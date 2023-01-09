ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

This haptic shirt allows you to feel a video game

What if you could actually feel all the sensations of a video game? That's what the OWO haptic shirt displayed at this year's Electronics Consumer Show (CES) 2023 allows you to do. "Unlike other haptics that use vibration to reproduce one sensation, OWO is the only company that can reproduce...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
boldsky.com

Chinese Horoscope 2023: Find Out What Is In Store For You This Chinese Year

The Chinese zodiac is cycle consisting of 12 animals, each animal representing one year. People get categorised under the animal symbol that represents their birth year. The 12 animals are Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig respectively. The Chinese zodiac, also known as Shengxiao and a cycle that repeats every 12 years. The order of these signs has an associated legend to it, which is called Jade Emperor's Race. As per the story, the emperor held a race to decide who is the luckiest animal so that they can be added to the calendar. The first place was won by the Rat who was allotted the first year of the 12-year cycle, and so on.
iheart.com

Ghostly 'Demon Figure' Filmed Crossing in Front of Couple at British Park

A couple visiting a purportedly haunted park in England captured a creepy video wherein a ghostly figure appears to scurry across a path in front of them. The spooky scene was reportedly filmed earlier this month by Hannah Rowett as she and her husband, Dave, were preparing to walk their pet labradores in a forested site known as Clumber Park. Waiting for her husband to retrieve one of the dogs from their car, she suddenly had the eerie feeling that "I wasn't on my own." In response, Hannah took a 'live' picture with her camera to possibly catch a glimpse of whatever had given her that weird impression and was subsequently astounded by what she saw.
New York Post

‘World’s cutest dog’ is completely round: ‘When I have a bad day, I look at this dog’

A toy poodle from Japan is having a ball with the unofficial title of “world’s cutest dog.” Tens of thousands of adoring fans are lapping up the spherical, fluffy shape of Mohu, a 6-year-old pooch from Osaka. Mohu is mature and moves at a slow pace — and she doesn’t quite understand people’s obsession, according to her owner, Nanae. ”I don’t know why she’s so popular,” Nanae told SWNS. “She always gets looked at on the street, and I get asked all the time what breed she is.” Mohu is paws-itively prized on Instagram and TikTok, where she has rounded up about 120,000 followers...
petapixel.com

Dramatic Fish Death at Aquarium Shows Risk of Using Camera Flash

A video of a tuna fish reacting to flash photography and swimming headfirst into the aquarium’s glass has resurfaced online sparking a debate. The shocking footage filmed in Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium in Japan was posted to Reddit two days ago sparking outrage that camera flashes had felled the tuna.
msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
133K+
Followers
13K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy