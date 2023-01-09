ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Fire in Clifton Springs displaces one woman and four children

Clifton Springs, N.Y. — The Clifton Springs Fire Department responded to a residence on County Road 25 for the report of a structure fire around 6:47 a.m. on Wednesday. Shortly after crews arrived, they declared it a working structure fire in a mobile home on the lot. Tankers were...
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
13 WHAM

Rain Thursday; Snow Friday

Did you miss the 17 minutes of fuzzy sunshine today? Don't expect anymore until the weekend due to another system bringing clouds and rain Thursday. WATCH my video below for the timing of Thursday's rain. The center of this low pressure will go directly over Western New York. This allows...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Two dead, one critical after stabbing in Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. — Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following a stabbing in Henrietta. Police responded to a call on Kathy Drive for an assault in progress around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrive, police identified a man in the house, made verbal contact and immediately...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

No sun in Rochester again Thursday

We all know that clouds during the Winter months is what we get in Rochester. Unfortunately we won't buck that trend tonight or Wednesday. Low clouds and chilly air is in the forecast tonight. Low stratus clouds will again dominate our sky much of the time Wednesday. Meanwhile out on...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Teacher: Gang violence a major problem at Rochester city schools

Rochester, N.Y. — Crews were installing additional cameras Tuesday outside the front doors of the Franklin Educational Campus, five days after a gunman shot at a 16-year-old student on the building's front steps. "That could have been my son standing at that door getting to school," said Rose Torres....
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Gunshot victim waited hours to receive treatment

Rochester, N.Y — A 27 year-old man was the victim of a shooting last night on North Clinton Avenue in the area of Clifford Street and Avenue A. However, responders were not made aware of the victim's condition until almost 8 hours later when police located the man in the Tops parking lot on North Clinton Ave. and Upper Falls Blvd around 4:20 AM.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Eight people, including children displaced after fire on Weld Street

Eight people have been displaced following an overnight house fire on Weld Street. Rochester firefighters say the house contained three apartments, two of which were occupied. One contained six residents, including children. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation as a precaution. The Red...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Trial begins for Irondequoit man accused of murdering girlfriend

Rochester, N.Y. — A man accused of murdering and dismembering his girlfriend in Irondequoit is now on trial. Jury selection began Monday in Seth Larson's murder trial. Larson is accused of killing Lisa Shuler, whose body was found outside the couple's home on Culver Road, May, 25, 2021. Police...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
13 WHAM

Teen accused of killing mother in Greece pleads guilty

Rochester, N.Y. — A teenager accused of teaming up with her boyfriend to murder her mother in Greece in late 2020 pleaded guilty Monday. Hannah Thomas, 19, and Richard Avila, 18, both pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for causing the death of Ottilia Piros, 36, who was found dead Dec. 29, 2020 at her home on West Parkway. Police said Piros was shot twice in the head in her kitchen.
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Students supporting students

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on business students at Palmyra-Macedon High School. Last November, students in Mr. Scheik's class set up donation boxes for school supplies throughout their communities. The next month, they hopped on a bus and took a ride over to Helen Barrett Montgomery School...
PALMYRA, NY
13 WHAM

Former NYSP sergeant accused of tipping off Rochester gambling ring

A retired New York State Police sergeant is facing federal charges after being accused of tipping off the owners of an illegal gambling ring that was being investigated in Rochester. According to the official criminal complaint from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Thomas Loewke allegedly "agreed to obstruct the enforcement of...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

100-year-old graduates from Spencerport High School

Spencerport, N.Y. — Dreams do come true, even if sometimes it takes more than 80 years. Pearl Neumann, 100, was honored with a diploma from Spencerport High School last month. Neumann was unable to complete her degree as a teenager because she was busy working on her family's farm,...
SPENCERPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Batavia Downs announces summer concert series lineup

Batavia, N.Y. — Summer plans are taking shape at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. The venue announced the lineup Tuesday for its sixth annual Rockin' the Downs summer concert series. Concerts will take place on the racetrack Fridays from June 23-Aug. 11. June 23: Almost Queen. June 30: Get...
BATAVIA, NY
13 WHAM

NYS sues auto lender Credit Acceptance Corportation

New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are suing Credit Acceptance Corporation, alleging the company deceived thousands of low-income state residents into high-interest car loans. The lawsuit accuses CAC of pushing unaffordable onto consumers without considering their ability to fully repay the loans. James said...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

First responders celebrated at Greece Odyssey varsity basketball game

Greece, N.Y. (WHAM) - First responders across the community were honored at Greece Odyssey on Monday night. The school hosted its annual First Responders Night, inviting area law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, and more, to the school ahead of the boys varsity basketball game against Gates Chili. A parade of emergency...
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

'Stop the Violence' education fair opens doors to new opportunities

Rochester, N.Y. — Keeping kids on the right path, away from violence, by helping them jumpstart their careers. More than 100 colleges, universities and job training programs were represented at the Uniting and Healing Through Hope "Stop the Violence" education fair on Monday. Participants had the chance to talk...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy