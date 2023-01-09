Bolstering their depth, Badgers adding a center from Cincinnati and a defensive end/linebacker from Michigan State

MADISON – Luke Fickell’s staff, looking to bolster Wisconsin’s depth along both the offensive and defensive lines, has added two more players from the transfer portal.

Former Cincinnati center Jake Renfro announced Sunday he plans to transfer to UW and former Michigan State defensive end/outside linebacker Jeff Pietrowski announced Monday he is coming as well.

Renfro's announcement came two days after former Cincinnati tackle Joe Huber announced he is joining his former head coach in Madison .

Renfro, 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds, missed the 2022 season after suffering a knee injury.

Renfro started 13 games in 2021 and was named a first-team, all-American Athletic Conference pick. He started six games as a freshman in 2020.

UW lost center Joe Tippmann, who announced before the bowl game he was entering 2023 NFL draft.

Pietrowski joins quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai (SMU) and Nick Evers (Oklahoma), defensive back Jason Maitre (Boston College), defensive end Darian Varner (Temple) and Huber and Renfro as transfers joining UW for the 2023 season.

Renfro played at Providence Catholic in Illinois. The schools that offered him a scholarship included Cincinnati, Ball State, Eastern Illinois, Kent State, Toledo, Western Michigan, Wyoming, New Mexico State and Northern Illinois.

Neither Illinois nor Northwestern offered.

However, he developed into an all-conference performer and on Sunday chose UW over LSU.

Pietrowski, 6-2 and 250, is a graduate of St. Edward High School in Ohio. He missed the final nine games of the 2022 season after suffering a leg injury at Washington.

He started six games and played in 23 overall for the Spartans. His best season was 2021 when he recorded 33 tackles, including 5½ sacks and 7½ tackles for loss, in 13 games.

As a high school senior in 2019-2020, Pietrowski held four scholarship offers from Big Ten schools, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue and Rutgers.

Fickell, who took over at Cincinnati in 2017, also offered Pietrowski so he is familiar with his development and ability to contribute in UW's defense.

