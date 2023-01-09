ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corn Nation

Nebraska WBB Trounces Penn State 80-51

Penn State scored first after a Sam Haiby turnover. Jaz Shelley made sure she was not shut out two games in a row as she hit a three on her first shot (3-2 Neb). Penn State is one of the best teams in the country at forcing turnovers and they are doing that to Nebraska early. After two Lion free throws the score stagnated at 4-3 (PSU) for over 2 1⁄2 minutes.
Corn Nation

BOOM!!!!!!!!!! STANFORD TRANSFER OT WALTER ROUSE IS N!!!!!!!!!

ARE YOU EXCITED?????? I'M EXCITED!!!!! CAN'T YOU TELL BY ALL CAPS?????. This is a pickup of gargantuan proportions! Nebraska landed the services of transfer offensive tackle Walter Rouse Wednesday night! Walter played his first three seasons at Stanford & was highly regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in the country! You can tell I'm enthusiastic by the exclamation marks!
Corn Nation

Nebraska Huskers fall 76-50 to Illinois

The Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team suffered a tough setback Tuesday night at home in a 76-50 defeat at home to the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Huskers ended the game on a 17-1 run by the Illini with a 4:43 scoring drought. Sam Griesel led Nebraska in scoring with...
Corn Nation

Nebrasketball: Illinois Fighting Illini Game Thread

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000) - Lincoln, Nebraska. Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Shon Morris (analyst) Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst) Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington. Also available...
