Cleveland, OH

Post Register

Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points, one night after a 147-116 loss in Philadelphia.
DETROIT, MI
Post Register

Jokic, Nuggets rout Suns 126-97 for 12th straight home win

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists before sitting out the fourth quarter and the Denver Nuggets won their 12th straight home game, routing the weary and short-handed Phoenix Suns 126-97 on Wednesday night. Bones Hyland added 21 points and Jamal Murray had...
DENVER, CO
Post Register

Brunson, Barrett help Knicks hold off Pacers, 119-113

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-113 on Wednesday night. RJ Barrett added 27 points in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him six games, and Julius Randle had 14 points and 16 rebounds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Post Register

Sasser, Shead lead No. 1 Houston past South Florida 83-77

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored a career-high 31 points, Jamal Shead added 20 points and six rebounds, and No. 1 Houston used a huge second half to beat South Florida 83-77 on Wednesday night. Sasser scored 25 points and Shead had 13 as the backcourt mates combined to...
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Magic's Jonathan Isaac plays 15 minutes in G League game

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Almost 2 1/2 years after playing in his last official basketball game, Jonathan Isaac scored 15 points in 15 minutes Wednesday night in the G League in the Lakeland Magic's 129-117 victory over the Westchester Knicks. The 6-foot-10 forward graded himself “incomplete.”
ORLANDO, FL
Post Register

Kostin, McDavid lead Oilers' 6-2 rout of last-place Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Klim Kostin scored two goals, and Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist apiece in the Edmonton Oilers' 6-2 victory over the last-place Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. Leon Draisaitl also scored and Jack Campbell made 21 saves for the Oilers,...
ANAHEIM, CA
Post Register

Konecny scores 3, Flyers beat Capitals 5-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny had his second career hat trick and the surging Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Wednesday night. Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton also scored for Philadelphia, which has won six of its last seven games. Carter Hart finished with 26 saves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

