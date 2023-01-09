Read full article on original website
Kang Offers Scott Lang a Deal In New Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives next month, and a new trailer sees Scott Lang offered a dangerous deal by Kang himself. Marvel Studios unveiled the trailer on Monday evening during the college football National Championship game, and you can check it out below. The trailer sees Scott (Paul Rudd)...
Kumail Nanjiani says Martin Scorsese has ‘earned the right’ to criticise Marvel
Kumail Nanjiani has said that Martin Scorsese has “earned the right” to criticise the Marvel Cinematic Universe.The 44-year-old actor spoke about Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino being the best filmmakers of all time.“I obviously love the movies Tarantino makes or Scorsese makes,” Nanjiani told Esquire magazine. “And I may disagree with Scorsese’s opinion on superhero movies, but I mean, who else has earned the right to have an opinion?“If Scorsese hasn’t earned the right to have an opinion on movies, then none of us should have an opinion on movies. It’s so strange that people get upset about it.”In 2019,...
Golden Globes: The Fabelmans, Banshees Of Inisherin Win Top Film Awards
The 80th Annual Golden Globes aired on Tuesday night, with The Fabelmans and The Banshees Of Inisherin taking the top prizes for film. The award show aired Tuesday night on NBC with the Martin McDonagh-directed Banshees Of Inisherin winning the most awards in the film category at three. The film won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Colin Farrell), and Best Screenplay. The Fabelmans, meanwhile, tied Everything Everywhere All at Once with two wins; Fabelmans took Best Motion Picture — Drama and Best Director, while Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy (Michelle Yeoh) and Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (Ke Huy Quan).
