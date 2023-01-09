ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 7

Becky M.
6d ago

Those imprisoned are where they belong! Traitors to our country is why they're locked up. No such rally should be held, but I guess to each is own! But the thing is though and it's what everyone should know, if you break the law, there are consequences.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

37th Annual MLK Day March to take place Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the United States. Here at home, the City of Corpus Christi is joining the alumni chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority in their annual march. The 37th Annual MLK March will begin at Corpus Christi City...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Robstown police investigating Thursday night homicide

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robstown Police are investigating a shooting which led to the death of a 43-year-old man. Investigators said police were called to an address in the 400 block of East Avenue E in regards to a shooting Thursday evening around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, police found...
ROBSTOWN, TX
KIII 3News

60th annual NCJLS Queen's Contest kicks off Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 60th Annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show Queen's Contest kicked off earlier Saturday evening. 18 contestants were all vying for the coveted title of 2023 Queen of the Livestock Show. The contestants showcased a variety of talents and took part in an interview process....
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Heroin, guns seized in Robstown drug bust

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanks to tips from the community and a three-week long investigation, officers have completed another successful drug bust in the City of Robstown. It happened earlier Thursday at a home on Avenue F, where officers found heroin, guns and cameras all over the property. When...
ROBSTOWN, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi City Council swears in new members

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Newly appointed Corpus Christi City Council members were sworn in Tuesday. Dist. 1 councilmember Everett Roy; who defeated incumbent Billy Lerma; Dist. 2 councilmember Sylvia Campos; who defeated Mark Scott; at-large councilmember Jim Klein; who is replacing outgoing councilmember John Martinez, and Dist. 4 councilmember Dan Suckley; who is replacing outgoing council member Greg Smith, were present at Corpus Christi City Hall, alongside Mayor Paulette Guajardo, to officially begin their new roles.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Alice High School gym gets new set of bleachers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The old Alice High School gym recently got modern bleachers installed to replace the old ones from 1971 when the school first opened. A company out of Chicago came down to remove the old bleachers. They installed the new ones for $171,000 and did it...
ALICE, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy