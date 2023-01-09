Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
3 bold predictions for 49ers in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 win vs. Cardinals
And just like that, the 2022 NFL regular season is in the books. Following the Week 18 win vs. the Cardinals, the San Francisco 49ers finished No. 2 in the NFC. This will be the third time in the last five seasons they will be in the playoffs, which included a Super Bowl appearance in 2019. With the team set to face the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round on Saturday, it’s time for some San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Playoffs predictions.
Pete Carroll's priceless reaction to Seahawks-49ers wild-card game: 'Unfortunately, we’re playing the Niners'
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was excited about advancing to the playoffs this week but was admittedly less enthused about having to face San Francisco in the wild-card round.
Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On The 49ers
This past Sunday, the Seahawks clinched the final playoff spot up for grabs in the NFC. They'll face the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. When discussing the Seahawks' first-round opponent, Carroll said, "Unfortunately we’re playing the Niners, and they’re loaded." Carroll might ...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Brock Purdy Surpasses Patrick Mahomes In A Key Category
The magic carpet ride has continued for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, as he led the team to its 10th straight win on Sunday to close out the regular season with a 13-4 record. The 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals was Purdy’s fifth in as many starts, making...
Where 49ers' odds to win Super Bowl stand entering playoffs
The 49ers head into the 2022 NFL playoffs with favorable odds to win Super Bowl LVII. After San Francisco's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet, show the 49ers...
This is how much the cheapest seat is for 49ers playoff game vs. Seahawks
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are back in the playoffs for the second straight year. Unlike last year, the team will get to play at least one home game in front of their fans — thanks to being the No. 2 seed in the NFC. San Francisco (13-4) will face division rival […]
Mailbag: Are the 49ers as good as they seem? How will San Francisco handle Seahawks’ receivers? How will rain impact playoff game against Seattle?
It's the first week of the postseason for the San Francisco 49ers, and we opened our mailbag to see what fans were thinking. There is excitement, and concern, but that's all normal. Let's jump right in. The 49ers have had the easiest schedule this year - are they really as...
How to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers wild card game
It may be the wild card round, but this year’s NFL playoffs will begin with a matchup between division rivals when the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers host the seventh-seeded Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the playoffs after starting the season 3-4. Brock “Mr....
Kittle trumpets 'special' Purdy as NFL's top OROY candidate
Quarterback Brock Purdy played in only the final six regular-season games. But what a six-game stretch it was. Purdy’s performances since taking over for injured 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo have provided an argument for his inclusion into the conversation for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. “I don’t know...
Kittle explains incredible on-field chemistry with Purdy
One of the more interesting developments of the 2022 NFL season was 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's chemistry with tight end George Kittle. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Kittle spoke with reporters about his and Purdy's chemistry on the field. "We...
These stats will blow your mind
I wanted to share with you this week a few things I heard recently on the Dan Le Batard show with Stugotz podcast. I have mentioned their show a few times in columns, including crediting them with helping me get through a very challenging pandemic. A few of the things I wanted to share were stats, offered by one of their interns. This particular intern is well known for being Regis Philbin’s son-in-law and providing some really mind blowing statistics. ...
Texans, Broncos request permission to interview 49ers’ DeMeco Ryans for head coaching jobs
Expect San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to be a hot name in head coaching searches. In fact, he already has his first inquiry. According to Mike Klis of 9News in the Denver area, the Denver Broncos have formally requested permission to interview Ryans for their head coaching vacancy.
Why DeMeco Ryans could realistically remain with the 49ers in 2023
With the NFL coaching carousel starting to unravel as teams look for their next head coach, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has been receiving some recent steam as one of the hotter candidates in the current cycle. The feeling has been reciprocated by NFL teams as the second-year...
Why winning the division so early has challenged the 49ers
Last season, the San Francisco 49ers didn't make the playoffs until the closing moments of their Week 18 contest against the Los Angeles Rams. This season, the 49ers locked up the division in Week 15 with three more games to play. They played those games knowing they could not fall below the No. 3 seed and eventually overtook the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 2 seed.
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 18 win vs. Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys, just one injury from the...
Damar unites a divided country
I couldn’t get enough news about Damar Hamlin, via any medium. I, like many people, I’m sure, tire of the incessant coverage of this incident or that. Not this one. I wasn’t watching the game that Monday night, Jan. 2, and that’s an anomaly. I rarely miss a nationally telecast NFL game, no matter its seeming insignificance. We were out […] The post Damar unites a divided country first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers, Bills, Bengals remain on top heading into Super Wild Card Weekend
The 2022 regular season has, at long last, reached its conclusion. Now it gets really fun. The postseason promises drama, and eventual immortality for one team. But before any of that, let's take one last look at the league of 32. Next week, we'll cut down our breakdown to only cover teams who qualified for the postseason. That means this is goodbye to 18 others, including the Lions, a top-10 squad that couldn't find a seat when the NFL's game of playoff musical chairs came to an end.
