Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Cincinnati craft brewery reopens shuttered restaurant after nearly 3 years

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran Cincinnati craft brewery has reopened a shuttered restaurant after nearly three years of dormancy. Fifty West Brewing Co. on Jan. 4 welcomed guests back into its brewpub, a restaurant in a historic building dating back to 1827 on the brewery's Columbia Township campus. The restaurant had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Tips to clearing kitchen clutter from Organize 365

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For most families, the kitchen is the heart of a home. But let's be honest, most of us have a clutter problem in our kitchens. Organizational expert and founder of Organize 365 Lisa Woodruff talks about how to organize your kitchen space.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Crews pull car from Little Miami River

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A car was spotted in the Little Miami River Wednesday morning and sheriff's deputies weren't sure if anyone was inside. Crews shut down OH 350 in both directions over the river, near the Morgan Canoe Livery at about 8 a.m. Crews were able to fish...
XENIA, OH
WKRC

Survey finds few people know link between alcohol and cancer

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There may be yet another reason to extend your damp or dry January if you choose to drink less alcohol. A new survey suggests most of us don't know there's a strong connection between drinking and cancer risk. Alcohol has now been found to increase the risk...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: In January of 1977, the Ohio River froze over

It was January of 1977. The entire city knew you could get from Cincinnati to Covington without using a bridge. Record cold swept the region that winter. From Jan. 4 through Feb. 11, Cincinnati had 39 consecutive days of 1 or more inches of snow on the ground. With just...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

American Airlines launching new nonstop flight out of CVG this week

HEBRON, Ky. — Looking to book your next trip?. American Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week. The new nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, will launch Tuesday on the airport's 76th anniversary. The new flight will operate daily, departing at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

West Price Hill landlord sentenced for negligence

WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A landlord in Cincinnati is sentenced after charges of negligence are brought. A judge handed down a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail for Avi Ohad along with 10 months of probation for problems at one of his properties. He was accused of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Hank Williams Jr coming to Cincinnati on 2023 tour

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hank Williams Jr announced a new concert tour on Tuesday and he'll be making a stop in Cincinnati. The tour includes special guest Old Crow Medicine Show and runs from May 12 through Aug. 26. Williams will be playing in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center on June...
CINCINNATI, OH

