hondon Pass area are turned off. "Usually at night, usually none of them are ever on," said Jasen Drosos, El Pasoan. "I mean the...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans have mixed feelings about CBP's updated pursuit policy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over the last couple of weeks, El Paso and Las Cruces have seen a growing number of human smuggling pursuits that sometimes end up in fatal crashes. U.S. Customs and Border Protection updated its emergency driving and vehicular pursuits directive which will give officers...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of a home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be...
KFOX 14
Border Patrol agents disrupt 49 human smuggling schemes involving 277 migrants in 5 days
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents disrupted 49 human smuggling schemes and discovered 277 smuggled migrants since Monday. Ysleta Border Patrol agents assigned to the checkpoint on U.S. Highway 62/180 found seven migrants from Mexico who admitted to not having proper immigration documentation to be legally present in the United States, according to Border Patrol.
KFOX 14
Anthony ISD mom claims autistic son was left outside during school lockdown
ANTHONY, Texas (KFOX14) — An Anthony, Texas mom is demanding answers after she claims the Anthony Independent School District left her autistic 9-year-old son outside during a lockdown at Anthony Elementary School. Valerie Ramirez said the incident happened on Jan. 5. They were neglectful and they were careless," said...
KFOX 14
Texas Tech University students honor MLK by volunteering services throughout the city
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso campus volunteered Saturday morning to honor Martin Luther King and give back to the Borderplex. The event was held at various locations throughout the city. The university hosted events like the "Chop It Like It's Hot"...
KFOX 14
Immersive Van Gough Exhibit in El Paso
It's your chance to immerse yourself in Van Gogh's artwork like you’ve never seen it before. Our El Paso correspondent, Anayancy, is at the art exhibit with a sneak peek. Take a look to learn more!
