"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
5 Potential Stadiums for Neutral AFC Title Game for Bills-Chiefs
The NFL playoffs are set and as was expected going into week 18, the neutral site AFC Championship game is on the table. The Kansas City Chiefs got the 1 seed in the AFC and the bye week, while the Buffalo Bills got the 2 seed and will play in Wild Card weekend.
We Can’t Believe Famous News Anchor Didn’t Know This About Buffalo
While updating television audiences on the latest news about Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin, one national news reporter revealed he learned something about the city of Buffalo for the first time. National news has been closely following the updates of the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin, who collapsed last Monday night...
Extremely Awkward Moment Over Brutal Buffalo Bills Tweet on LIVE TV
How insensitive was this tweet? Should the Buffalo Bills fans be mad over FOX Sports commentator Skip Bayless' tweet? It certainly got tense on LIVE TV. Very awkward. When Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin got injured on Monday Night Football, Bayless tweeted a series of comments about the injury. The final tweet in that series, though, caused some serious controversy. Many fans were absolutely disgusted with Skip calling him insensitive and horrible, to say the least. Here was the tweet:
Was This Josh Allen Throw Yesterday the Greatest of His Career?
The atmosphere yesterday at Highmark Stadium was electric. The Bills were riding wave of emotion in light of what happened to their teammate Damar Hamlin, who continues to recover at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center from his cardiac arrest. The Bills clinched the 2 seed with a win over...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Bad News for the Dolphins Against the Bills For Wild Card Game
The Buffalo Bills are now preparing for the Miami Dolphins, who they will play on Sunday afternoon for their first playoff game between the two teams since the 1998 season. Back then, Doug Flutie and Dan Marino were the quarterbacks. The Bills clinched the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs...
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Files for Two New Trademarks
It's been just nine days since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed at midfield on Monday Night Football. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to have his heartbeat restored on the field by athletic trainers and medical staff. The Bills-Bengals game was postponed and officially canceled a few days...
Did Bills Fans Cause An Earthquake In Western New York?
The Buffalo Bills are headed to the playoffs! As we wait for the game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium, Western New York is still buzzing after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23 on Sunday. The crowd was off the charts loud as they watched the opening kick off taken back 96 yards for a touchdown!
Buffalo Bills Likely to Lose a Home Game Overseas Next Season
The Buffalo Bills are not focused on next season just quite yet, as they will play the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday in the NFL's Super Wild Card round. The Bills and Cincinnati Bengals played one less game than the rest of the NFL, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event on Monday Night Football and the Bills themselves played one less home game than the rest of the AFC because of November's lake effect snowstorm. That home game against the Cleveland Browns was played in Detroit.
Two NFL Players Criticized for CPR Celebration
The NFL playoffs are now set, as the Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round this Sunday at 1 pm. The Bills clinched the 2 seed after their win over the New England Patriots this past Sunday, which means that they also helped knock the Patriots out of the playoffs with the Dolphins win over the Jets.
Looks Like Micah Hyde is About to Return to the Bills Lineup
The Buffalo Bills were back at practice on Wednesday, as they prepare for the Miami Dolphins this Sunday in Orchard Park. It's the 2-7 matchup in the AFC playoffs and the first meeting in the postseason for the two teams since 1998. The Bills won't have to face Dolphins quarterback...
Remember These Moments Of The Buffalo Bills 2022 Season?
The 2022 regular season is over for the NFL. But it's one that will definitely never be forgotten. There were some huge moments this year. This has been an incredible year for the Buffalo Bills. Most people will agree that it is hard to find a team that has gone through as much adversity as the Bills have this year. They've experienced natural disasters, major injuries, and some incredible heartfelt moments that could make even the roughest man cry.
Should Bills Fans Really Be Worried About Gabe Davis?
Many people thought that Gabriel Davis was going to have a breakout year this year. Now they're wondering if he is even good enough to be our #2 wide receiver. There's no question that we've got a #1 wide receiver in Stefon Diggs. He's almost always coming in at the top of the league when ranking receivers. But who is our #2? A lot of people felt pretty good coming into this season with Diggs at #1 and Gabe Davis at #2. But they've definitely lost a little confidence in him.
BREAKING: Tua Won’t Play Sunday Against the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are about to play one another in their first playoff game in 24 years. The Wild Card round game will be played this Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are looking as healthy as they have been in weeks, minus safety Micah Hyde,...
Remarkable Increase In The Cost of The Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills will be playing against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The game will be seen on CBS and is scheduled for a 1pm kickoff. While tickets are sparse, you may find they are expensive!. The playoffs are huge for fans...
Bills Stadium Chanting ‘Hamlin’ Will Give You The Chills
Yesterday was incredible. You could not have written the story of the Buffalo Bills game any better. Especially in the beginning. It was the first game the Buffalo Bills have played since Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin was critically injured on Monday Night Football. It has been absolutely humbling, not to...
NFL Team Considering Hiring Bills OC Ken Dorsey as Head Coach
The Buffalo Bills are now focused on a third matchup with the Miami Dolphins this season. This game comes in the Wild Card round in Orchard Park this Sunday afternoon. It's the first playoff game between both teams since the 1998 season. The Bills don't know who they will face...
How To Become The Best Tailgater In Buffalo, New York
The most popular tailgating lot for the Buffalo Bills games is the Hammers Lot, right? I think everyone knows that. The tailgate party always starts early at the Hammers Lot, with tons of Bills Mafia members showing up in full force to support their team. Remember at the beginning of...
