13 WHAM
Fire in Clifton Springs displaces one woman and four children
Clifton Springs, N.Y. — The Clifton Springs Fire Department responded to a residence on County Road 25 for the report of a structure fire around 6:47 a.m. on Wednesday. Shortly after crews arrived, they declared it a working structure fire in a mobile home on the lot. Tankers were...
13 WHAM
Rain Thursday; Snow Friday
Did you miss the 17 minutes of fuzzy sunshine today? Don't expect anymore until the weekend due to another system bringing clouds and rain Thursday. WATCH my video below for the timing of Thursday's rain. The center of this low pressure will go directly over Western New York. This allows...
13 WHAM
Two dead, one critical after stabbing in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following a stabbing in Henrietta. Police responded to a call on Kathy Drive for an assault in progress around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrive, police identified a man in the house, made verbal contact and immediately...
13 WHAM
No sun in Rochester again Thursday
We all know that clouds during the Winter months is what we get in Rochester. Unfortunately we won't buck that trend tonight or Wednesday. Low clouds and chilly air is in the forecast tonight. Low stratus clouds will again dominate our sky much of the time Wednesday. Meanwhile out on...
13 WHAM
Teacher: Gang violence a major problem at Rochester city schools
Rochester, N.Y. — Crews were installing additional cameras Tuesday outside the front doors of the Franklin Educational Campus, five days after a gunman shot at a 16-year-old student on the building's front steps. "That could have been my son standing at that door getting to school," said Rose Torres....
13 WHAM
Ambulances facing long wait times to drop off patients at emergency departments
Rochester, N.Y. — New York state has one of the longest average wait times for patients to see emergency doctors in the country, causing major backups for ambulances, looking to drop off their patients. It takes an average of 3.3 hours to be seen by an emergency doctor in...
13 WHAM
Pirate Toy Fund to attempt breaking record for world's largest snowball fight
Rochester, N.Y. — The Pirate Toy Fund is looking to make history this winter. On Saturday, February 18, the nonprofit organization is hosting a free event, open to the public, to try and break the Guinness World Record for the world's largest snowball fight. “With the goal of bringing...
13 WHAM
RPD: Gunshot victim waited hours to receive treatment
Rochester, N.Y — A 27 year-old man was the victim of a shooting last night on North Clinton Avenue in the area of Clifford Street and Avenue A. However, responders were not made aware of the victim's condition until almost 8 hours later when police located the man in the Tops parking lot on North Clinton Ave. and Upper Falls Blvd around 4:20 AM.
13 WHAM
Eight people, including children displaced after fire on Weld Street
Eight people have been displaced following an overnight house fire on Weld Street. Rochester firefighters say the house contained three apartments, two of which were occupied. One contained six residents, including children. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation as a precaution. The Red...
13 WHAM
Trial begins for Irondequoit man accused of murdering girlfriend
Rochester, N.Y. — A man accused of murdering and dismembering his girlfriend in Irondequoit is now on trial. Jury selection began Monday in Seth Larson's murder trial. Larson is accused of killing Lisa Shuler, whose body was found outside the couple's home on Culver Road, May, 25, 2021. Police...
13 WHAM
RCSD suspends 3 staff members after release of video showing shots fired at Franklin
Rochester, N.Y. — 13WHAM has learned the Rochester City School District has suspended three security officers after video surfaced on social media Friday showing a near-shooting Thursday morning at the Franklin Educational Campus. The video appeared to show a gunman trying to shoot a student at an entrance to...
13 WHAM
Teen accused of killing mother in Greece pleads guilty
Rochester, N.Y. — A teenager accused of teaming up with her boyfriend to murder her mother in Greece in late 2020 pleaded guilty Monday. Hannah Thomas, 19, and Richard Avila, 18, both pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for causing the death of Ottilia Piros, 36, who was found dead Dec. 29, 2020 at her home on West Parkway. Police said Piros was shot twice in the head in her kitchen.
13 WHAM
Rochester police identify officer involved in shooting, release surveillance video
The Rochester Police Department has identified the officer who shot at a man suspected of robbing a corner convenience store and dragging the officer with a stolen car. Police said Officer Adam Gorman responded to the store at the corner of Culver Road and University Avenue just before midnight Dec. 29 for a report of a robbery.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Students supporting students
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on business students at Palmyra-Macedon High School. Last November, students in Mr. Scheik's class set up donation boxes for school supplies throughout their communities. The next month, they hopped on a bus and took a ride over to Helen Barrett Montgomery School...
13 WHAM
Former NYSP sergeant accused of tipping off Rochester gambling ring
A retired New York State Police sergeant is facing federal charges after being accused of tipping off the owners of an illegal gambling ring that was being investigated in Rochester. According to the official criminal complaint from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Thomas Loewke allegedly "agreed to obstruct the enforcement of...
13 WHAM
100-year-old graduates from Spencerport High School
Spencerport, N.Y. — Dreams do come true, even if sometimes it takes more than 80 years. Pearl Neumann, 100, was honored with a diploma from Spencerport High School last month. Neumann was unable to complete her degree as a teenager because she was busy working on her family's farm,...
13 WHAM
Batavia Downs announces summer concert series lineup
Batavia, N.Y. — Summer plans are taking shape at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. The venue announced the lineup Tuesday for its sixth annual Rockin' the Downs summer concert series. Concerts will take place on the racetrack Fridays from June 23-Aug. 11. June 23: Almost Queen. June 30: Get...
13 WHAM
NYS sues auto lender Credit Acceptance Corportation
New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are suing Credit Acceptance Corporation, alleging the company deceived thousands of low-income state residents into high-interest car loans. The lawsuit accuses CAC of pushing unaffordable onto consumers without considering their ability to fully repay the loans. James said...
13 WHAM
First responders celebrated at Greece Odyssey varsity basketball game
Greece, N.Y. (WHAM) - First responders across the community were honored at Greece Odyssey on Monday night. The school hosted its annual First Responders Night, inviting area law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, and more, to the school ahead of the boys varsity basketball game against Gates Chili. A parade of emergency...
13 WHAM
'Stop the Violence' education fair opens doors to new opportunities
Rochester, N.Y. — Keeping kids on the right path, away from violence, by helping them jumpstart their careers. More than 100 colleges, universities and job training programs were represented at the Uniting and Healing Through Hope "Stop the Violence" education fair on Monday. Participants had the chance to talk...
