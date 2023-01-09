ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sacramento 135, Houston 115

HOUSTON (115) Gordon 6-12 4-5 19, Smith Jr. 3-8 2-2 8, Sengun 5-9 0-1 10, Green 9-25 5-7 26, Porter Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Eason 3-6 0-0 7, Garuba 0-1 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 9-13 0-2 21, Tate 1-5 0-0 2, Fernando 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 4-8 0-0 12, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 44-96 11-17 115.
HOUSTON, TX
Clemson 83, Louisville 70

LOUISVILLE (2-15) Curry 3-5 4-6 10, Huntley-Hatfield 2-5 0-0 5, Lands 2-4 0-0 6, Ellis 4-16 2-3 12, James 4-10 9-11 17, Traynor 3-5 2-3 9, Withers 4-6 0-0 11, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 17-23 70.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Washington 100, Chicago 97

CHICAGO (97) Caruso 3-11 0-0 6, Williams 3-8 0-0 6, Vucevic 7-14 0-0 15, Dosunmu 4-6 0-0 8, LaVine 15-28 4-7 38, Jones Jr. 2-3 2-2 7, Drummond 0-0 0-0 0, Dragic 2-7 0-0 4, White 5-11 0-0 13. Totals 41-88 6-9 97.
WASHINGTON STATE
Cincinnati 83, East Carolina 55

EAST CAROLINA (10-8) Ausar 4-10 2-4 10, Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Diboundje 3-10 2-4 9, Felton 2-8 2-2 6, Small 8-16 5-5 23, LaCount 0-4 0-0 0, Debaut 0-2 0-0 0, Bayela 1-2 0-0 3, Kasanganay 0-0 0-0 0, Pinedo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-58 11-15 55.
GREENVILLE, NC
Washington St. 66, California 51

CALIFORNIA (3-14) Kuany 3-5 0-0 7, Newell 3-12 0-0 7, Thiemann 2-6 2-2 6, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Clayton 2-7 0-0 6, Bowser 2-5 0-0 4, Roberson 3-4 4-5 11, Anyanwu 3-3 1-2 7, Alajiki 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-2 0-0 0, McCloskey 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 8-10 51.
BERKELEY, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22.  ...
DALLAS, TX
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
No. 1 Houston 83, South Florida 77

SOUTH FLORIDA (7-10) Bryant 2-5 2-3 7, Hines 1-4 2-5 4, Tchewa 3-5 8-9 14, Harris 9-13 7-8 31, Miguel 1-7 2-2 4, Chaplin 6-9 0-0 14, C.Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Conwell 1-4 0-0 3, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 21-27 77.
HOUSTON, TX
W. Kentucky 80, UAB 78

W. KENTUCKY (10-6) Hamilton 2-6 0-0 5, Sharp 2-2 1-2 5, Akot 1-3 0-0 2, Frampton 2-4 2-2 8, McKnight 10-21 4-5 27, Rawls 6-14 4-6 16, Marshall 2-3 0-0 5, Lander 2-5 1-2 7, Allen 1-1 2-2 5, Diagne 0-0 0-0 0, Miles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 14-19 80.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points, one night after a 147-116 loss in Philadelphia.
DETROIT, MI
Tulane 97, SMU 88

TULANE (11-5) Cross 7-8 1-1 15, Cook 9-18 4-4 25, Forbes 9-15 8-10 31, James 1-4 2-2 4, McGee 0-1 0-0 0, Holloway 6-7 0-1 14, Pope 1-2 0-0 2, Coleman 2-5 1-1 6, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-62 16-19 97.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Syracuse 82, Virginia Tech 72

VIRGINIA TECH (11-6) Basile 12-17 1-1 26, Mutts 9-15 3-3 21, Collins 0-3 0-0 0, Maddox 0-3 3-4 3, Pedulla 3-15 2-2 10, Rice 1-9 0-0 2, Kidd 4-5 2-4 10, Poteat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 11-14 72.
VIRGINIA STATE
UCF 107, Memphis 104, 2OT

MEMPHIS (12-5) C.Lawson 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-11 3-4 10, Davis 10-23 21-23 42, Lomax 2-5 0-0 5, McCadden 8-10 2-2 18, Franklin 3-7 0-0 6, Kennedy 6-7 0-0 14, Akobundu-Ehiogu 1-2 2-2 4, J.Lawson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 35-69 28-31 104.
MEMPHIS, TN
UTEP 69, UTSA 57

UTSA (7-10) Diouf 0-0 0-0 0, Germany 2-8 3-3 7, Buggs 9-12 1-1 23, Medor 2-7 0-0 4, Richards 4-10 1-1 10, Czumbel 1-3 0-1 3, Bofinger 2-4 2-2 6, Farmer 1-2 0-0 2, Aleu 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 22-47 7-9 57.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Georgia 58, Mississippi St. 50

MISSISSIPPI ST. (12-4) Jeffries 3-14 2-4 10, Smith 1-4 3-11 5, Davis 2-8 0-1 6, Reed 1-4 0-2 2, Matthews 4-7 0-2 8, Moore 5-14 2-2 15, McNair 1-6 0-0 2, Stevenson 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-61 7-22 50.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson needs 55 games finished in 2024 for full escalator

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luke Jackson must have 55 games finished in 2024 to trigger the full $3.5 million escalator for 2025 in his $11.5 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a deal that could be worth $20 million over three seasons. The 31-year-old right-hander missed last...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

