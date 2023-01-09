ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix police investigating murder after man found with gunshot wound in apartment

By Lillian Boyd, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Detectives are investigating a man's death after he was found inside his apartment with a gunshot wound.

Phoenix police officers were dispatched to an injured-person call at an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway, police said. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Finch, with a gunshot wound.

Finch was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives were investigating the incident as a homicide and processing the crime scene. No arrests have been made.

