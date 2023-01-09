Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbits celebrate FCS Championship win in Brookings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now was live from Brookings Tuesday night as South Dakota State celebrated the Jackrabbits’ victory over North Dakota State in the FCS Championship. The celebration kicked off at 5 p.m. in the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex on the SDSU campus.
dakotanewsnow.com
It’s been an incredible few days for SDSU’s John Stiegelmeier
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The last few days have been rather amazing for South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier... Saturday night he presented with the Eddie Robinson Award as the nation’s best coach in FCS. Sunday he and his team celebrated on stage in Frisco after...
KELOLAND TV
SDSU ‘championship baby’ born in Brookings hospital
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — She’s called the “Championship Baby” by the staff at Brookings Health System. Bailey was born just as the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits became the FCS national football champions on Jan. 8, the health system said in a news release. She is the daughter of Shelby and Kelin Rang of Estelline.
SDSU football team celebration planned for Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The celebration will continue Tuesday night in Brookings. South Dakota State University announced an FCS National Championship celebration is planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. On Sunday, SDSU won its first football national championship by beating rival North Dakota State 45-21. The event is free with […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Championship win sinking in for South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday’s celebration of the national championship for the South Dakota State football team was incredible well-attended by the fans as they were able to show their appreciation for what the Jackrabbits did for the first time in school history; win an FCS title over North Dakota State.
dakotanewsnow.com
REPLAY: FCS Championship Pregame Show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer preview the FCS Championship between South Dakota State and North Dakota State. The special includes interviews with SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier, former SDSU head coach Mike Daly, former USD quarterback Scott Jones,...
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, January 11th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -John Stiegelmeier has won 2 National Coach of the Year Awards in addition to a national championship. Cooper Seamer has our Plays of the Week and we have highlights of a doubleheader sweep by Northwestern at Mount Marty in GPAC basketball. Plus, Carlos Correa is back with the Twins after all.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU students share excitement over FCS Championship
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There still quite a buzz going on in Brookings as SDSU students are still coming down from the rush of the Jacks winning their first FCS Championship. Many were excited for the Jackrabbits to return home today to continue the celebration. With Jackrabbit pride...
dakotanewsnow.com
LIVE at 5:15 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts double header O’Gorman vs. Washington basketball games
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Metro Sports TV is broadcasting a double header! The girls’ basketball teams from O’Gorman and Washington compete before the boys’ teams take to the court. The livestream is available in the video player below and begins at 5:15 p.m. Dakota...
Tuesday Scoreboard – January 10
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here: NHLRangers 4, Wild 3 – F/OT SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Beresford 60, McCook Central/Montrose 42 Bowman County, N.D. 57, Lemmon 20 Bridgewater-Emery 42, Ethan 38 Castlewood 54, Clark/Willow Lake 51 Corsica/Stickney 62, Mitchell Christian 51 Dakota Valley 55, West Central […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Washington basketball sweeps Monday night doubleheader from O’Gorman
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crosstown rivals collided on the east side of Sioux Falls Monday night with the host Washington Warriors sweeping a basketball doubleheader from rival O’Gorman. The Warrior girls, ranked second in AA, knocked off top ranked O’Gorman 42-33, followed by the fifth ranked Washington boys defeating the Knights 49-41. Click on the video viewer for our highlights from the Metro Sports TV Game of the Week Livestream!
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Mexican restaurant closes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nearly four years in business, Omaha-based eatery Abelardo’s has permanently shut down. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, Abelardo Gonzalez has decided to close the location on S. Minnesota Ave. Gonzales started the chain of Mexican restaurants in 2001 in Omaha and...
KELOLAND TV
View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
Check Out This Stunning Drone Footage Of Snowy Sioux Falls
It's no secret the Sioux Empire saw record amounts of snow last week to ring in the New Year. Some might actually nickname the city "Snow Falls." Bad joke but you get the point!. Seeing snow pile up in our streets and driveways is not the most pleasant thing to...
KELOLAND TV
Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Art Maneuver’ draws creatives’ attention to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - James 1stgen is holding space for the creatives of Sioux Falls, hosting a monthly art event for the community and creatives to enjoy. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 1108 w 12th st. a handful of artists and art enthusiasts gathered to share and sell their artistic creations. Sala’s Salsas catered for the event with some authentic Hispanic tastes and treats.
dakotanewsnow.com
City of Sioux Falls shares footage of 5,000 truckloads of snow removed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to The City of Sioux Falls, a normal snowfall leads to around 1,200 truckloads for snow removal crews. The City of Sioux Falls says this past snowfall has led to 5,000 truckloads of snow dumped near the Lyons Fairgrounds, and crews are working to remove snow from the trafficked streets.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Parks and Rec hosted the 35th Annual Frosty Frolics
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Parks and Rec hosted the 35th Annual Frosty Frolics this past weekend. Events kicked off on Friday with Frost Fun Friday, and most of the activities were completely free and included ice skating, rootbeer keg races, and more. Events like this...
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
Comments / 0