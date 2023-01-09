Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Hamas to Israel: ‘We Overthrew Your Government, and are Capable of Overthrowing Any Future Government’
Here are some highlights from the speech from Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, during today’s rally, which marks 35 years since the founding of the terror organization:. 1. We support any armed organization fighting against the occupation (Israel – Abu Ali) of the West...
Joe Biden Inches Toward War with Iran, Makes Israel Full Military Partner
The U.S. military is refocusing from the "war on terror" to potential combat with the Big Four: China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.
The Jewish Press
US Bans Israel Air Force Pilots with Foreign Passports from Flying 5th Generation F-35 Warplanes
The US Department of Defense and intelligence services do not permit Israeli Air Force pilots with foreign passports (not including US passports) to fly the F-35 all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft for fear of technology leaks, Maariv reported Friday. The US move is part of an effort to tighten information security and protect American interests.
Israel security minister bans Palestinian flag-flying in public
Israel’s national security minister has ordered police to ban Palestinian flags from public places in the latest crackdown by the country’s new hardline government. Itamar Ben-Gvir’s order follows a series of other punitive steps against the Palestinians since taking office late last month. “Today I directed the...
'Russian prisons take it to a whole other level': Daughter of imprisoned Putin opponent
Dasha Navalnaya, daughter of imprisoned Russian politician Alexey Navalny, gives an update to CNN's Fareed Zakaria on her father's condition.
gcaptain.com
US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date
By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border
Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
His jet was found with 263 holes after a melee with Russian MiG-15s- SECNAV now upgrades his Silver Star to Navy Cross
The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, recently upgraded retired Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Silver Star Medal to the Navy Cross. The upgrade results from a review of findings and numerous investigations into then-Lieutenant Williams' actions during the Korean War. Williams led three fighter planes against seven enemy Russian MiG-15s on Nov. 18, 1952. [i]
Fourth graders spot special-looking stone — and pick up 2,000-year-old find in Israel
The boys were walking around their community, just like every other day, when something extraordinary happened.
brytfmonline.com
The war in Ukraine – almost empty
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
This Is What Bradley Fighting Vehicles Will Bring To The Fight In Ukraine (Updated)
U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan StephensWith an initial batch of M2 Bradleys now slated for Ukraine, we dive into what impact these iconic vehicles could have on the battlefield.
Russia Admits It Just Suffered its Worst Ever Loss
Russia's defense ministry said Monday's HIMARS rocket attacks on one of its bases killed a large number of soldiers.
Striking video appears to show Ukrainian suicide drones destroying a column of Russian armored vehicles
Footage published by Ukraine shows a series of Russian armored vehicles getting hit by drones crashing into them, shown from the drone's perspective.
Simo Häyhä, the deadliest sniper in human history, with over 500 kills in 98 days
Photo byFinnish Military Archives via Wikimedia Commons. Simo Häyhä was a Finnish military sniper during WW2, and it is said that he has the most kills in human history at over 500 confirmed kills. It gave him the title of the deadliest sniper in history and the nickname of White Death.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘We have a common enemy’: Georgian soldier says Ukraine’s fight against Russia is his country’s, too
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Georgian Vadim Chkhetiani lies in a hospital bed in Ukraine, recovering from a serious wound suffered there in September while fighting with his countrymen, other foreigners, and Ukrainians against invading Russian forces. “There is this...
Business Insider
How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane
The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
Bakhmut on the Brink as Wagner Group Suffers Heavy Losses Across Region—ISW
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the intensifying battle for Bakhmut is taking a heavy toll on Russian forces.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
What Happened to the Jewish Soldiers Who Served with the German Army in World War I?
Prior to the Second World War, Jewish soldiers actively fought in the German Army. This included World War I and a number of conflicts fought by the Prussians throughout the 19th century. The following is a look at what happened to these veterans during World War II, and how their prior military service didn’t always protect them from the Führer’s anti-semitic beliefs and policies.
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
