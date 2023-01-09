ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On The 49ers

This past Sunday, the Seahawks clinched the final playoff spot up for grabs in the NFC. They'll face the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. When discussing the Seahawks' first-round opponent, Carroll said, "Unfortunately we’re playing the Niners, and they’re loaded."  Carroll might ...
NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz's Message Today

Did Carson Wentz just post a goodbye message to the Commanders? On Tuesday, the veteran QB shared a photo to his Instagram after being unavailable for the media Monday, which read: Year 7 was an adventure and didn't end the way we all wanted. Yet, I'm grateful for another year to play this game and ...
Report: Mark Davis has big complaint about Raiders in Las Vegas

The Raiders abandoned a passionate fan base when they moved from Oakland to one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world, but owner Mark Davis was apparently expecting more support by now in his team’s new city. A former Raiders executive told Outkick’s Jason Cole last week that...
Carroll’s amusing reaction to facing 49ers in wild-card round

Pete Carroll was ecstatic to learn that his Seattle Seahawks secured a playoff spot after the Detroit Lions pulled off the 20-16 Week 18 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. That is until he came to a significant realization. The win meant the No. 7 seed and a...
Kliff Kingsbury Never Should've Coached Arizona Cardinals

Chris Broussard & Rob Parker react to the firing of Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury after a season marred in controversy, from rumors of quarrels with quarterback Kyler Murray to the awkward reveal that Kyler Murray's contract included stipulations requiring him to watch game tape for a period of time. Also, the ending of the 2022 NFL season with a record of 4-13 didn't exactly make Kingsbury's hot seat any less heated.
How Kyle Shanahan views 49ers’ 3rd matchup with Seahawks

It's tough beating an opponent just once in the NFL. It's even tougher beating your division opponents twice a season. Last season, the San Francisco 49ers faced one NFC West rival three times. In addition to the two regular-season games against the Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers had to meet them again in the NFC Championship Game.
Kittle explains incredible on-field chemistry with Purdy

One of the more interesting developments of the 2022 NFL season was 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's chemistry with tight end George Kittle. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Kittle spoke with reporters about his and Purdy's chemistry on the field. "We...
49ers practice and media schedule leading to Wild Card playoff matchup vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its Wild Card playoff matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Brock Purdy are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
Aiyuk believes 49ers' offense still growing with rookie Purdy

SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy spent most of the season working with the 49ers’ scout team in practices. He threw passes against the 49ers’ first-team defense to the likes of practice-squad wide receivers Willie Snead IV, Tay Martin and Dazz Newsome. Only since he replaced Jimmy...
These stats will blow your mind

I wanted to share with you this week a few things I heard recently on the Dan Le Batard show with Stugotz podcast. I have mentioned their show a few times in columns, including crediting them with helping me get through a very challenging pandemic. A few of the things I wanted to share were stats, offered by one of their interns. This particular intern is well known for being Regis Philbin’s son-in-law and providing some really mind blowing statistics. ...
Damar unites a divided country

I couldn’t get enough news about Damar Hamlin, via any medium. I, like many people, I’m sure, tire of the incessant coverage of this incident or that. Not this one. I wasn’t watching the game that Monday night, Jan. 2, and that’s an anomaly. I rarely miss a nationally telecast NFL game, no matter its seeming insignificance. We were out […] The post Damar unites a divided country first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
Pete Carroll says Seahawks have a tall order against “loaded” 49ers

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talked on Tuesday about how happy he was to watch the Lions eliminate the Packers on Sunday night to put Seattle in the playoffs. And then Carroll immediately shifted to the task ahead of his team. “Unfortunately, we’re playing the Niners, and they’re loaded,” Carroll said....
