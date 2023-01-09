Read full article on original website
Related
Jack Draper draws Rafael Nadal in first round of the Australian Open
British players were handed two blockbuster draws at the Australian Open with Jack Draper taking on defending champion Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray meeting Matteo Berrettini.Draper, 21, has risen fast up the rankings and has begun the season in good form, beating Karen Khachanov to reach the semi-finals of the Adelaide International on Thursday.Nadal battled to a 21st grand slam title in sensational fashion in Melbourne 12 months ago but is yet to win a match in 2023 and has lost six of his last seven matches.There is no doubt Draper, who played Novak Djokovic on his Wimbledon debut in...
British players handed tough Australian Open draw as Jack Draper pitted against Nadal
Great Britain’s men’s players have been handed a series of brutal first round draws at the Australian Open. In his first main draw appearance, Jack Draper will debut against defending champion and top seed Rafael Nadal on Rod Laver Arena. Meanwhile, Andy Murray has been drawn to face...
WOWK
Shiffrin can break Vonn’s record — if she can stay awake
KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Staying awake might be Mikaela Shiffrin’s biggest challenge as she prepares to try to set a record for women’s World Cup skiing victories. Having poured out her emotions after matching Lindsey Vonn with career win No. 82 in an early morning giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Sunday, Shiffrin now needs to refocus, regain her energy and shift her sleeping patterns in time for a slalom to be held under the lights in Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday.
Cricket Australia cancels men’s one-day internationals against Afghanistan due to concern over women’s rights
Cricket Australia has pulled its men’s national team from the upcoming one-day international series against Afghanistan amid concerns over deteriorating women’s rights in the Taliban-ruled country. Australia were scheduled to play three ODIs against Afghanistan on neutral ground in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in March, but after...
Rail and sail: a month-by-month guide to no-fly travel ideas in 2023
Visit the Vermeer exhibition in Amsterdam, spot puffins in Pembrokeshire or bag some Spanish peaks – and not an airport in sight
WOWK
7.6 quake damages buildings in Indonesia, felt in Australia
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A powerful deep-sea earthquake damaged village buildings in a lightly populated island chain in eastern Indonesia early Tuesday and was widely felt in northern Australia. Two school buildings and 124 houses were damaged in Indonesia’s Tanimbar islands and Southwest Maluku districts, the National Disaster Mitigation...
Comments / 0