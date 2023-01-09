Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
BBC
Gaming 2023: What games are coming out in 2023?
2022 was a bumper year for gaming, with games like Splatoon 3, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Stray all being released!. But what does 2023 have in store for us? Well we've made a list of some of the top games coming out this year, take a look and let us know which ones you're most looking forward to in the comments below!
Social Robots Are Real And They Are At CES 2023
The humanoid robot produced by AI LIFE has a slightly more serious appearance. than those produced so far. This artificial intelligence, which can slowly and precisely perceive what is being said,. may have to go a little further. As Its’s designers told that,. A task- and communication-oriented humanoid robot...
Volkswagen ID.7 - Sedan With A Digital Camouflage Look
Volkswagen shook up CES with a much-talked-about and enthusiastic preview. The launch of the new car with the digital camouflage look has caused quite a stir.,. Special camouflage for the ID.7 creates smart light effects through electroluminescence. It will be clad in smart camouflage, which uses unique technology and multi-layered...
IGN
PlayStation 5 Bundle Including Two DualSense Controllers Could Launch Soon: Report
Sony is reportedly set to launch a PlayStation 5 bundle that will contain two DualSense controllers. It wouldn’t exactly be a surprise for the console maker to come out with such a bundle, as it has already done this in the past with the PlayStation 4. The report from...
The Next Generation Of Pool Cleaners At CES 2023
This device, which resembles a turtle trying to escape from the aquarium, is one of the most powerful cordless pool cleaners around. But the name of the model is not a turtle, but a seagull. It can clean autonomously for 3 hours with a single charge. Moreover, thanks to the...
IGN
Avatar: Generations Mobile Game Trailer Released with Gameplay Teaser and Popular Characters; Attracts Negative Reactions
Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most popular animes of this generation, and many fans have entered the genre through this series. The Avatar franchise has been planning big things for the fans for quite some time now. We already know that a new series featuring an Earth Bending Avatar is in the works, along with an adult Aang movie.
aiexpress.io
The goofy and weird products of CES 2023
I picked the very best merchandise of CES 2023, and now it’s time to determine the goofy and peculiar merchandise. The road between finest/cool/revolutionary and goofy/bizarre/silly generally is a superb one. In spite of everything, we actually don’t want that rather more gadgetry than a pc, a smartphone, the web and fundamental family home equipment. However tech firms have satisfied us that spending on cool tech is a good use of disposable earnings. They’re additionally within the strategy of telling us the metaverse is the subsequent large factor.
Science Focus
Big tech's race to control the metaverse: Who will own the future of virtual reality?
Is the metaverse really the future? Or has Mark Zuckerberg missed a crucial flaw?. The metaverse is 30 this year! The idea first appeared in Neal Stephenson’s 1992 cyberpunk novel Snow Crash. Stephenson imagined a future in which everyone took up residence in an online virtual world where they worked, played, lived, and, in this dystopian novel, also suffered from a mysterious physical and digital virus.
This NES Zelda VR remake was created using a Doom mod
Recap: The Legend of Zelda launched on the Famicom Disk System in Japan in early 1986 before finding its way to the Nintendo Entertainment System in North America in the summer of 1987. It ranks as the sixth best-selling NES game of all time with sales of 6.51 million units and is often considered among the best and most influential titles in video game history.
hypebeast.com
NYXI Wizard Brings a Retro Look to the Nintendo Switch Controller
NYXI Gaming has launched a new controller reviving the look of the GameCube Wavebird. This controller, however, isn’t built for the GameCube of years past, but rather for today’s Nintendo Switch. A nostalgic blast to the past, gamers can achieve the retro look of their first controller —...
This electric folding motorbike could be the perfect vehicle for apartments
A Japanese startup is taking electrified transport to smaller places than ever. Icoma's Tatamel electric motorbike, on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2023) this week in Las Vegas, promises clean and convenient transport in a neat design that folds up when not in use. After charging from a standard power outlet for three hours, it can ride for nearly 20 miles at speeds of up to 25 mph.
How the iPhone Has Influenced the Evolution of Smartphones
Sure, you have seen those unremarkable glass slabs with weird camera layouts and different logos, but have you actually seen the exciting stuff? Do you remember when smartphones were unique and fun? Well, let’s get your memory refreshed. The first smartphone, the “Simon Personal Communicator” was invented nearly 30...
PC gaming reaches new heights as Steam Deck owner whips out handheld at 2,500ft
Now that's a portable PC.
After a lot of love on Steam, Chasing Static is bringing PS1 horror to consoles this week
Headware Games' retro psychological horror is launching on January 12
The Ring Car Cam Lets You Monitor Your Vehicle 24/7 — See How Much It Costs
The home security company Ring is “ringing” in the new year with an innovative way to keep a close eye on your vehicle at all times. The company’s latest product, the Ring Car Cam, is a dual-facing dashboard security camera that comes equipped with night vision and the ability to detect motion.
Digital Trends
This ultra-secure HP laptop is $1867 off, and it’s not a mistake
As the world has become increasingly reliant on being online, digital security is becoming a big consideration for most companies, whether they are small start-ups or multinational companies with thousands of employees. Luckily, if you’re a small-to-medium enterprise, HP offers their EliteBook 865 Wolf Pro Security Edition, which gives you a lot of security without needing additional IT resources. Even better, you can pick it up from HP for just $999, down from $2,866, which is a whopping $1,867 discount.
Gizmodo
This Modified Nintendo Wii Perfectly Slots Into the Back of a Modular Sony CRT
The Wii has become one of the most hackable and moddable consoles Nintendo has ever released. From the same person who brought you the Altoids tin Wii comes this Wii input card, complete with controller slots, which can be inserted into the back of a Sony broadcast quality CRT monitor for an all-in-one retro gaming experience that’s a real treat for the eyes.
