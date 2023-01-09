Read full article on original website
Thieves grab ATM, shoot cameras after smashing truck into donut shop
NEW ORLEANS — Witnesses say thieves smashed a pickup truck into the front of a New Orleans donut shop on Tuesday morning before stealing the store's ATM. Employees tell WWL-TV the crash happened after 4:30 a.m. at the Tastee Donuts in the 2500 block of Esplanade Avenue. They say a car smashed into the front of the building prompting them to run out the back of the building to safety.
iheart.com
VIDEO: New Orleans Man Fights Car Thief Using A Pot Of Gumbo
It may sound like a fake headline someone made up as a "Louisiana Man" joke, but this one really happened. According to the Daily Mail, a New Orleans man walked out on Christmas day to find someone stealing his car in broad daylight. He was carrying a pot of gumbo and wound up throwing it at the windshield. The thief tried to run him down, but the man jumped onto the hood and reached in through the sunroof to fight the man behind the wheel.
NOPD searches for alleged carjacking suspect and vehicle
On Monday ( Jan.9) just before 6:50 p.m., NOPD officers say a victim called to report their vehicle being stolen out of the 2600 block of Dreux Avenue.
999ktdy.com
More Vehicles Broken Into, Guns Stolen in Broad Daylight While New Orleans Saints Fans Attend Game
Less than a week after NOPD promised to get the break-ins under control around Saints-Pelicans games, frustrated fans were met with broken glass when they returned to their vehicles on Sunday. WDSU's Cassie Schirm posted photos and video from some of the most central paid parking lots near the Caesars...
Report: Thieves steal donut shop ATM
Employees said two armed men got out of the truck and tried to shoot security cameras. The suspects eventually used the truck to remove the cash machine before driving away.
WANTED: NOPD search for two attempting an ATM break-in
Just after 4 a.m., two individuals were caught on security camera attempting to break into a bank's ATM in the 5400 block of Tchoupitoulas Street.
Police arrest suspect after multiple teens shot, 2 killed at New Orleans house party
Barely two weeks after six people were shot and two people were killed at a New Orleans house party, police have announced the arrest of a suspect.
Group of four wanted, accused of Algiers vehicle theft
The victim reported the vehicle stolen the next morning when he attempted to go to work.
NOPD searches for Hyundai reported stolen out of Algiers neighborhood
At about 5:30 p.m., the driver noticed the vehicle was gone.
wbrz.com
Deputies identify suspect accused of burglarizing Subway restaurants across Hammond Thursday night
HAMMOND - Deputies identified a man who broke into two Subway restaurants Jan. 5. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Eric Revish burglary happened at the Subway on University Avenue in Hammond. Deputies released surveillance video of Revish walking through the establishment after allegedly breaking the drive-thru window...
NOPD arrest suspect accused of stealing air conditioning units
The NOPD says on Saturday (Jan. 7) just after 10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at a home 8200 block of Green Street
wbrz.com
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed Southern student in New Orleans over Christmas break
NEW ORLEANS - Weeks after a Southern University student was gunned down at a Christmas party in New Orleans, police have arrested the suspected shooter. Police said Elijah Williams, 19, was taken into custody in New Orleans on Tuesday. He is accused of killing 19-year-old Southern student Courtney Hughes and 19-year-old Kyron Peters. Four others, ranging ages 17 to 18, where wounded by the gunfire.
19-year-old arrested in 9th Ward shooting that killed 2, wounded 4 more
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police arrested a 19-year-old accused of killing two teenagers and wounding four more in a shooting outside a party in the Lower 9th Ward. According to NOPD Homicide Division Capt. Kevin Burns, NOPD officers and US Marshals arrested Elijah Williams Tuesday morning. He's been booked on two counts of second-degree murder and four counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Surveillance video captures part of shootout in Mid-City triple shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Surveillance video from Banks Street shows part of the shootout that led to a Mid-City triple homicide. Three men died, and bullet holes pierced through several homes Saturday night just after 11. The shootout happened as several cars chased each other on Banks Street between Norman...
Carjacker crashes trying to flee
New Orleans Police say a carjacking in the Warehouse District was very brief after the suspect was involved in a crash. It happened around 12:45am at Calliope and Tchoupitoulas Street. The 22-year-old driver was held at gunpoint.
NOPD catches car burglary suspects red-handed
NOPD officials say the officers who made the arrest were working directed patrols recently deployed in the downtown area as a result of car burglaries near the Smoothie King Center, the Superdome, and other downtown locations.
WDSU
New Orleans police arrest 3 suspect accused of downtown car break-ins
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said officers arrested three suspects for auto burglary and attempted auto theft. NOPD identified the suspects arrested as 20-year-old Aldolphus Wilson, 18-year-old Brianzell Edgar, and a 17-year-old male. Police say the offense happened downtown, in the 1000 block of Common Street.
'Shooting gallery' - 3 killed, 70 bullet casings found as car chased truck
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is averaging well over one homicide a day in 2023. In a 24-hour period over the weekend, NOPD reported four people were killed. Musician Jason Ricci was home on Banks Street near Norman C Francis Parkway around 11 Saturday night when he heard gunshots.
'We had to start doing things now' | 1-on-1 with NOPD interim chief Michelle Woodfork
NEW ORLEANS — After making history as the first female police chief of the New Orleans Police Department, Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork has undergone a trial by fire over her first few weeks, with more than a murder-a-day on average and lingering questions about what police can do about it.
WWL-TV
16-year-old student shot outside Booker T Washington High, NOPD investigating
NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old student was shot at Booker T Washington High School Tuesday afternoon, according to New Orleans Police. NOPD confirmed they are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Roman Street. When WWL-TV arrived on the scene, reporter Eleanor Tabone witnessed someone being wheeled...
