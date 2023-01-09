ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jewish Press

US Bans Israel Air Force Pilots with Foreign Passports from Flying 5th Generation F-35 Warplanes

The US Department of Defense and intelligence services do not permit Israeli Air Force pilots with foreign passports (not including US passports) to fly the F-35 all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft for fear of technology leaks, Maariv reported Friday. The US move is part of an effort to tighten information security and protect American interests.
The Guardian

Israel security minister bans Palestinian flag-flying in public

Israel’s national security minister has ordered police to ban Palestinian flags from public places in the latest crackdown by the country’s new hardline government. Itamar Ben-Gvir’s order follows a series of other punitive steps against the Palestinians since taking office late last month. “Today I directed the...
gcaptain.com

US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date

By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
DOPE Quick Reads

His jet was found with 263 holes after a melee with Russian MiG-15s- SECNAV now upgrades his Silver Star to Navy Cross

The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, recently upgraded retired Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Silver Star Medal to the Navy Cross. The upgrade results from a review of findings and numerous investigations into then-Lieutenant Williams' actions during the Korean War. Williams led three fighter planes against seven enemy Russian MiG-15s on Nov. 18, 1952. [i]
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
americanmilitarynews.com

‘We have a common enemy’: Georgian soldier says Ukraine’s fight against Russia is his country’s, too

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Georgian Vadim Chkhetiani lies in a hospital bed in Ukraine, recovering from a serious wound suffered there in September while fighting with his countrymen, other foreigners, and Ukrainians against invading Russian forces. “There is this...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane

The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

What Happened to the Jewish Soldiers Who Served with the German Army in World War I?

Prior to the Second World War, Jewish soldiers actively fought in the German Army. This included World War I and a number of conflicts fought by the Prussians throughout the 19th century. The following is a look at what happened to these veterans during World War II, and how their prior military service didn’t always protect them from the Führer’s anti-semitic beliefs and policies.
