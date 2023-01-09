ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Everyday Hero: HAWS creates K9 Task Force to help long-term dogs

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County has been hard at work implementing a new program to help hundreds of dogs staying at the shelter. Over the past year, HAWS has seen an uptick in the number of dogs having longer stays. That’s why they’ve created a program to help; it’s called the K9 Task Force.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park

MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Waukesha woman shares journey with sobriety

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Looking back at old photos, 28-year-old Lauren Nelson can hardly recognize herself. “Makes me sad to think about who I was in college with alcohol,” said Nelson. “I wasn’t a good friend. I would black out all of the time.”. She began drinking...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego father seeks kidney donor, 'begging at this point'

MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego father is looking for a kidney donor and turning to the public for help. His disease has taken over his family's life. At 24 years old, all Andrew Bahr wants to do is provide for his family. In reality, his family is propping him up physically and mentally as they hope for the most generous of donations that could literally save his life.
MUSKEGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Lakefront Brewery ditches bottles for cans

MILWAUKEE - Major changes are coming to one of Milwaukee's most well-known breweries. You will soon no longer be able to get a bottle of Lakefront beer. The brewery is switching from bottles exclusively to cans. Lakefront Brewery's tours are as famous as their beer, but this move means they...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dog Haus Franklin Ballpark Commons grand opening

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Dog Haus made its debut at Franklin's Ballpark Commons on South Ball Park Drive Jan. 7 and 8. The new addition to Franklin's Ballpark Commons was a hit with the community. "The community has come out to play at Dog Haus, and it's been an awesome experience,"...
FRANKLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Harley-Davidson Milwaukee headquarters; plans to transform campus

MILWAUKEE - Harley-Davidson is known for its roaring, Milwaukee-made engines, leather, and chrome. But on Wednesday, Jan. 11 the motorcycle maker revealed plans to transform a central element of its Juneau Avenue campus headquarters into a public park – something that would benefit H-D's employees and its hometown community. Officials hope the plans would also attract people to Milwaukee's near west side.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine

PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
PEWAUKEE, WI
wnanews.com

Disability benefit hearings go remote. Should you?

Know Your Legal Rights is a bi-monthly column distributed by the State Bar of Wisconsin. It is written by members of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Lawyer Referral and Information Service (LRIS), which connects Wisconsin residents with lawyers throughout the state. To find an attorney in your area, visit wislaw.org.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeeindependent.com

World-renowned art duo HYBYCOZO brings “Lightfield” sculptures to Milwaukee for immersive experiences

Downtown Milwaukee will welcome a new geometric art installation to Cathedral Square Park. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO presented by Johnson Financial Group will transform the area into an immersive public art installation featuring the work of Ukrainian and Canadian artist duo HYBYCOZO. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO will be a free experience, open to the public January 19 to May 5, 2023.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee duplex fire near 72nd and Silver Spring, no injuries

MILWAUKEE - No one was hurt in a Milwaukee duplex fire near 72nd and Silver Spring on Wednesday evening, Jan. 11. It happened around 5 p.m. Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said there was fire on the first floor, and it was brought under control within 15 minutes. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shootings in Milwaukee wound 3 Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Tuesday, Jan. 10. Three people – two Milwaukee men and one Milwaukee woman – were wounded. 42nd and Fond du Lac. Police said a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during a road rage incident around...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy