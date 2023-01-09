Read full article on original website
Fox40
One injured, occupied home struck by gunfire in separate overnight shootings in Stockton
(KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said two separate shootings took place overnight Friday in Stockton. In one shooting that took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, the victim, a 36-year-old male, was on Pacific Avenue when he was shot and drove himself to the hospital, police said. According...
Son remembers his postal worker mother, fatally stabbed while walking home in Oakland
A heartbroken son is opening up after his mother, a 71-year-old immigrant from Brazil and a veteran of the U.S. Postal Service, was stabbed to death just three houses down from her home in Oakland.
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of 71-year-old woman in Oakland
Oakland police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly killing one woman and wounding another in at least two separate stabbings. Wilbert Winchester was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of several felony charges stemming from the stabbings including murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Oakland Police Department. Oakland police officers were called about 1 a.m. on Monday to the 3400 block of International Boulevard in the Fruitvale area...
Brentwood boy reported missing, last seen Monday
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old boy is reported missing, the Brentwood Police Department said in a Facebook post posted Thursday afternoon. London Clay was last seen at his Brentwood home on Monday. London is described to be 5-foot-11 and 138 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police did not provide a location of […]
SFist
Suspect Arrested After Assaulting Muni Bus Driver With Fire Extinguisher
What's with all the fire-extinguisher attacks these days?. San Francisco police on Wednesday arrested a suspect who apparently ran up to a Muni bus that was stopped at a red light, jumped into the driver's side window, and attacked the driver, spraying the driver with a fire extinguisher. It's a...
ksro.com
Missing Teenager in Petaluma Believed to be Willfully Missing
Petaluma police are looking for a missing teenager. Yesterday evening, police received a call from a resident saying that her 16-year-old daughter Michelle Marcoux failed to come home from school. Michelle is believed to be willfully missing at this time. Michelle is a white, juvenile who is 5’-08” tall and approximately 250lbs. Michelle was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black cargo pants, and black combat style boots. There are no known destinations for the missing juvenile at this time.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland man charged with making, test-firing ghost guns for sale in neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland man has been arrested and charged with making - and test-firing - ghost guns for sale in his neighborhood. Neighbors told KTVU they've heard gunfire in recent weeks in the city's Chabot Park neighborhood off I-580. "There was a barrage of shooting, like rah-pah-pah-pah-pah-pah," said...
KTVU FOX 2
DA: No charges for Antioch police following 'multiple' Taser deployments, in-custody death
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The Contra Costa County District Attorney on Friday announced that prosecutors would not charge Antioch police officers following the in-custody death of a man who was restrained and Tased by officers several times during an encounter with a Lyft driver. DA Diana Becton said that she found...
Shooting on 24th Street near Shotwell
The San Francisco Police Department reported tonight that a shooting on 24th Street left a male victim with life-threatening injuries. Police responded to reports of the shooting at 6:28 p.m. It occurred on the 3100 block of 24th Street between Shotwell and Folsom streets. “Upon arrival, officers located a male...
KTVU FOX 2
4 arrested in separate catalytic converter thefts at San Leandro school district lot
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Attempts on two separate catalytic converter thefts, including a school bus, were thwarted at the same location on different days, officials said. San Leandro police were notified Dec. 29 around 2 a.m. of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the city's Unified School District Campus in the 14700 block of Juniper St. Upon arrival, officers discovered two individuals attempting to steal the catalytic converter of a school bus.
ATM skimming device located in Belmont, suspect arrested in sting operation
BELMONT, Calif. (KRON) — An ATM skimming device was located at a Belmont Bank of America location and a suspect was arrested in connection with it, according to a news release from the Belmont Police Department. Officers were alerted to the device by a technician and conducted surveillance of the ATM machine. The suspect, 29-year-old […]
One person hospitalized after crash on 280
One person was extricated from a truck on Interstate-280 on Saturday morning, according to a post from CalFire San Mateo - Santa Cruz Unit.
Couple arrested in Santa Rosa after police find 13 pounds of suspected crystal meth
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Sonoma County couple inside a black Acura sedan was arrested after officers observed the car violated a traffic code on Highway 101, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in an alert Friday. Police conducted a traffic stop at 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. In the Acura, police found […]
2 arrested in Berkeley for stealing from their landlord: police
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing items from their landlord’s home, the Berkeley Police Department said. The landlord, a woman in her 70s, alerted police on Jan. 2 that security cameras showed two people inside her home. The victim was not at her residence on the 1200 block of Rose […]
San Jose woman claims husband forced her to kidnap Baby Brandon
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Another strange twist happened in court Friday for an already bizarre baby kidnapping case in San Jose. A woman who pleaded no contest to kidnapping Baby Brandon from his grandmother’s home is now claiming that she was forced to commit the crime by someone who held a gun to her […]
KTVU FOX 2
Woman dies in 'traumatic' stabbing, possible suspect arrested: Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman died after being stabbed early Wednesday, according to the Oakland Police Department. Officials said they arrived to the 1500 block of 8th Street about 12:38 a.m. and found a woman with traumatic stab wounds. Medical professionals were called and she was declared dead at the...
Video shows woman kidnapped in Hayward, one arrested by police
A woman in Hayward was found after she'd reportedly been kidnapped and assaulted, according to the Hayward Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police looking for missing 18-year-old man
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are seeking the public's assistance in locating an 18-year-old missing man. Maxwell Maltzman was last seen at his residence in the 900 block of Sutter Street last Friday at approximately 2:30 p.m. Police describe him as an 18-year-old white man standing 5 feet 8...
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting victim suffers life-threatening injuries in San Francisco Mission District, police investigating
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are investigating a non-fatal shooting in the Mission District Friday evening, officials say. Police responded to the 3100 block of 24th Street near Folsom at around 6:28 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Police said arriving officers found a male victim on the ground with a gunshot wound.
San Jose couple tells harrowing story of tree smashing into bedroom
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The brunt of Tuesday’s atmospheric river hit San Jose with howling wind around 2 a.m. The raging storm woke up 29-year-old Lauren Kirchick, who had been sleeping inside her condo with her husband, Eric. Kirchick asked her husband, “Do you hear this? I don’t have a good feeling about these […]
