FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Outpost Natural Foods; newly remodeled location
A newly remodeled location is home to the largest selection of organic produce in Milwaukee. Amelia Jones is at Outpost Natural Foods in Bay View.
You Want Comfort Food? This Wisconsin Restaurant Is Built On It
When you think of comfort food or foods, what's the first thing that pops to mind? If ever there were a question that has absolutely no wrong answer, it's the comfort food question. Why? Because any food you take some comfort and a bunch of extra joy from eating definitely...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Harley-Davidson Milwaukee headquarters; plans to transform campus
MILWAUKEE - Harley-Davidson is known for its roaring, Milwaukee-made engines, leather, and chrome. But on Wednesday, Jan. 11 the motorcycle maker revealed plans to transform a central element of its Juneau Avenue campus headquarters into a public park – something that would benefit H-D's employees and its hometown community. Officials hope the plans would also attract people to Milwaukee's near west side.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Lakefront Brewery ditches bottles for cans
MILWAUKEE - Major changes are coming to one of Milwaukee's most well-known breweries. You will soon no longer be able to get a bottle of Lakefront beer. The brewery is switching from bottles exclusively to cans. Lakefront Brewery's tours are as famous as their beer, but this move means they...
On Milwaukee
Lazy Susan to close its doors in Bay View
It’s been nearly nine years since Lazy Susan opened its doors at 2378 S. Howell Ave. The opening gave voice to the cooking of owner and chef A.J. Dixon. It also established a neighborhood restaurant in Bay View that would become known not only for its food and atmosphere, but its accommodations for a wide swath of diners, including vegan and gluten-free patrons.
shepherdexpress.com
How Kelsey Kaufmann Transformed the Cactus Club from a Rock Club into a Community Hub
The corner of Russell Ave. and Wentworth Ave. has played host to acts like White Stripes, Death Cab for Cutie and Sylvan Esso, as well as countless Milwaukee acts in Cactus Club’s storied history. While the Bay View venue has helped to foster the careers of many up-and-coming artists, as well as the general Milwaukee music scene, the next era of the club may be its most important yet.
Colectivo Coffee opening location in Whitefish Bay
That's according to a news release from Associated Bank, whose building the cafe would be located in at 430 E. Silver Spring Dr.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine
PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
kenosha.com
Kenoshan of the Week: Rhonda Bell
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Diesel!
Diesel the dog is a big boy – staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he takes up more of the couch than they do!
milwaukeeindependent.com
World-renowned art duo HYBYCOZO brings “Lightfield” sculptures to Milwaukee for immersive experiences
Downtown Milwaukee will welcome a new geometric art installation to Cathedral Square Park. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO presented by Johnson Financial Group will transform the area into an immersive public art installation featuring the work of Ukrainian and Canadian artist duo HYBYCOZO. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO will be a free experience, open to the public January 19 to May 5, 2023.
Milwaukee Public Museum responds to concerns over 'Streets of Old Milwaukee'
Big changes are in store for the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM). MPM responded to concerns Tuesday on if its new facility will leave out long-time favorites like the Streets of Old Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park
MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee duplex fire near 72nd and Silver Spring, no injuries
MILWAUKEE - No one was hurt in a Milwaukee duplex fire near 72nd and Silver Spring on Wednesday evening, Jan. 11. It happened around 5 p.m. Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said there was fire on the first floor, and it was brought under control within 15 minutes. The...
Greater Milwaukee Today
New multi-tenant building proposed for Grafton Meijer outlot
GRAFTON - The village of Grafton has a Chipotle and more slated to come to the community if the development can pass the approvals needed. The village’s Architectural Review Board will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m., and provide the first review for a proposed multitenant buildings on an outlot of the Meijer property in Grafton, 1600 Port Washington Road. The Architectural Review Board looks at the architectural plans of the development to ensure alignment with the village’s standards.
kenosha.com
‘Kenosha Eats’ has been a weekly treat
Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. Riki Tagliapietra claims he is not a writer. “Kenosha Eats” says...
Greater Milwaukee Today
New downtown West Bend parking ordinance approved
WEST BEND — The Common Council made the new downtown parking ordinance official on Monday in a final vote ratifying the new rules. The council unanimously approved the ordinance to repeal the previous downtown parking ordinance and enact the new version. The council took up the ordinance in December,...
CBS 58
A gift of gratitude: Brookfield East alumni surprise beloved history teacher
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Brookfield East High School alumni are proving the impact educators have on students long after the classroom. Hundreds of past students collaborated to give a beloved history teacher a surprise gift ahead of spring break. Patrick Coffey has taught world history at Brookfield East for...
No injuries in Jefferson Co. residential fire
JEFFERSON, Wis. — No one was hurt following a fire at a residential home in Jefferson. Jefferson fire officials said the call came in around midnight Wednesday. The fire burned for a few hours and at least six departments were called in to assist in putting it out. Fire crews were then called off around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. The...
Milwaukee couple helping transform a neighborhood
As soon as Khurram and Emma moved to Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood, they started picking up trash to beautify their community.
