ClutchPoints

Why Buffalo Bills will win the 2023 Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills are about to embark on their journey to the Super Bowl. The franchise infamously lost four Super Bowls in a row in the early ‘90s and didn’t sniff the Big Game for decades after that. Now with Josh Allen at quarterback, a Bills Super Bowl again seems within reach. However, the Bills’ playoffs matchups in the AFC will be incredibly difficult. Fans in Western New York have waited their whole lives to see their beloved NFL team lift a Lombardi Trophy, and the 2023 Super Bowl could finally be the time they do it. Here are three reasons why the Bills will win the 2023 Super Bowl.
wearebuffalo.net

Bills Stadium Chanting ‘Hamlin’ Will Give You The Chills

Yesterday was incredible. You could not have written the story of the Buffalo Bills game any better. Especially in the beginning. It was the first game the Buffalo Bills have played since Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin was critically injured on Monday Night Football. It has been absolutely humbling, not to...
NorthcentralPA.com

Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery

Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in the morning and flown to Buffalo, where Dr. William Knight said he was "doing well.” He will continue his recovery at a Buffalo hospital. ...
13 WHAM

Davis struggling for consistent production in Bills' offense

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are one of the most prolific combinations in the NFL. But when Allen goes to Gabriel Davis, the results haven't been great. Davis has had a rough year. Sunday against New England, he dropped a touchdown pass. He's among the league leaders in drops. Only...
13 WHAM

Bills draw rematch with Dolphins to open playoffs

The Buffalo Bills will welcome the Miami Dolphins back to Western New York to open the playoffs. Four weeks after the Bills beat the Dolphins 32-29 with a last-second field goal on a snowy Saturday night in Orchard Park, the two teams will meet again — this time with the season on the line, in an AFC wild-card playoff game scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.
13 WHAM

Hines named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

After becoming the 11th player in NFL history to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in one game, Bills running back Nyheim Hines has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown Sunday against the Patriots, and later took another...
The Johnstonian News

Damar unites a divided country

I couldn’t get enough news about Damar Hamlin, via any medium. I, like many people, I’m sure, tire of the incessant coverage of this incident or that. Not this one. I wasn’t watching the game that Monday night, Jan. 2, and that’s an anomaly. I rarely miss a nationally telecast NFL game, no matter its seeming insignificance. We were out […] The post Damar unites a divided country first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
The Daily Advance

These stats will blow your mind

I wanted to share with you this week a few things I heard recently on the Dan Le Batard show with Stugotz podcast. I have mentioned their show a few times in columns, including crediting them with helping me get through a very challenging pandemic. A few of the things I wanted to share were stats, offered by one of their interns. This particular intern is well known for being Regis Philbin’s son-in-law and providing some really mind blowing statistics. ...

