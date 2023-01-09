ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irasburg, VT

mynbc5.com

One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex

ESSEX, Vt. — One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex early Sunday morning. The Essex fire department was called to Colchester Road around 6:15 in the morning, where they found a car off the road. First responders forced entry and performed life support,...
ESSEX, VT
Barton Chronicle

Woodstock man accused of reckless driving, domestic assault

NEWPORT — A speeding black Mercedes was the object of a police search on December 30, according to the affidavit submitted by Vermont State Police Trooper Anthony Rice. He said a dispatcher received a call from a woman who said she and her child were riding in the car and feared for their lives.
WOODSTOCK, VT
newportdispatch.com

Essex Junction man arrested for DUI #3 in Bristol

BRISTOL — A 38-year-old man from Essex Junction was arrested for his third DUI following an incident in Bristol yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of Vermont Route 116 and Notch Road at around 9:05 p.m. Police say the vehicle was stationary...
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Pedestrian hit by car in Winooski

WINOOSKI, Vt. — A pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of East Allen Street and Manseau Street. According to Winooski police, the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday night. The pedestrian involved, who has not been identified, was injured in the collision. Investigators are not...
WINOOSKI, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle rollover crash in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 31-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury today. The crash took place near the intersection of Lackey Hill Road and Mt. Pisgah Road at around 5:00 p.m. Police say they made contact with the driver, identified as Joshua Nelson, of St....
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide

John Deere signs on to 'Right to Repair' agreement. FAA lifts grounding order; Delays, cancellations continue. Planes are flying again following a nationwide FAA computer outage Wednesday morning, but there are still delays at the Burlington airport. Burlington Mayor outlines goals for 2023. Updated: 10 hours ago. Burlington Mayor Miro...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Hourslong standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest

HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an hourslong standoff at a home on Route 16 in Hardwick ended Tuesday morning in an arrest. Vermont State Police say Michael McCuen, 36, of Hardwick, was taken into custody. David Upson, the Hardwick town manager, says officers were first called to the home...
HARDWICK, VT
WCAX

Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after two Vermont high school students allegedly brought pellet guns to school and one of them reportedly shot at a teacher. It happened Tuesday at Spaulding High School in Barre at about 2:45 p.m. School superintendent Chris Hennessey said in a Facebook...
BARRE, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Plattsburgh woman killed in Route 9 crash

A Plattsburgh woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree along northbound Route 9 in Westport and became submerged in a creek. New York State Police said Alexis Bouyea, 27, was driving alone January 4 when her car left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Barton Chronicle

Irasburg sugar house destroyed by fire

IRASBURG — A fire engulfed a sugar house here on January 3. The property, located in the woods off Route 58, was said by fire department officers to be owned by Rene Desmarais, although tax records show it was more recently owned by Ryan’s Maple Ridge Sugar House, Incorporated.
IRASBURG, VT
VTDigger

Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries

Jeffrey Hall, 55, remained in critical condition Friday at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The second man, Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, has been incarcerated since his August arrest following a Burlington vandalism rampage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for vandalizing Charlotte Public Library

CHARLOTTE — A 25-year-old man was arrested for unlawful mischief following an incident in Charlotte last week. On January 4, authorities say they were notified of a vandalism of private property on Ferry Road at around 3:30 a.m. Police say that Dillion Bothwell, of Charlotte, intentionally caused damage to...
CHARLOTTE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for domestic assault in Lunenburg

LUNENBURG — A 72-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in Lunenburg on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a call from a hospital in New Hampshire about a domestic assault that had occurred earlier that evening. The caller told police that Marcel Cote, of...
LUNENBURG, VT

