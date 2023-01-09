ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

WVNews

Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points, one night after a 147-116 loss in Philadelphia.
DETROIT, MI
WVNews

Woods leads Hawks to victory over ND

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Hope Woods posted a double-double to lead South Harrison to a 64-20 victory over Notre Dame in girls basketball action Wednesday night at Angelo Basile Court. Woods led three Hawks (5-5) in double figures with game-high totals of 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists...
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench.
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Jaylen Brown scores season-high 41 points, Celtics win

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 41 points and had 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics won their fourth straight game, holding off the New Orleans Pelicans 125-114 on Wednesday night. Jayson Tatum added 31 points and 10 rebounds, Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points, and Al Horford...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Cowboys focus on reboot with defense in playoff trip to Bucs

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Safety Jayron Kearse was more than happy to reflect on a late-season blip from the Dallas defense when the regular season was still going on. Now that the playoffs have arrived, it's a hard turn to 2023 for the Cowboys in Kearse's mind.
DALLAS, TX
WVNews

Syracuse 82, Virginia Tech 72

VIRGINIA TECH (11-6) Basile 12-17 1-1 26, Mutts 9-15 3-3 21, Collins 0-3 0-0 0, Maddox 0-3 3-4 3, Pedulla 3-15 2-2 10, Rice 1-9 0-0 2, Kidd 4-5 2-4 10, Poteat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 11-14 72.
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Jackson needs 55 games finished in 2024 for full escalator

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luke Jackson must have 55 games finished in 2024 to trigger the full $3.5 million escalator for 2025 in his $11.5 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a deal that could be worth $20 million over three seasons. The 31-year-old right-hander missed last...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WVNews

Sacramento 135, Houston 115

HOUSTON (115) Gordon 6-12 4-5 19, Smith Jr. 3-8 2-2 8, Sengun 5-9 0-1 10, Green 9-25 5-7 26, Porter Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Eason 3-6 0-0 7, Garuba 0-1 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 9-13 0-2 21, Tate 1-5 0-0 2, Fernando 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 4-8 0-0 12, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 44-96 11-17 115.
HOUSTON, TX
WVNews

No. 1 Houston 83, South Florida 77

SOUTH FLORIDA (7-10) Bryant 2-5 2-3 7, Hines 1-4 2-5 4, Tchewa 3-5 8-9 14, Harris 9-13 7-8 31, Miguel 1-7 2-2 4, Chaplin 6-9 0-0 14, C.Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Conwell 1-4 0-0 3, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 21-27 77.
HOUSTON, TX
WVNews

Tulane 97, SMU 88

TULANE (11-5) Cross 7-8 1-1 15, Cook 9-18 4-4 25, Forbes 9-15 8-10 31, James 1-4 2-2 4, McGee 0-1 0-0 0, Holloway 6-7 0-1 14, Pope 1-2 0-0 2, Coleman 2-5 1-1 6, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-62 16-19 97.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WVNews

Clemson 83, Louisville 70

LOUISVILLE (2-15) Curry 3-5 4-6 10, Huntley-Hatfield 2-5 0-0 5, Lands 2-4 0-0 6, Ellis 4-16 2-3 12, James 4-10 9-11 17, Traynor 3-5 2-3 9, Withers 4-6 0-0 11, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 17-23 70.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WVNews

UTEP 69, UTSA 57

UTSA (7-10) Diouf 0-0 0-0 0, Germany 2-8 3-3 7, Buggs 9-12 1-1 23, Medor 2-7 0-0 4, Richards 4-10 1-1 10, Czumbel 1-3 0-1 3, Bofinger 2-4 2-2 6, Farmer 1-2 0-0 2, Aleu 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 22-47 7-9 57.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

