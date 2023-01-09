Walton Co. commissioner applies for DeFuniak Springs city manager job

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — DeFuniak Springs has lost its 13th city manager in the last 12 years.

Now, the city has opened up applications for the position.

More than 30 people have applied for the position so far, including one familiar name.

Walton County Commissioner Michael Barker is among the dozens of applicants for the job.

Barker has been a county commissioner since 2020, serving as chairman of the board for one of those years.

He could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

Former DeFuniak Springs City Manager Robert Thompson decided not to renew his contract as city manager at a meeting in December, leaving the city with no choice but to begin the search process.

In the meantime, the city appointed Public Works Director Craig Drake as the interim city manager.

The next DeFuniak Springs city council meeting is Thursday, January 19.

