GRAFTON - The village of Grafton has a Chipotle and more slated to come to the community if the development can pass the approvals needed. The village’s Architectural Review Board will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m., and provide the first review for a proposed multitenant buildings on an outlot of the Meijer property in Grafton, 1600 Port Washington Road. The Architectural Review Board looks at the architectural plans of the development to ensure alignment with the village’s standards.

GRAFTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO