The 80th Annual Golden Globes aired on Tuesday night, with The Fabelmans and The Banshees Of Inisherin taking the top prizes for film. The award show aired Tuesday night on NBC with the Martin McDonagh-directed Banshees Of Inisherin winning the most awards in the film category at three. The film won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Colin Farrell), and Best Screenplay. The Fabelmans, meanwhile, tied Everything Everywhere All at Once with two wins; Fabelmans took Best Motion Picture — Drama and Best Director, while Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy (Michelle Yeoh) and Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (Ke Huy Quan).

1 DAY AGO