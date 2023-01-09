Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Related
13 dogs abandoned by owners reportedly rescued by Houston Humane Society in San Jacinto County
The Houston Humane Society said some of the dogs were underweight, suffering from injuries, and pregnant. These are the adorable dogs that will be placed for adoption.
fox26houston.com
2-year-old seen walking around busy parking lot alone, mother left her alone to get waxed
HOUSTON - A woman was arrested after leaving her child unattended in a car to get a wax, officials say. Dashayla Allen, 28, was charged with Abandoning a Child with Intent to Return after she left her 2-year-old alone to get her body waxed. On Friday, deputies with Harris County...
fox26houston.com
Family of woman found decapitated speaks to FOX 26, community holds vigil
MAGNOLIA, Texas - Family members of Angie Diaz, also referred to as Anggy, who deputies say was decapitated by her husband in Waller County, spoke to FOX 26 Saturday night shortly before a community vigil was held across the street from their home. Adis Diaz, Anggy's aunt, says it's been...
fox26houston.com
Conroe brewery pulls out as venue for Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
CONROE, Texas - A Conroe brewery said Friday that it has canceled an upcoming "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse, who was famously acquitted of fatally shooting two people in Kenosha, Wis., at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020. On Twitter, Southern Star Brewery, which had been listed as...
fox26houston.com
Biplane crashed in Conroe after it apparently hit powerlines, 2 people in stable condition
CONROE, Texas - A plane crashed in Conroe after reportedly running into powerlines, officials say. Details are currently limited at this time, but reports say a biplane crashed at Longmire Road and League Line Road. The plane is said to have hit power lines and landed in the intersection. SUGGESTED:...
Family of decapitated Waller Co. woman working to get her body sent back to Nicaragua
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, a Waller County woman was found decapitated in her home, according to the county sheriff. Now, her mother is speaking out. Anggy Diaz, 21, was an immigrant from Nicaragua. KHOU 11's Anayeli Ruiz spoke with her mother, Dani, outside the country's consulate in Houston on Friday.
cw39.com
Man killed in overnight Houston shooting
HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning. According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots...
fox26houston.com
Young girl hit by car near Cypress, reported to be in stable condition
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene of a car accident where a small child was said to be struck. Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported there was a heavy police presence in the 27100 block of the Northwest Freeway between Mueschke Rd & E Louetta Road near Cypress.
FBCSO: Teen shot, killed in 'targeted' incident in Fresno
FRESNO, Texas — A 17-year-old was shot and killed in what the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is calling a "targeted" incident. It happened on Thursday, Jan. 12 just after 6:30 p.m. near a home on Leadville Ct. in Fresno. Details are limited, but deputies said when they arrived...
San Angelo LIVE!
WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Decapitated Body Found in Tiny Home Near Houston
HEMPSTEAD, TX – A domestic violence incident apparently turned into a horror scene after a Waller County man allegedly decapitated his wife Wednesday. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 11, 2023 at around 5 p.m., deputies with the WCSO were dispatched to a property 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd. for the report of a domestic problem.
fox26houston.com
Jersey Village man covered in blood after strangling wife sentenced to more than 30 years
HOUSTON - Officials said a man who was covered in blood after strangling his wife to death in their Jersey Village apartment was sentenced to more than 30 years. According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Arnold S. Garcia, 32, pleaded guilty in exchange for a 35-year prison sentence a day before a jury was to be selected for his trial.
fox26houston.com
5 shot, 1 dead during apparent drive-by outside NW Harris County club
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting overnight Sunday in northwest Harris County, where a total of five people were shot, one of whom died. It happened around 1:30 a.m. when deputies were called to Lounge 33 in the 5100 block of W FM...
fox26houston.com
"I'm banned from Walmart over a bag of Reese's," Houston-area woman says after self-checkout "issue"
MONTGOMERY, Texas - A Houston-area woman is upset after she says she was banned from Walmart stores for accidentally forgetting to scan a bag of candy at a self-checkout counter. "I didn’t want to steal the Reese’s," said Paige Warren. "The second [security] stopped me, I was like, is something...
KHOU
HPD: Minivan crashes into tree after driver shot to death near Missouri City
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after they said a shooting led to a car crash near Missouri City Saturday morning. Police received the call about the incident around 9:40 a.m. According to investigators, a witness saw a sedan following a red minivan driving north near Blue Ridge Road...
bluebonnetnews.com
Making history: Judge is first female, first person of color to be Dayton city manager
At a special-called council meeting on Jan. 12, the City of Dayton, Texas, made history by selecting its first ever female and black city manager, Kimberly Judge. Judge has worked for the city for eight years, most recently serving as the assistant city manager and director of Planning and Development Services. Starting Friday, Jan. 13, she will take up her new role.
KTSA
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
CBS Austin
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
fox26houston.com
Houston-area woman says she was banned from Walmart after forgetting to scan candy
A Houston-area woman is upset after she says she was banned from Walmart stores for accidentally forgetting to scan a bag of candy at a self-checkout counter. She started recording with her cellphone when security took her into a back room.
fox26houston.com
Candlelight vigil for Anggy Diaz, her family shares their grief
A vigil was held for Angie Diaz, also called Anggy, who was reportedly decapitated by her husband in Waller County as her family shares their grief. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle reports more.
fox26houston.com
Missouri City police officer, Houston mayoral candidate discusses assault charge with FOX 26
HOUSTON - The Missouri City police officer, who's running to be the next mayor in Houston was in court on Thursday, accused of assaulting her fiance. Investigators say Robin Williams used her police-issued baton and taser on him. The judge set bond restrictions, including no contact with her fiancé.
Comments / 1