3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points, one night after a 147-116 loss in Philadelphia.
Trey Lyles sparks big fourth-quarter surge in Sacramento Kings’ win over Houston Rockets
Trey Lyles came off the bench to help the Sacramento Kings close out the Houston Rockets in Wednesday’s win at Golden 1 Center.
Jokic, Nuggets rout Suns 126-97 for 12th straight home win
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists before sitting out the fourth quarter and the Denver Nuggets won their 12th straight home game, routing the weary and short-handed Phoenix Suns 126-97 on Wednesday night. Bones Hyland added 21 points and Jamal Murray had...
Brunson, Barrett help Knicks hold off Pacers, 119-113
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-113 on Wednesday night. RJ Barrett added 27 points in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him six games, and Julius Randle had 14 points and 16 rebounds.
Sasser, Shead lead No. 1 Houston past South Florida 83-77
HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored a career-high 31 points, Jamal Shead added 20 points and six rebounds, and No. 1 Houston used a huge second half to beat South Florida 83-77 on Wednesday night. Sasser scored 25 points and Shead had 13 as the backcourt mates combined to...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
ESPN's Zach Lowe says LeBron James wants to finish his career with the Los Angeles Lakers
Only time will tell if the Los Angeles Lakers can manage to get back into contention but at the very least, LeBron James reportedly seems committed to them for the long run.
Magic's Jonathan Isaac plays 15 minutes in G League game
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Almost 2 1/2 years after playing in his last official basketball game, Jonathan Isaac scored 15 points in 15 minutes Wednesday night in the G League in the Lakeland Magic's 129-117 victory over the Westchester Knicks. The 6-foot-10 forward graded himself “incomplete.”
Kostin, McDavid lead Oilers' 6-2 rout of last-place Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Klim Kostin scored two goals, and Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist apiece in the Edmonton Oilers' 6-2 victory over the last-place Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. Leon Draisaitl also scored and Jack Campbell made 21 saves for the Oilers,...
Konecny scores 3, Flyers beat Capitals 5-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny had his second career hat trick and the surging Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Wednesday night. Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton also scored for Philadelphia, which has won six of its last seven games. Carter Hart finished with 26 saves.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Thunder Ridge, Shelley top first state media polls
Thunder Ridge and Shelley hold the top spots in 5A and 4A, respectively, in the season's first state media girls basketball poll released Tuesday. The Titans are off to a 14-0 start and the Russets have been equally impressive at 13-1.
