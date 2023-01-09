ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 bold predictions for 49ers in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 win vs. Cardinals

And just like that, the 2022 NFL regular season is in the books. Following the Week 18 win vs. the Cardinals, the San Francisco 49ers finished No. 2 in the NFC. This will be the third time in the last five seasons they will be in the playoffs, which included a Super Bowl appearance in 2019. With the team set to face the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round on Saturday, it’s time for some San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Playoffs predictions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On The 49ers

This past Sunday, the Seahawks clinched the final playoff spot up for grabs in the NFC. They'll face the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. When discussing the Seahawks' first-round opponent, Carroll said, "Unfortunately we’re playing the Niners, and they’re loaded."  Carroll might ...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Brock Purdy Surpasses Patrick Mahomes In A Key Category

The magic carpet ride has continued for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, as he led the team to its 10th straight win on Sunday to close out the regular season with a 13-4 record. The 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals was Purdy’s fifth in as many starts, making...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Where 49ers' odds to win Super Bowl stand entering playoffs

The 49ers head into the 2022 NFL playoffs with favorable odds to win Super Bowl LVII. After San Francisco's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet, show the 49ers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

How to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers wild card game

It may be the wild card round, but this year’s NFL playoffs will begin with a matchup between division rivals when the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers host the seventh-seeded Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the playoffs after starting the season 3-4. Brock “Mr....
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Kittle trumpets 'special' Purdy as NFL's top OROY candidate

Quarterback Brock Purdy played in only the final six regular-season games. But what a six-game stretch it was. Purdy’s performances since taking over for injured 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo have provided an argument for his inclusion into the conversation for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. “I don’t know...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kittle explains incredible on-field chemistry with Purdy

One of the more interesting developments of the 2022 NFL season was 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's chemistry with tight end George Kittle. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Kittle spoke with reporters about his and Purdy's chemistry on the field. "We...
The Daily Advance

These stats will blow your mind

I wanted to share with you this week a few things I heard recently on the Dan Le Batard show with Stugotz podcast. I have mentioned their show a few times in columns, including crediting them with helping me get through a very challenging pandemic. A few of the things I wanted to share were stats, offered by one of their interns. This particular intern is well known for being Regis Philbin’s son-in-law and providing some really mind blowing statistics. ...
49erswebzone

Why winning the division so early has challenged the 49ers

Last season, the San Francisco 49ers didn't make the playoffs until the closing moments of their Week 18 contest against the Los Angeles Rams. This season, the 49ers locked up the division in Week 15 with three more games to play. They played those games knowing they could not fall below the No. 3 seed and eventually overtook the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 2 seed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Johnstonian News

Damar unites a divided country

I couldn’t get enough news about Damar Hamlin, via any medium. I, like many people, I’m sure, tire of the incessant coverage of this incident or that. Not this one. I wasn’t watching the game that Monday night, Jan. 2, and that’s an anomaly. I rarely miss a nationally telecast NFL game, no matter its seeming insignificance. We were out […] The post Damar unites a divided country first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
NFL

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers, Bills, Bengals remain on top heading into Super Wild Card Weekend

The 2022 regular season has, at long last, reached its conclusion. Now it gets really fun. The postseason promises drama, and eventual immortality for one team. But before any of that, let's take one last look at the league of 32. Next week, we'll cut down our breakdown to only cover teams who qualified for the postseason. That means this is goodbye to 18 others, including the Lions, a top-10 squad that couldn't find a seat when the NFL's game of playoff musical chairs came to an end.
MINNESOTA STATE
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy