WWL

Thieves grab ATM, shoot cameras after smashing truck into donut shop

NEW ORLEANS — Witnesses say thieves smashed a pickup truck into the front of a New Orleans donut shop on Tuesday morning before stealing the store's ATM. Employees tell WWL-TV the crash happened after 4:30 a.m. at the Tastee Donuts in the 2500 block of Esplanade Avenue. They say a car smashed into the front of the building prompting them to run out the back of the building to safety.
VIDEO: New Orleans Man Fights Car Thief Using A Pot Of Gumbo

It may sound like a fake headline someone made up as a "Louisiana Man" joke, but this one really happened. According to the Daily Mail, a New Orleans man walked out on Christmas day to find someone stealing his car in broad daylight. He was carrying a pot of gumbo and wound up throwing it at the windshield. The thief tried to run him down, but the man jumped onto the hood and reached in through the sunroof to fight the man behind the wheel.
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed Southern student in New Orleans over Christmas break

NEW ORLEANS - Weeks after a Southern University student was gunned down at a Christmas party in New Orleans, police have arrested the suspected shooter. Police said Elijah Williams, 19, was taken into custody in New Orleans on Tuesday. He is accused of killing 19-year-old Southern student Courtney Hughes and 19-year-old Kyron Peters. Four others, ranging ages 17 to 18, where wounded by the gunfire.
WWL

19-year-old arrested in 9th Ward shooting that killed 2, wounded 4 more

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police arrested a 19-year-old accused of killing two teenagers and wounding four more in a shooting outside a party in the Lower 9th Ward. According to NOPD Homicide Division Capt. Kevin Burns, NOPD officers and US Marshals arrested Elijah Williams Tuesday morning. He's been booked on two counts of second-degree murder and four counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Carjacker crashes trying to flee

New Orleans Police say a carjacking in the Warehouse District was very brief after the suspect was involved in a crash. It happened around 12:45am at Calliope and Tchoupitoulas Street. The 22-year-old driver was held at gunpoint.
New Orleans police arrest 3 suspect accused of downtown car break-ins

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said officers arrested three suspects for auto burglary and attempted auto theft. NOPD identified the suspects arrested as 20-year-old Aldolphus Wilson, 18-year-old Brianzell Edgar, and a 17-year-old male. Police say the offense happened downtown, in the 1000 block of Common Street.
