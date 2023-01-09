Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
Related
Man arrested after standoff, multi-county chase
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was arrested Wednesday morning on I-465 on Indy’s north side after he led police on a chase through several counties, police say. According to Indiana State Police, a black truck with a U-Haul trailer attached came to a stop in the westbound lanes of I-465 near W. Michigan Road after it […]
wbiw.com
Arrest made after witnesses spot man slashing tires in a parking lot
BEDFORD – A man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were summoned to the 2000 block of Industrial Park Drive on Tuesday, because of a report stating a male was slashing tires in a parking lot, according to a probable cause affidavit. When police arrived at 1:04 p.m., they...
WISH-TV
Neighbor: Argument over trashcan lead to shootout with police
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Homes on Burrwood Circle have bullet holes in them because of what happened on Tuesday night. Lawrence Police told I-Team 8 they were serving an arrest warrant for a male and female suspect when the male suspect came from behind the home and opened fire on police, hitting a Lawrence Police Officer in the leg.
IMPD arrests man in deadly June shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man Tuesday for his alleged role in a June 2022 homicide. Detectives arrested Thomas Majors Jr., 29, in connection to the death of Gregory Ware, 28. Ware was killed on June 27, 2022 after a shooting in the 400 block of N. Gladstone Avenue. He was found just after midnight […]
WTHI
Greencastle man faces several charges after allegedly leading police on a chase with a child in the car
GREENECASTLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greencastle man is facing several felony charges after leading state troopers on a car chase. It happened Monday evening in Putnam County. A state trooper tried to pull over Darell Goff. Police say the 44-year-old refused to stop. During the chase, police say Goff shot...
ISP: Man with child in car fired shot at state trooper during Putnam County pursuit; suspect arrested after standoff
GREENCASTLE, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested a man accused of firing a shot at a police officer during a pursuit in Putnam County. Police said a child was in the suspect’s car with him at the time. It all started with a broken headlight. According to ISP, Trooper Kevin Fowler was patrolling in southern […]
wbiw.com
Two arrested on felony charges after a drug-related death
WASHINGTON CO. – On Wednesday morning, Trooper Kyle Taylor arrested two people on multiple felony charges early after a suspected drug-related death. Late Tuesday evening, Trooper Kyle Taylor responded to a possible drug overdose with deputies from the Scott and Washington County Sheriff’s Departments. The residence is on State Road 39 in Washington County however, it has a Scottsburg address.
Man accused of raping IU student who died accused of raping a second person
The man who was charged for raping and furnishing alcohol to an IU student who was found dead in his home in 2022 has now been charged with the rape of another woman.
wbiw.com
Domestic dispute over child leads to Bedford woman’s arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday night after Bedford Police officers responded to a report of a domestic fight in the 100 block of Heltonville Road. The caller, 19-year-old Miriah Lamm, told police she had been battered and her 18-month-old child was with her. When officers arrived...
WISH-TV
ISP: Man dies from homicide on I-65 at County Line Road
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police ruled a man’s death as homicide on I-65 at County Line Road in Greenwood Wednesday. According to Indiana State Police, at approximately 6:26 p.m., first responders were called to the area of I-65 and County Line Road in Greenwood for reports of a person shot.
Traffic stop leads to gun, drug charges for Linton man
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a convicted felon after police reported finding him in possession of two handguns and numerous drugs. According to the Indiana State Police, the stop occurred Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. on County Road 890 S. near the intersection with County Road 600 E. […]
korncountry.com
Columbus police recover stolen gun, credit cards
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Officers from the Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested two people Tuesday morning after authorities say they stole a handgun, multiple credit cards and cash. At approximately 11:30 a.m., CPD officers responded to a restaurant in the 2000 block of 25th Street after receiving information that a...
WISH-TV
Carjacking suspect killed at end of possible crime spree beginning at store
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner said 26-year-old Devan Dungan is the person who was shot and killed on Sunday during an attempted carjacking. I-Team 8 spoke Tuesday with a woman who said that wasn’t his first crime of the night. Brenda Stacker said, “We were really lucky...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after causing a disturbance outside of Men’s Warming Shelter
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to the Men’s Warming Shelter on H Street Sunday. When police arrived at 12:40 a.m., they found 25-year-old Benjamin Burgoon standing between two parked cars yelling and screaming on the north side of the Men’s Warming Shelter.
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after pushing man during an argument over biscuits
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman is facing a charge of domestic battery after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Thursday, December 8th on Mason Street. A male reported 32-year-old Audrianna Manning had been drinking and was now “going crazy”. The man...
WTHI
Terre Haute man charged following Sunday chase
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is in jail after a Sunday afternoon car chase in Terre Haute. Officers with the Terre Haute Police Department were trying to make a traffic stop. They say the driver, Hud Judy, did not stop. Judy allegedly led police on a chase through...
wdrb.com
Woman charged with abducting child from Austin school arrested again for domestic battery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman arrested last week for abducting a child from a school in southern Indiana is facing new charges. Last Monday (Jan. 2), Brittany Hurtt was arrested for allegedly kidnapping an 8-year-old girl from an elementary school playground in Austin, Ind. The child was returned safely...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after troopers locate 60 grams of meth
CARLISLE – On Friday, January 5, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Austin Robertson stopped a 2007 Ford for disregarding a stop sign on State Road 58 at Alexander Street, near Carlisle. The driver was identified as 56-year-old Lena F. Ashburn, of Terre Haute. During the conversation...
WISH-TV
7-month-old girl’s death from nonaccidental trauma ruled a homicide; twin sibling is safe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The case of a 7-month-old girl who died after being found unresponsive Sunday at an apartment was ruled on a homicide, Indianapolis police announced Tuesday. The girl’s name will be provided by the Marion County Coroner’s Office once the family has been notified, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police...
19-year-old killed in single-car crash on east side, coroner says
INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man died in a crash over the weekend on the east side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to E. 32nd Street and N. Emerson Avenue Saturday (Jan. 7) night. IMPD described it as a single-vehicle crash involving a fatality. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Manuel […]
Comments / 0