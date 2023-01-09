Read full article on original website
Related
This haptic shirt allows you to feel a video game
What if you could actually feel all the sensations of a video game? That's what the OWO haptic shirt displayed at this year's Electronics Consumer Show (CES) 2023 allows you to do. "Unlike other haptics that use vibration to reproduce one sensation, OWO is the only company that can reproduce...
I’m a ‘time traveler’ from the year 2671 – exact date an alien species will end the world as we know it in 2023
A SELF-proclaimed time traveler has made claims about the discovery of a new life form. This time tourist has said the new alien species will change life forever on this date in 2023. "Yes, I am a real time traveler. The world will soon end," the shocking claim pops up...
If You Find One Of These Pennies, You're An Instant Millionaire
The coin is worth a lot more than its face value.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
This Flat Earther Boldly Claimed He Could Prove His Theory, And Then His Experiment Confirmed The Earth Is Round
How do you not believe your own eyes?
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
Five Signs That Might Mean Your Spirit Guide Is Trying To Contact You
Or...that you're having a medical event.
Kid Falls Asleep In a Box So Mom Does the Most Logical (and Hilarious) Thing She Can
That’s one way to handle it!
boldsky.com
Chinese Horoscope 2023: Find Out What Is In Store For You This Chinese Year
The Chinese zodiac is cycle consisting of 12 animals, each animal representing one year. People get categorised under the animal symbol that represents their birth year. The 12 animals are Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig respectively. The Chinese zodiac, also known as Shengxiao and a cycle that repeats every 12 years. The order of these signs has an associated legend to it, which is called Jade Emperor's Race. As per the story, the emperor held a race to decide who is the luckiest animal so that they can be added to the calendar. The first place was won by the Rat who was allotted the first year of the 12-year cycle, and so on.
Interior designers share 6 living-room trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 3 that will be out
From bold colors to shabby chic, design experts weighed in on which living-room decorating styles will stick around next year, and which have faded.
iheart.com
Ghostly 'Demon Figure' Filmed Crossing in Front of Couple at British Park
A couple visiting a purportedly haunted park in England captured a creepy video wherein a ghostly figure appears to scurry across a path in front of them. The spooky scene was reportedly filmed earlier this month by Hannah Rowett as she and her husband, Dave, were preparing to walk their pet labradores in a forested site known as Clumber Park. Waiting for her husband to retrieve one of the dogs from their car, she suddenly had the eerie feeling that "I wasn't on my own." In response, Hannah took a 'live' picture with her camera to possibly catch a glimpse of whatever had given her that weird impression and was subsequently astounded by what she saw.
‘World’s cutest dog’ is completely round: ‘When I have a bad day, I look at this dog’
A toy poodle from Japan is having a ball with the unofficial title of “world’s cutest dog.” Tens of thousands of adoring fans are lapping up the spherical, fluffy shape of Mohu, a 6-year-old pooch from Osaka. Mohu is mature and moves at a slow pace — and she doesn’t quite understand people’s obsession, according to her owner, Nanae. ”I don’t know why she’s so popular,” Nanae told SWNS. “She always gets looked at on the street, and I get asked all the time what breed she is.” Mohu is paws-itively prized on Instagram and TikTok, where she has rounded up about 120,000 followers...
Woman Sharing View From Hotel Room Shocks Internet: 'Nothing Could Prepare'
The TikTok travel influencer wrote: "No hotel room view can beat this."
petapixel.com
Dramatic Fish Death at Aquarium Shows Risk of Using Camera Flash
A video of a tuna fish reacting to flash photography and swimming headfirst into the aquarium’s glass has resurfaced online sparking a debate. The shocking footage filmed in Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium in Japan was posted to Reddit two days ago sparking outrage that camera flashes had felled the tuna.
A brewery CEO says he had to pay out over $500,000 to competition winners who found 'solid gold' beer cans that were actually just gold-plated
Scottish beer firm Brewdog launched a "Willy Wonka" inspired competition which included hiding gold-plated cans in beer cases for customers to find.
msn.com
Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew
When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
Skeleton of man who dreaded becoming a museum exhibit will finally be removed from display
A British museum is to remove its most famous exhibit from display -- the skeleton of an 18th-century man popularly known as the "Irish Giant."
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
133K+
Followers
13K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 0