TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On The 49ers
This past Sunday, the Seahawks clinched the final playoff spot up for grabs in the NFC. They'll face the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. When discussing the Seahawks' first-round opponent, Carroll said, "Unfortunately we’re playing the Niners, and they’re loaded." Carroll might ...
NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz's Message Today
Did Carson Wentz just post a goodbye message to the Commanders? On Tuesday, the veteran QB shared a photo to his Instagram after being unavailable for the media Monday, which read: Year 7 was an adventure and didn't end the way we all wanted. Yet, I'm grateful for another year to play this game and ...
Pat McAfee Calls SoFi Stadium ‘One of the Dumbest-Built Stadiums’ During National Championship Broadcast
When you’re Pat McAfee you can pretty much get away with anything. That includes trashing the stadium the college football... The post Pat McAfee Calls SoFi Stadium ‘One of the Dumbest-Built Stadiums’ During National Championship Broadcast appeared first on Outsider.
Report: Mark Davis has big complaint about Raiders in Las Vegas
The Raiders abandoned a passionate fan base when they moved from Oakland to one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world, but owner Mark Davis was apparently expecting more support by now in his team’s new city. A former Raiders executive told Outkick’s Jason Cole last week that...
Geno Smith, Seahawks dancing, laughing, at their loosest this season for playoffs at 49ers
Pete Carroll is riding a scooter through the team facility. The message: Have fun with this opportunity no one else expected.
Kliff Kingsbury Never Should've Coached Arizona Cardinals
Chris Broussard & Rob Parker react to the firing of Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury after a season marred in controversy, from rumors of quarrels with quarterback Kyler Murray to the awkward reveal that Kyler Murray's contract included stipulations requiring him to watch game tape for a period of time. Also, the ending of the 2022 NFL season with a record of 4-13 didn't exactly make Kingsbury's hot seat any less heated.
This is how much the cheapest seat is for 49ers playoff game vs. Seahawks
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are back in the playoffs for the second straight year. Unlike last year, the team will get to play at least one home game in front of their fans — thanks to being the No. 2 seed in the NFC. San Francisco (13-4) will face division rival […]
How Kyle Shanahan views 49ers’ 3rd matchup with Seahawks
It's tough beating an opponent just once in the NFL. It's even tougher beating your division opponents twice a season. Last season, the San Francisco 49ers faced one NFC West rival three times. In addition to the two regular-season games against the Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers had to meet them again in the NFC Championship Game.
Kittle explains incredible on-field chemistry with Purdy
One of the more interesting developments of the 2022 NFL season was 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's chemistry with tight end George Kittle. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Kittle spoke with reporters about his and Purdy's chemistry on the field. "We...
49ers practice and media schedule leading to Wild Card playoff matchup vs. Seahawks
The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its Wild Card playoff matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Brock Purdy are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
Aiyuk believes 49ers' offense still growing with rookie Purdy
SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy spent most of the season working with the 49ers’ scout team in practices. He threw passes against the 49ers’ first-team defense to the likes of practice-squad wide receivers Willie Snead IV, Tay Martin and Dazz Newsome. Only since he replaced Jimmy...
These stats will blow your mind
I wanted to share with you this week a few things I heard recently on the Dan Le Batard show with Stugotz podcast. I have mentioned their show a few times in columns, including crediting them with helping me get through a very challenging pandemic. A few of the things I wanted to share were stats, offered by one of their interns. This particular intern is well known for being Regis Philbin’s son-in-law and providing some really mind blowing statistics. ...
Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill taking different approach for GM hire
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is taking a different approach when it comes to hiring his next general manager. Bidwill, who is a member of the NFL’s Workplace Diversity Committee, says the team has an advantage when it comes to knowing who the best candidates available on the market are.
Damar unites a divided country
I couldn’t get enough news about Damar Hamlin, via any medium. I, like many people, I’m sure, tire of the incessant coverage of this incident or that. Not this one. I wasn’t watching the game that Monday night, Jan. 2, and that’s an anomaly. I rarely miss a nationally telecast NFL game, no matter its seeming insignificance. We were out […] The post Damar unites a divided country first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
49ers-Seahawks: How to watch, stream, and listen to the Wild Card Round matchup
The San Francisco 49ers return to the postseason for the third time in four seasons as they host the divisional rival Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in the NFC Wild Card Round. San Francisco looks to earn their third-consecutive victory over Seattle and their first postseason victory against the Seahawks in franchise history.
