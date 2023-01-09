ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

San Francisco Examiner

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of 71-year-old woman in Oakland

Oakland police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly killing one woman and wounding another in at least two separate stabbings. Wilbert Winchester was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of several felony charges stemming from the stabbings including murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Oakland Police Department. Oakland police officers were called about 1 a.m. on Monday to the 3400 block of International Boulevard in the Fruitvale area...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood boy reported missing, last seen Monday

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old boy is reported missing, the Brentwood Police Department said in a Facebook post posted Thursday afternoon. London Clay was last seen at his Brentwood home on Monday. London is described to be 5-foot-11 and 138 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police did not provide a location of […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
ksro.com

Missing Teenager in Petaluma Believed to be Willfully Missing

Petaluma police are looking for a missing teenager. Yesterday evening, police received a call from a resident saying that her 16-year-old daughter Michelle Marcoux failed to come home from school. Michelle is believed to be willfully missing at this time. Michelle is a white, juvenile who is 5’-08” tall and approximately 250lbs. Michelle was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black cargo pants, and black combat style boots. There are no known destinations for the missing juvenile at this time.
PETALUMA, CA
Mission Local

Shooting on 24th Street near Shotwell

The San Francisco Police Department reported tonight that a shooting on 24th Street left a male victim with life-threatening injuries. Police responded to reports of the shooting at 6:28 p.m. It occurred on the 3100 block of 24th Street between Shotwell and Folsom streets. “Upon arrival, officers located a male...
FOLSOM, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4 arrested in separate catalytic converter thefts at San Leandro school district lot

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Attempts on two separate catalytic converter thefts, including a school bus, were thwarted at the same location on different days, officials said. San Leandro police were notified Dec. 29 around 2 a.m. of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the city's Unified School District Campus in the 14700 block of Juniper St. Upon arrival, officers discovered two individuals attempting to steal the catalytic converter of a school bus.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested in Berkeley for stealing from their landlord: police

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing items from their landlord’s home, the Berkeley Police Department said. The landlord, a woman in her 70s, alerted police on Jan. 2 that security cameras showed two people inside her home. The victim was not at her residence on the 1200 block of Rose […]
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco police looking for missing 18-year-old man

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are seeking the public's assistance in locating an 18-year-old missing man. Maxwell Maltzman was last seen at his residence in the 900 block of Sutter Street last Friday at approximately 2:30 p.m. Police describe him as an 18-year-old white man standing 5 feet 8...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

