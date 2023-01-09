ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: thirteen, fourteen; White Balls: fifteen, twenty) (twenty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: six) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

As Michigan celebrates Outland Trophy, Nebraska pines for return to line toughness

In a crowded ballroom that included Matt Rhule and Tom Osborne as speakers, the can’t-miss Michigan man in a maroon suit was the only one to receive a standing ovation. Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi capped a festive Outland Trophy award dinner Wednesday evening — not to mention a storybook senior season — with a smile and a few quips in front of a receptive audience at Hilton Omaha Downtown.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's Liam Cronin stacking up wins and moving up rankings after return to the mat

Liam Cronin is thankful to be back on the mat and back to health. His season outlook is looking pretty robust, too. Nebraska's starter at 125 pounds has won nine straight matches and has moved to No. 10 in InterMat's rankings for his weight. With Nebraska's Big Ten dual season opening this weekend, Cronin could see three of the top four in his class by next weekend.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Stanford transfer Walter Rouse commits to Nebraska

One of the most established left tackles in all of college football is coming to Nebraska. Walter Rouse didn’t expect that to be the case even a few days ago. The Stanford transfer had long planned to turn to the NFL draft after the season. As he pivoted to the portal and made official visits last week to Oklahoma, Iowa and NU, he imagined the Huskers would be his least impressive stop.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Williams remains upbeat as Husker women work through 'interesting dynamic'

When Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams reviews previous games, she gets a reminder of a player the Huskers aren’t able to use right now. The Huskers have lost all three games since starting guard Allison Weidner injured her knee. The first two came against top-15 opponents in Michigan and Indiana. Then came Saturday’s 57-45 loss against Rutgers, which was disappointing because Rutgers is ranked No. 175 in NET rankings, which is one tool the NCAA uses in creating its tournament field in March.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Huskers look to build off home momentum and "be tough" against Illinois

Fred Hoiberg’s group has won three of its last four games, including a pair of wins over Big Ten foes Iowa and Minnesota. Nebraska sits at 9-7 on the season and the Huskers are .500 in conference play at 2-2. They’re playing with some momentum and enter Tuesday night’s game riding the high of an overtime win in Minneapolis on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Virginia receiver Billy Kemp transfers to Nebraska

LINCOLN - Nebraska struck gold on receiver transfer additions the previous two offseasons. It will have a chance to do so again after landing another veteran Power Five performer out of the portal on Monday night. Former Virginia wideout Billy Kemp committed to the Huskers following a weekend visit to...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Jacobson: Let western Nebraska build gambling ‘racinos’ sooner

Western Nebraskans ought to be able to start gambling “racinos” now since the state’s existing horse-racing tracks are being allowed to proceed, said state Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte. Jacobson Monday introduced Legislative Bill 148, which would overrule lawmakers’ 2022 decision to delay new horse track-casino...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

New Unicam bills target early voting, renewable energy, worship limits

Western Nebraska’s two senior state senators have introduced bills reflecting several topics advocated by a variety of conservative advocates. District 47 Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard Tuesday offered a pair of bills to carry out the “voter ID” initiative voters approved Nov. 8 (Legislative Bill 230) but also require in-person Election Day voting and greatly restrict early voting (LB 228).
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Bills would require in-person voting, identification for Nebraskans

Nebraskans would no longer be able to cast early ballots and would have only a few options for voter identification under a pair of bills introduced in the Legislature on Tuesday. One bill (LB228) would require in-person voting in primary and general elections, save for military personnel or nursing home...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska man sentenced after 665 animals removed from home

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who had 665 animals in his home was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for animal cruelty. Edward Luben, 57, of Papillion, pleaded guilty to three counts of felony cruelty to animals resulting in death. In exchange for the pleas, the Sarpy County Attorney's Office dismissed nine other charges of cruelty to animals, including four felonies, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
PAPILLION, NE
North Platte Telegraph

After big year for dark money, Blood proposes bill requiring donor disclosure

OMAHA — Political donors spent more than $50 million on Nebraska’s state and local elections in 2022. But some spent more than campaign finance filings show. They did so by funding “dark money” groups that don’t have to disclose their donors. These groups operate in a gray area of political fundraising.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Two from Gothenburg Health serve on Health Information Technology Board

The Health Information Technology Board is composed of healthcare professionals from across Nebraska. Gothenburg Health, the hospital furthest west with representation on the board, is represented by two board members, Dr. Anna Dalrymple and Lynn Edwards, the hospital said in a press release. The HIT Board was created by LB...
GOTHENBURG, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Omaha man shoots himself after police respond to domestic disturbance call

OMAHA -- An Omaha man reportedly shot and killed himself in the presence of police during a domestic disturbance Monday morning. According to the Omaha Police Department, police were called to a residence near 167th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance at 10:15 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they saw 41-year-old Loren Dexter in the front of the residence.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Council Bluffs school bus driver to spend time in jail for deadly crash near Eppley Airfield

OMAHA — A Council Bluffs, Iowa, school bus driver will spend time in jail for his role in a deadly crash near Omaha’s Eppley Airfield last year. Kevin Downing, 44, was found guilty in October of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide after pleading no contest to the charge. He was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and two years' probation, according to the Douglas County Attorney’s Office.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

