Chicago, IL

Post Register

Marner scores late as Maple Leafs beat Predators 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored a power-play goal with 1:15 left in regulation and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Wednesday night. John Tavares had a goal and an assist for Toronto, which was without injured star Auston Matthews. William Nylander added two assists and Matt Murray made 32 saves.
NASHVILLE, TN
Post Register

Konecny scores 3, Flyers beat Capitals 5-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny had his second career hat trick and the surging Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Wednesday night. Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton also scored for Philadelphia, which has won six of its last seven games. Carter Hart finished with 26 saves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Post Register

Kostin, McDavid lead Oilers' 6-2 rout of last-place Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Klim Kostin scored two goals, and Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist apiece in the Edmonton Oilers' 6-2 victory over the last-place Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. Leon Draisaitl also scored and Jack Campbell made 21 saves for the Oilers,...
ANAHEIM, CA
Post Register

Jokic, Nuggets rout Suns 126-97 for 12th straight home win

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists before sitting out the fourth quarter and the Denver Nuggets won their 12th straight home game, routing the weary and short-handed Phoenix Suns 126-97 on Wednesday night. Bones Hyland added 21 points and Jamal Murray had...
DENVER, CO
Post Register

Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points, one night after a 147-116 loss in Philadelphia.
DETROIT, MI
Post Register

Heat suspend Dedmon 1 game for conduct detrimental to team

MIAMI (AP) — Reserve center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended without pay by the Miami Heat for one game for conduct detrimental to the club. The move came one night after Dedmon had an outburst after being subbed out of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He exchanged words with coaches on the sideline, then angrily swatted at a massage gun and sent it flying onto the court during play.
MIAMI, FL

