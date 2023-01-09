Firebirds fall, 3-2, to Ontario Reign in overtime shootout that snaps 7-game win streak

Andrew Poturalski thought he had scored the game-winning goal in overtime, and judging by the roar that followed, much of the crowd inside Acrisure Arena on Sunday evening seemed to agree.

It appeared, for a minute, that the Coachella Valley Firebirds had found yet another way to win a hockey game in the final moments.

But after Poturalski raised his arms in celebration and the home crowd had risen to its feet, referees stopped the game to check the replay. After a momentary pause in play, they determined Poturalski’s shot had hit the bottom of the cross bar on the goal and therefore didn’t count.

That decision was the biggest difference in a 3-2 loss to the Ontario Reign that ended in an overtime shootout in front of a crowd of 7,576.

“We’ve seen a couple different video reviews,” Firebirds head coach Dan Bylsma said, “and you can’t really tell. Not definitive. I’d like to believe that maybe one of them maybe kind of potentially does, but it’s not definitive. I think what happened is the puck hits flat on the bar, so it makes a different sound. So potentially that was the difference in the sound that the puck made.”

The Ontario win avenged a Dec. 28 loss to the Firebirds inside this building, with Coachella Valley overcoming a two-goal third period deficit.

Playing just 18 hours after a home win over the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, the Firebirds (22-6-3-1) initially appeared to be unaffected by the short turnaround and took the lead just 17 seconds into the game when left winger Tye Kartye found the back of the net on assists from right winger Kole Lind and defenseman Brogan Rafferty.

“Playing two games in less than 24 hours, it’s tough on the guys,” Bylsma said. “That’s the kind of game it was. It wasn’t the cleanest game; it wasn’t a pretty game. It was a bit of a slogfest and our guys had to dig in and battle the whole way.”

Though a bit sluggish, the Firebirds fought off pressure from the Reign to maintain the lead and keep Ontario out of the net for the first two periods.

Early in the third, after failing to convert on a 5-on-3 powerplay, the Reign finally scored, then scored again, on a short-handed goal and on a breakaway to take a 2-1 lead. Firebirds right winger Jesper Frödén evened the score on a late goal to send the game to overtime.

In the 3-on-3 five minute overtime period, Poturalski was the only player who came close to scoring. So the game went to a shootout. Kartye and Frödén missed each of their shots in the shootout, while Ontario’s Lias Andersson and Alan Quine both managed to get the puck past Firebirds’ goaltender Christopher Gibson.

Coachella Valley is now 5-2 inside Acrisure Arena since opening their new home venue on Dec. 18. After splitting a series with the Tucson Roadrunners here, the Firebirds beat the Henderson Silver Knights and the Reign inside the arena, then the Colorado Eagles before topping the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday.

The goals

1-0, Firebirds: At 19:43 in the first period, Kartye found the back of the net to quiet a section of Ontario fans that was chanting for the Reign. Brogan Rafferty and Kole Lind assisted on the play. It was Kartye’s fifth goal of the season.

1-1: At 2:30 into the third period, Ontario right winger Martin Chromiak split a Pair of defenders and fired a goal past Gibson to even the score and breathe new life into the Reign. Nate Thompson and Aidan Dudas assisted.

2-1, Reign: Tyler Madden fired a shot past Gibson four minutes later to give Ontario its first lead of the game. Alan Quine recorded the assist.

2-2: Frödén answered with just three minutes remaining in the game to send the game into overtime. It was Frödén’s 17th goal of the season. Poturalski and Max McCormick assisted.

Andersson and Quine finished the scoring with unofficial goals in the shootout.

Firebirds' player of the game

Christopher Gibson: The loss overshadowed a strong performance from Gibson, who filled in admirably for starter Joey Daccord. Daccord took the game off to rest following his fourth shutout of the season Saturday versus San Jose.

In Daccord’s absence, Gibson gave Coachella Valley a shot to win with his play in the net. He played all 65 minutes and made 47 saves, while holding Ontario without a goal for the first 40 minutes.

“Gibby played great for us,” Bylsma said. “He was really good. Probably the biggest disappointment at the end is that he has to wear a loss on a shootout. He played outstanding, made several huge saves.”

Ice nuggets

Pride weekend: The game marked the conclusion of the Firebirds’ inaugural Pride weekend. For the second consecutive game, the Firebirds donned white Pride jerseys with Pride colors, with the phrase “Rising Together” in light blue on the back.

The specialty jerseys were available on an online auction, using the DASH Auction app, with Daccord's jersey selling for $7,350.

Proceeds from the online jersey auction will go toward youth LGBTQ+ organizations in the Coachella Valley.

Overtime woes: The loss gave the Firebirds their fourth loss in five overtime games this season.

Dramatic finishes: Five of the Firebirds' seven games inside Acrisure Arena have been decided by a single goal, including their two losses.

That also included a 1-0 win over the Henderson Silver Knights in the team's Teddy Bear Toss game, on Dec. 23., and that 7-6 win over Ontario on Dec. 28 that included a 3-goal third period to overcome a two-goal deficit.

Next game

Tuesday: The Firebirds will host the Barracuda at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Coachella Valley defeated San Jose, 4-0, on Saturday inside Acrisure Arena.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Firebirds fall, 3-2, to Ontario Reign in overtime shootout that snaps 7-game win streak