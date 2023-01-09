EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A deadly crash has been reported at U.S. 54 northbound at Fred Wilson. The report came out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Traffic on U.S. 54 is backed up to Pershing Drive. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news The post Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO