German startup unveils the lightest and most versatile AI-supported 'power suit'
German Bionic will unveil new lightweight smart AI-powered wearable suits and products at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023. The European robotics firm aims to further workplace safety in physically demanding jobs with its range of smart devices. "With our new wearables, we are empowering hard-working people with the tools they need to do their jobs more safely and sustainably," said a release.
Social Robots Are Real And They Are At CES 2023
The humanoid robot produced by AI LIFE has a slightly more serious appearance. than those produced so far. This artificial intelligence, which can slowly and precisely perceive what is being said,. may have to go a little further. As Its’s designers told that,. A task- and communication-oriented humanoid robot...
CES 2023: 3 key trends that reveal how tech is getting smaller and smarter
At CES 2023, electrification came alive. The annual Consumer Electronics Show, held in Las Vegas this week, showed some of the biggest advancements in consumer technology. While onlookers may have been impressed by wireless kettles and folding motorbikes, the broader convention painted a picture of an industry moving in a critical new direction.
Israeli startup makes inroads with personal flying vehicle
Beersheva, Israel, Dec 21 (Reuters) - An Israeli-made electric vehicle designed to fly commuters on short trips far above streets overcrowded with cars has made its maiden unmanned flight, a milestone the developer says will help it reach the market in the next two years.
Robots, AI, quirky tech products debut at Consumer Electronics Show
Innovation, some of it pretty quirky, is on full display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. Thousands of companies, from startups to titans, are debuting their futuristic, must-have gadgets and gizmos. Sure, robots are fun, but the central focus of the show is serious. “And, that’s...
This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout
Worried about a blackout during extreme weather? San Francisco-based EcoFlow Tech offers a battery backup system that can now power your home for an entire week and this includes heavy appliances like washing machines, coffee machines, and hairdryers too. The system is completely portable and can also be used to power your RV during an off-road trip.
Best of CES 2023: Nutrition tracking and a very smart mixer
LAS VEGAS — From an AI oven that promises to warn you when your food is about to burn to a mixing bowl designed to take the hassle out of tracking calories, food tech was a key theme at this year's CES tech show in Las Vegas. Brad Jashinsky,...
Self-healing semiconductor withstands light equal to 160 suns to produce hydrogen
A new type of solar panel has achieved nine percent efficiency in converting water into hydrogen and oxygen through a process known as artificial photosynthesis. This is a major breakthrough as it is nearly ten times more efficient than previous solar water-splitting experiments, according to a press release by the University of Michigan published on Wednesday.
CES: Could 90 Percent of Content Be AI-Driven by 2025?
Artificial Intelligence is poised to create a seismic shift in entertainment, and the technology isn’t just in development. It’s arrived and Hollywood needs to be prepared. That was the message of a SAG-AFTRA-hosted CES panel, as AI-driven tools permeated the consumer tech show’s exhibition halls. Nina Schick, author and advisor on generative AI, projected that 90 percent of content may be — at least in part — AI-generated by 2025. She further predicted that everyone in the audience would be planning to use some form of generative AI within the month.More from The Hollywood ReporterCES: Consumer Technology Association Projects $485B in...
Digital advances to increase the sustainability of global fisheries and preserve marine ecosystems
Digital advances will increase the sustainability of global fisheries and preserve marine ecosystems. Off the rugged coastline of Iceland, five fishing vessels are part of a project to test a state-of-the-art machine for capturing information about the catch of the day. A first of its kind, the initiative aims to help meet the need for more detailed data on the state of our seas.
Sony and Honda reveal their new car brand
Sony and Honda, which announced a joint venture last year to develop and build electric cars, have revealed the name of their new car brand. It will be called Afeela.
Large And Small, AI Is A Service For Us All
We tend to think that only large, well-established companies such as Amazon and IBM can use artificial intelligence advantageously. But AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) is an emerging trend that enables startups and small and midsize companies to use AI tools on equal footing with larger corporations. The term “AIaaS” is a bit...
Walmart And HOORAE Media Join Forces For Dynamic ‘Black & Unlimited’ Digital Development Program
Walmart and award-winning writer/producer Issa Rae have announced an amazing new partnership that will serve several up-and-coming, Black creatives with an opportunity of a lifetime. Along with Rae’s HOORAE Media, the companies launched the Black & Unlimited Digital Development Program, giving the next generation of Black creators the tools and guidance to succeed in an industry that often overlooks their talent. Participants will receive an unparalleled level of support needed to amplify their voices and tell authentic stories of Black intersectional identities.
Navigate Safely On Various Surfaces With Two Large Wheels
Scewo is here with the technology in which two wheels move most freely. An electric wheelchair that can overcome all kinds of rough and impassable roads such as stairs. You can control your speed and drive mode with a joystick mounted on the wheelchair. You can activate the stair-climbing mode...
How we pivoted our deep tech startup to become a SaaS company
Initially, we approached this as a hardware challenge until we determined that the key to meeting next-generation electric motor demand actually lies in software. That’s why we’ve pivoted to a SaaS model. Like any major startup redirect, there were several “a-ha!” realizations, accompanied by trials to make it...
Mercedes to drop EQ product brand -Handelsblatt
BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) is set to drop the EQ product brand for battery-electric cars as soon as the next generation of compact cars, set to be on the market from the end of 2024, German daily Handelsblatt said on Thursday, citing company sources.
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
Meet Aircore Mobility: The next-gen axial flux propulsion and traction motor
Infinitum revealed its award-winning, next-generation axial flux propulsion and traction motor, Aircore Mobility. Aircore Mobility motor maximizes vehicle range, whether on land, in the air, or on the water, by delivering high power and torque density and operating with class-leading efficiency over a wide range of speeds and load circumstances.
Ciphr, Encrypted App That Served Organized Crime, Rebrands as Enterprise Software
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. The company behind Ciphr, an encrypted messaging platform that was especially popular among organized criminals and high tier drug traffickers, is beta testing a new app in an apparent rebrand from its long running reputation as a tech tool of the underground.
Researchers will shoot a projectile at 9,000 miles an hour for science
Researchers at the Case Western Reserve University in the U.S. are currently working toward an experiment that will record something that has never been captured at such a resolution before; the moment of impact when a projectile traveling at 9,000 miles (14,484 km) an hour hits a wall of water, a press release said.
