Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mercy Care, Mercy Care Advantage Hosting FREE Phoenix Shred-A-ThonABSEESITALLPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in ScottsdaleMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
Revolutionary New Service: Walmart Now Delivering Orders Straight To Your Door By Drone!Ty D.Phoenix, AZ
Related
WVNews
Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points, one night after a 147-116 loss in Philadelphia.
WVNews
Woods leads Hawks to victory over ND
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Hope Woods posted a double-double to lead South Harrison to a 64-20 victory over Notre Dame in girls basketball action Wednesday night at Angelo Basile Court. Woods led three Hawks (5-5) in double figures with game-high totals of 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists...
WVNews
Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench.
WVNews
Jaylen Brown scores season-high 41 points, Celtics win
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 41 points and had 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics won their fourth straight game, holding off the New Orleans Pelicans 125-114 on Wednesday night. Jayson Tatum added 31 points and 10 rebounds, Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points, and Al Horford...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
ESPN's Zach Lowe says LeBron James wants to finish his career with the Los Angeles Lakers
Only time will tell if the Los Angeles Lakers can manage to get back into contention but at the very least, LeBron James reportedly seems committed to them for the long run.
WVNews
Cowboys focus on reboot with defense in playoff trip to Bucs
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Safety Jayron Kearse was more than happy to reflect on a late-season blip from the Dallas defense when the regular season was still going on. Now that the playoffs have arrived, it's a hard turn to 2023 for the Cowboys in Kearse's mind.
WVNews
Syracuse 82, Virginia Tech 72
VIRGINIA TECH (11-6) Basile 12-17 1-1 26, Mutts 9-15 3-3 21, Collins 0-3 0-0 0, Maddox 0-3 3-4 3, Pedulla 3-15 2-2 10, Rice 1-9 0-0 2, Kidd 4-5 2-4 10, Poteat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 11-14 72.
WVNews
Jackson needs 55 games finished in 2024 for full escalator
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luke Jackson must have 55 games finished in 2024 to trigger the full $3.5 million escalator for 2025 in his $11.5 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a deal that could be worth $20 million over three seasons. The 31-year-old right-hander missed last...
WVNews
Sacramento 135, Houston 115
HOUSTON (115) Gordon 6-12 4-5 19, Smith Jr. 3-8 2-2 8, Sengun 5-9 0-1 10, Green 9-25 5-7 26, Porter Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Eason 3-6 0-0 7, Garuba 0-1 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 9-13 0-2 21, Tate 1-5 0-0 2, Fernando 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 4-8 0-0 12, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 44-96 11-17 115.
WVNews
No. 1 Houston 83, South Florida 77
SOUTH FLORIDA (7-10) Bryant 2-5 2-3 7, Hines 1-4 2-5 4, Tchewa 3-5 8-9 14, Harris 9-13 7-8 31, Miguel 1-7 2-2 4, Chaplin 6-9 0-0 14, C.Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Conwell 1-4 0-0 3, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 21-27 77.
WVNews
Tulane 97, SMU 88
TULANE (11-5) Cross 7-8 1-1 15, Cook 9-18 4-4 25, Forbes 9-15 8-10 31, James 1-4 2-2 4, McGee 0-1 0-0 0, Holloway 6-7 0-1 14, Pope 1-2 0-0 2, Coleman 2-5 1-1 6, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-62 16-19 97.
WVNews
Clemson 83, Louisville 70
LOUISVILLE (2-15) Curry 3-5 4-6 10, Huntley-Hatfield 2-5 0-0 5, Lands 2-4 0-0 6, Ellis 4-16 2-3 12, James 4-10 9-11 17, Traynor 3-5 2-3 9, Withers 4-6 0-0 11, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 17-23 70.
WVNews
UTEP 69, UTSA 57
UTSA (7-10) Diouf 0-0 0-0 0, Germany 2-8 3-3 7, Buggs 9-12 1-1 23, Medor 2-7 0-0 4, Richards 4-10 1-1 10, Czumbel 1-3 0-1 3, Bofinger 2-4 2-2 6, Farmer 1-2 0-0 2, Aleu 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 22-47 7-9 57.
Comments / 0