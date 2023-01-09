ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

FOX59

Man arrested after standoff, multi-county chase

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was arrested Wednesday morning on I-465 on Indy’s north side after he led police on a chase through several counties, police say. According to Indiana State Police, a black truck with a U-Haul trailer attached came to a stop in the westbound lanes of I-465 near W. Michigan Road after it […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Neighbor: Argument over trashcan lead to shootout with police

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Homes on Burrwood Circle have bullet holes in them because of what happened on Tuesday night. Lawrence Police told I-Team 8 they were serving an arrest warrant for a male and female suspect when the male suspect came from behind the home and opened fire on police, hitting a Lawrence Police Officer in the leg.
LAWRENCE, IN
FOX59

IMPD arrests man in deadly June shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man Tuesday for his alleged role in a June 2022 homicide. Detectives arrested Thomas Majors Jr., 29, in connection to the death of Gregory Ware, 28. Ware was killed on June 27, 2022 after a shooting in the 400 block of N. Gladstone Avenue. He was found just after midnight […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Two arrested on felony charges after a drug-related death

WASHINGTON CO. – On Wednesday morning, Trooper Kyle Taylor arrested two people on multiple felony charges early after a suspected drug-related death. Late Tuesday evening, Trooper Kyle Taylor responded to a possible drug overdose with deputies from the Scott and Washington County Sheriff’s Departments. The residence is on State Road 39 in Washington County however, it has a Scottsburg address.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Domestic dispute over child leads to Bedford woman’s arrest

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday night after Bedford Police officers responded to a report of a domestic fight in the 100 block of Heltonville Road. The caller, 19-year-old Miriah Lamm, told police she had been battered and her 18-month-old child was with her. When officers arrived...
BEDFORD, IN
WISH-TV

ISP: Man dies from homicide on I-65 at County Line Road

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police ruled a man’s death as homicide on I-65 at County Line Road in Greenwood Wednesday. According to Indiana State Police, at approximately 6:26 p.m., first responders were called to the area of I-65 and County Line Road in Greenwood for reports of a person shot.
GREENWOOD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic stop leads to gun, drug charges for Linton man

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a convicted felon after police reported finding him in possession of two handguns and numerous drugs. According to the Indiana State Police, the stop occurred Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. on County Road 890 S. near the intersection with County Road 600 E. […]
LINTON, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus police recover stolen gun, credit cards

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Officers from the Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested two people Tuesday morning after authorities say they stole a handgun, multiple credit cards and cash. At approximately 11:30 a.m., CPD officers responded to a restaurant in the 2000 block of 25th Street after receiving information that a...
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after pushing man during an argument over biscuits

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman is facing a charge of domestic battery after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Thursday, December 8th on Mason Street. A male reported 32-year-old Audrianna Manning had been drinking and was now “going crazy”. The man...
BEDFORD, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute man charged following Sunday chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is in jail after a Sunday afternoon car chase in Terre Haute. Officers with the Terre Haute Police Department were trying to make a traffic stop. They say the driver, Hud Judy, did not stop. Judy allegedly led police on a chase through...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after troopers locate 60 grams of meth

CARLISLE – On Friday, January 5, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Austin Robertson stopped a 2007 Ford for disregarding a stop sign on State Road 58 at Alexander Street, near Carlisle. The driver was identified as 56-year-old Lena F. Ashburn, of Terre Haute. During the conversation...
CARLISLE, IN
FOX59

19-year-old killed in single-car crash on east side, coroner says

INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man died in a crash over the weekend on the east side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to E. 32nd Street and N. Emerson Avenue Saturday (Jan. 7) night. IMPD described it as a single-vehicle crash involving a fatality. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Manuel […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

