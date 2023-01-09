Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"Ash JurbergTexas State
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
10 El Paso Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyEl Paso, TX
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensEl Paso, TX
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
Police release information on crash that killed 1 male in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Police Department, new information has been released on a motorcycle crash that killed one man in Northeast El Paso Friday night. The male driver of the motorcycle, whose name is not being released at the moment, was driving on...
cbs4local.com
Man killed on US 54 while trying to pick up tarp that fell out of truck
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old man from northeast El Paso was hit and killed while trying to pick up a tarp on US 54 near Fred Wilson Friday, El Paso police confirmed. The tarp had fallen out of the 2008 Ford F-250 that the man was riding...
cbs4local.com
Police: 1 person killed in crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person is dead after a crash in northeast El Paso Friday night. The crash took place at Dyer Street and Ameen Drive, police said. A motorcycle and a car were involved in the crash, according to emergency fire dispatch. One other person was...
Three people arrested after fleeing traffic stop on foot in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people were arrested after they allegedly tried to run away during a traffic stop Wednesday, Jan. 11 in far east El Paso. El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop along the 3600 block of John Christopher Drive. As the vehicle came to a stop, the three occupants fled […]
cbs4local.com
1 person killed in morning crash in Sunland Park, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was killed in a rollover Saturday morning in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The Sunland Park Fire Department and EMS crews were sent out to an irrigation ditch located at the 5900 block of Crawford Road where the crash happened. No other vehicles...
Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A deadly crash has been reported at U.S. 54 northbound at Fred Wilson. The report came out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Traffic on U.S. 54 is backed up to Pershing Drive. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news The post Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Jan. 15
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
cbs4local.com
2 adults, 1 juvenile arrested for evading arrest in far east El Paso County
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two adults and a juvenile were arrested for evading arrest after a traffic stop in far east El Paso County. The incident happened on Wednesday when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the 3600 block of John Christopher Drive. As the vehicle...
1 person injured in rollover crash along I-10 East at Zaragoza
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — One person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries after a rollover crash along Interstate 10 East at Zaragoza, according to El Paso police. Traffic is being diverted off Interstate 10 at Lee Trevino. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
cbs4local.com
Fire reported in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire was reported in central El Paso Friday evening. The fire was reported at 3007 E. Missouri around 5:42 p.m. Fire officials said it was furniture burning in an alley. The fire has been knocked down. No injuries were reported. Sign up to...
New Mexico search and rescue group grieves murdered team member
"Unfortunately, today, being a good guy cost him his life," said Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue President Vic Villalobos.
cbs4local.com
Man with warrants accused of assaulting deputy during traffic stop in Clint
CLINT, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man with outstanding warrants was arrested and accused of assaulting a deputy during a traffic stop in Clint. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Celum Road on Wednesday. Officials said the deputy recognized the vehicle's driver as 28-year-old Raul Rangel, who officials...
El Paso News
Punk Burger in El Paso sets GoFundMe to stay in the Sun City
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Punk Burger is asking for help from Borderland residents to keep their doors open via a GoFundMe. With restaurants closing down due to supply chain disruption, oil and gas prices as well as the pandemic, Punk Burger Owner Stephanie Rangel says mom and pop restaurants need more support from the public.
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans ambivalent about updated pursuit policy by CBP
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Over the last couple of weeks, El Paso and Las Cruces have seen a growing number of human smuggling pursuits that sometimes end up in fatal crashes. U.S. Customs and Border Protection updated its emergency driving and vehicular pursuits directive which will give officers more discretion when it comes to vehicle pursuits.
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso looks to hire lifeguards before summer season
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is looking to hire lifeguards for the summer. The city is looking to hire 20 year-round lifeguards and has 25 seasonal positions open, according to Paola Mendez, the aquatics supervisor at he Eastside Natatorium at the Beast. "We are...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of a home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be...
cbs4local.com
Anthony, Texas mom claims autistic son was left outside during school lockdown
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An Anthony, Texas mom is demanding answers after she claims the Anthony Independent School District left her autistic 9-year-old son outside during a lockdown at Anthony Elementary School. Valerie Ramirez said the incident happened on Jan. 5. They were neglectful and they were careless,"...
cbs4local.com
Border Patrol agents disrupt 49 human smuggling schemes involving 277 migrants in 5 days
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents disrupted 49 human smuggling schemes and discovered 277 smuggled migrants since Monday. Ysleta Border Patrol agents assigned to the checkpoint on U.S. Highway 62/180 found seven migrants from Mexico who admitted to not having proper immigration documentation to be legally present in the United States, according to Border Patrol.
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
cbs4local.com
No injuries reported after house fire in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A house fire was reported in Las Cruces on Friday. The fire was reported on Purple Sage Drive. Officials said no injuries were reported. Officials also said the fire has been put out. It's unknown what caused the fire. This is a developing story.
Comments / 0