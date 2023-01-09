Petaluma police are looking for a missing teenager. Yesterday evening, police received a call from a resident saying that her 16-year-old daughter Michelle Marcoux failed to come home from school. Michelle is believed to be willfully missing at this time. Michelle is a white, juvenile who is 5’-08” tall and approximately 250lbs. Michelle was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black cargo pants, and black combat style boots. There are no known destinations for the missing juvenile at this time.

