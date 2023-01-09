Read full article on original website
Related
The "world's first truly wireless TV" will launch at CES 2023 – no wires, no ports, no problem?
The Displace TV concept sees one panel – or multiple panels that can create a display up to 110 inches with a 16K resolution – fix to a wall in a home.
This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout
Worried about a blackout during extreme weather? San Francisco-based EcoFlow Tech offers a battery backup system that can now power your home for an entire week and this includes heavy appliances like washing machines, coffee machines, and hairdryers too. The system is completely portable and can also be used to power your RV during an off-road trip.
This wireless 55-inch TV is basically a giant phone that runs on batteries for up to a month
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We’re taking all those great smartphones for granted these days, but if you think about it, they’re incredibly powerful computers condensed into a small pocketable form factor that can last up to two days or so on a single charge. The same is true for laptops and tablets, which are also as powerful as desktop computers of old, but portable. 2022 newcomer company Displace wants to bring this paradigm to TVs and has introduced a 55-inch wireless TV at CES 2023 with proprietary batteries that can last up to a month on a single charge.
This electric folding motorbike could be the perfect vehicle for apartments
A Japanese startup is taking electrified transport to smaller places than ever. Icoma's Tatamel electric motorbike, on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2023) this week in Las Vegas, promises clean and convenient transport in a neat design that folds up when not in use. After charging from a standard power outlet for three hours, it can ride for nearly 20 miles at speeds of up to 25 mph.
New filing suggests Sonos is adding WiFi 6 support to its next wireless speakers
Sonos' rumoured 'Optimo' line of premium speakers will apparently include Wi-Fi 6 for improved wireless stability.
Phone Arena
Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
Samsung tech deals: Save on phones, tablets, smartwatches and more
Samsung is still offering several deals on tech devices even as the holidays have come to an end. The retailers is offering big discounts on smartphones and other electronics within its popular product lineup. Many of the deals from Samsung run through Sunday, Jan. 15, while others are slated to end on Thursday, Jan. 19.
The Verge
Apple is reportedly making an all-in-one cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth chip
Apple is working on a new in-house chip that would power cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth functionality on its devices, according to a report from Bloomberg. The company is also developing its own chip that would replace the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip it currently uses from Broadcom, Bloomberg says, which it wants to begin using in devices in 2025.
AOL Corp
4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime
It’s not uncommon to receive advice about cord-cutting if you need to save a little extra money in your budget. Increasingly, more people are being advised to cancel one of their streaming services such as Amazon Prime. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips. Currently, an Amazon...
4 top home tech trends and innovations from CES 2023
(BPT) - If you love being up to date on the latest home innovations, you can’t do better than the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) each January. Viewing the highlights from CES lets you explore the newest technology to entertain you and your family or make household chores that much easier. For tech-savvy consumers and anyone seeking great new solutions in home technology, this year’s offerings do not disappoint.
The Most Common Wi-Fi Problems On Android And How To Fix Them
Whether you're using a budget-tier handset, a new flagship smartphone, or an Android-based tablet masquerading as something else, it's all but inevitable that you will encounter Wi-Fi issues at some point. In most cases, you'll be able to fix the problems on your own using common troubleshooting methods, though there may be instances where nothing you do works — for example, when a botched update is pushed out that breaks the Wi-Fi feature until it's patched.
Amazon Deals: Coleman camping chair only $20.99 (40% off), Paper Mate, Sharpie & Elmer's up to 69% off, wireless bluetooth earbuds only $14.44 (reg. $49.99)
Amazon has impressive deals including a Coleman camping chair with built-in 4 can cooler for only $20.99 (40% off), Paper Mate, Sharpie & Elmer's writing products and glue up to 69% off, digital bathroom scale for $16.39 (reg. $29.99), protein powders, vitamins and supplements up to 59% off, Armor All Car Wipes Variety Pack for $9.69 (50% off), kids' fleece jackets as low as $8.70 (45% off), Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds 5.3 with Charging Case only $14.44 and more! Read on for a list of top buys.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | TCL CSOT next-gen 98-inch 4K 240Hz gaming TV teased alongside innovations in OLED, sliding screens and VR tech
TCL has announced that it has a new wave of mini-LED and QLED "large screens" to unleash on the market from Spring 2023, in accordance with its conviction that TVs of 65 inches at the least are the future. Then again, thanks to its CES 2023 showcase, some consumers might be inclined to hold out for something bigger and bolder yet.
Self-healing semiconductor withstands light equal to 160 suns to produce hydrogen
A new type of solar panel has achieved nine percent efficiency in converting water into hydrogen and oxygen through a process known as artificial photosynthesis. This is a major breakthrough as it is nearly ten times more efficient than previous solar water-splitting experiments, according to a press release by the University of Michigan published on Wednesday.
This AI-powered baby stroller offers intelligent braking and hands-free strolling
In an effort to make life easier for new parents, Glüxkind Technologies showcased its AI-powered baby stroller at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The product, named Ella, aims to offer advanced safety and convenience features tailor-made for busy modern parents. Glüxkind is a Canadian baby technology startup...
Android Authority
What is Qi2 wireless charging? Everything you need to know
Qi2 brings magnets to universal wireless charging but there's more to it than just convenience. In January 2023, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) introduced the world to Qi2 — a major update to the Qi wireless charging standard. Coincidentally, a full decade has passed since wireless charging first began appearing on smartphones. With the new Qi2 standard, the WPC hopes to solve the technology’s biggest problems — from power efficiency to convenience — in one fell swoop.
Android Headlines
Do you really need a wireless phone charger?
This is a fast-paced world, and no one can afford to be left without their phone for long periods of time. We all have been in that situation where the battery of our phone has drained, often putting ourselves in difficult situations. Sometimes, you also need to check vital information about investing such as your Binance day trading bot.
Newly-found chemicals in fossil plants reveal UV-B radiation caused Permian mass extinction
"We have developed a method to detect these phenolic compounds in fossil pollen grains."
Good news! The ozone layer may be fully restored within four decades, a UN report reveals
The ozone layer may be recovered within a few decades thanks to human intervention, a report from the United Nations reveals. The report shows that the 1987 international agreement to ban the use of harmful chemicals damaging the ozone layer has been a success, according to the BBC. The ozone...
BBC
Many Android phones to get satellite connectivity
A new partnership between the satellite phone firm Iridium and chip giant Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to premium Android smartphones later in the year. It means that in places where there is no mobile coverage, handsets can connect with passing satellites to send and receive messages. Qualcomm's chips are...
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
133K+
Followers
13K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 1