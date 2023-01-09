Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We’re taking all those great smartphones for granted these days, but if you think about it, they’re incredibly powerful computers condensed into a small pocketable form factor that can last up to two days or so on a single charge. The same is true for laptops and tablets, which are also as powerful as desktop computers of old, but portable. 2022 newcomer company Displace wants to bring this paradigm to TVs and has introduced a 55-inch wireless TV at CES 2023 with proprietary batteries that can last up to a month on a single charge.

7 DAYS AGO