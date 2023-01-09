Read full article on original website
Becky M.
6d ago
Those imprisoned are where they belong! Traitors to our country is why they're locked up. No such rally should be held, but I guess to each is own! But the thing is though and it's what everyone should know, if you break the law, there are consequences.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man killed after violent dispute with 54-year-old woman in Corpus ChristiEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Related
West Oso superintendent Garcia submits resignation letter Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Oso Independent School District Superintendent Conrado Garcia voluntarily submitted a letter of resignation to the West Oso ISD board of trustees. "There will be a specially called board meeting to discuss his voluntary resignation and appointment of an interim superintendent on Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
37th Annual MLK Day March to take place Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the United States. Here at home, the City of Corpus Christi is joining the alumni chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority in their annual march. The 37th Annual MLK March will begin at Corpus Christi City...
Joseph Felix Perez sentenced to 40 years for 2020 murder of Tanya Garza Brown
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Joseph Felix Perez, the then 21-year-old who brutally stabbed 42-year-old Tanya Garza Brown on the 200 block of North Port Avenue in 2020 was sentenced to in court Wednesday. Perez avoided the capital murder charge after agreeing to plead guilty to the lesser charge of...
Robstown police investigating Thursday night homicide
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robstown Police are investigating a shooting which led to the death of a 43-year-old man. Investigators said police were called to an address in the 400 block of East Avenue E in regards to a shooting Thursday evening around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, police found...
60th annual NCJLS Queen's Contest kicks off Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 60th Annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show Queen's Contest kicked off earlier Saturday evening. 18 contestants were all vying for the coveted title of 2023 Queen of the Livestock Show. The contestants showcased a variety of talents and took part in an interview process....
Corpus Christi artist transforms neighborhood shopping center to inspire kids
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Artists from around the globe are taking part in revamping Ayers Street to inspire youth. Young artist, Jeremy Flores wants to make sure the Ayers area of the city is not forgotten. He said the culture and history the area holds should be on display – for everyone to see, from residents to its visitors.
Heroin, guns seized in Robstown drug bust
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanks to tips from the community and a three-week long investigation, officers have completed another successful drug bust in the City of Robstown. It happened earlier Thursday at a home on Avenue F, where officers found heroin, guns and cameras all over the property. When...
Robstown hosts parade for 88th Nueces County Junior Livestock Show
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was parade day for the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show on Saturday. Kids showing animals this year, Queens Contest contestants and local officials were all included. Nueces County Judge Connie Scott and local fire and police departments were also there. One float, a large...
Tax preparer gets 18 months in prison for defrauding government
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local tax preparer was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in federal prison and will have to pay a $15,000 fine after admitting she prepared and filed fraudulent tax returns over a four-year period. Jeannette Villarreal, who did business under the company name J&G Armadillo's...
Authorities get arrest warrant for Corpus Christi mother in search for 'critically missing' child with nonverbal autism
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a Corpus Christi mother accused of not returning her child to his father in accordance with a judge's custody order. Authorities are searching for "critically missing" child, 8-year-old Edwin Buskirk II. He is a special-needs child who...
Corpus Christi City Council swears in new members
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Newly appointed Corpus Christi City Council members were sworn in Tuesday. Dist. 1 councilmember Everett Roy; who defeated incumbent Billy Lerma; Dist. 2 councilmember Sylvia Campos; who defeated Mark Scott; at-large councilmember Jim Klein; who is replacing outgoing councilmember John Martinez, and Dist. 4 councilmember Dan Suckley; who is replacing outgoing council member Greg Smith, were present at Corpus Christi City Hall, alongside Mayor Paulette Guajardo, to officially begin their new roles.
R.E.A.L. Inc. provides reliable transportation to students across the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — R.E.A.L. , Inc. Student Transportation provides safe and reliable transportation services to individuals in the Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Live Oak, Refugio, and San Patricio Counties. R.E.A.L stands for the Rural Economic Assistance League, Inc. The transit has offices in Beeville,...
Help with higher-education questions is available locally at La Palmera Mall
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Kingsville's TRIO Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) representatives can be found onsite from Monday through Thursday at Coastal Compass Education & Career Resource Center, which is located at La Palmera Mall. TAMUK representatives accept walk-ins and scheduled appointments in person or virtually and over...
Controlled burn hear Hwy. 286 requires mutual aid Friday afternoon
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that began as a controlled burn Friday morning is now requiring mutual aid to control. Nueces County ESD No. 2 officials tell 3NEWS that they, along with the Bishop Fire Department, Nueces County ESD No. 1 -- also known as Annaville Fire Department -- and CCFD are all helping to wrangle the fire.
Attempt to arrest parole violator ends in Tuesday gunfire, boat rescue
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Sheriff's Office deputies were involved in an shooting after a suspect they were trying to arrest on a parole violation drew his weapon on them, according to chief deputy David Cook. Everything began at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Murphy's Express at 1200...
Dr. Hector P. Garcia Legacy Luncheon to honor leaders in education
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When you blaze a trail in history, you leave behind a path for others to make their own way forward. If there was ever a South Texas native to do so, it was Dr. Hector P. Garcia, whose legacy as a civil rights activist is set to be honored on Jan. 20 at his foundation's Legacy Luncheon.
City using $1.3M judgement to try and avoid another water boil like 2016's
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Water infrastructure in Corpus Christi is about to get a major upgrade – a $1.3 million upgrade, to be exact – at no cost to taxpayers. Valero and Ergon Asphalt and Emulsions Inc. are paying for the upgrades after causing a citywide water contamination incident in December 2016.
City uses new logo on water storage tanks around town
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is using it's new water logo -- this time on all elevated water storage tanks around the city. It's a reminder that the city is the sole provider for this part of the Coastal Bend -- and serves over half a million customers.
Alice High School gym gets new set of bleachers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The old Alice High School gym recently got modern bleachers installed to replace the old ones from 1971 when the school first opened. A company out of Chicago came down to remove the old bleachers. They installed the new ones for $171,000 and did it...
Ingleside city officials says Kiewit is looking to hire at least 1,000 more workers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been updated to correctly reflect that 15,000 will be available at Workforce Solutions' upcoming job fairs. Kiewit is accepting applications to hire hundreds of workers at their Ingleside location. The offshore facility is also looking to scout for talent at...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 7