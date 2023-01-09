Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
newportdispatch.com
Police: Albany man starts fire in police cruiser while handcuffed inside
CRAFTSBURY — A 42-year-old man from Albany is facing multiple charges following an incident in Craftsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a dispute at a home on Apple Drive at around 4:50 p.m. Donald Billow was handcuffed and detained in the back seat of a state police...
mynbc5.com
One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex
ESSEX, Vt. — One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex early Sunday morning. The Essex fire department was called to Colchester Road around 6:15 in the morning, where they found a car off the road. First responders forced entry and performed life support,...
Barton Chronicle
Woodstock man accused of reckless driving, domestic assault
NEWPORT — A speeding black Mercedes was the object of a police search on December 30, according to the affidavit submitted by Vermont State Police Trooper Anthony Rice. He said a dispatcher received a call from a woman who said she and her child were riding in the car and feared for their lives.
newportdispatch.com
Essex Junction man arrested for DUI #3 in Bristol
BRISTOL — A 38-year-old man from Essex Junction was arrested for his third DUI following an incident in Bristol yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of Vermont Route 116 and Notch Road at around 9:05 p.m. Police say the vehicle was stationary...
mynbc5.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Winooski
WINOOSKI, Vt. — A pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of East Allen Street and Manseau Street. According to Winooski police, the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday night. The pedestrian involved, who has not been identified, was injured in the collision. Investigators are not...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 31-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury today. The crash took place near the intersection of Lackey Hill Road and Mt. Pisgah Road at around 5:00 p.m. Police say they made contact with the driver, identified as Joshua Nelson, of St....
WCAX
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody
Amber Monty’s death is being called “untimely,” although police responding to the scene said her death might be suspicious. The person who called police to the Riverside Avenue location was already wanted by police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody.
Man accused of setting fire inside a police cruiser in Craftsbury
Police had taken the man into custody on charges he threatened an ex-partner and her family with a gun. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man accused of setting fire inside a police cruiser in Craftsbury.
WCAX
Hourslong standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest
HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an hourslong standoff at a home on Route 16 in Hardwick ended Tuesday morning in an arrest. Vermont State Police say Michael McCuen, 36, of Hardwick, was taken into custody. David Upson, the Hardwick town manager, says officers were first called to the home...
Police investigate ‘untimely death’ of Burlington woman
Officers at the scene found evidence they considered suspicious, and detectives were brought in to investigating.
WCAX
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after two Vermont high school students allegedly brought pellet guns to school and one of them reportedly shot at a teacher. It happened Tuesday at Spaulding High School in Barre at about 2:45 p.m. School superintendent Chris Hennessey said in a Facebook...
mychamplainvalley.com
Plattsburgh woman killed in Route 9 crash
A Plattsburgh woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree along northbound Route 9 in Westport and became submerged in a creek. New York State Police said Alexis Bouyea, 27, was driving alone January 4 when her car left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
Barton Chronicle
Irasburg sugar house destroyed by fire
IRASBURG — A fire engulfed a sugar house here on January 3. The property, located in the woods off Route 58, was said by fire department officers to be owned by Rene Desmarais, although tax records show it was more recently owned by Ryan’s Maple Ridge Sugar House, Incorporated.
Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries
Jeffrey Hall, 55, remained in critical condition Friday at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The second man, Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, has been incarcerated since his August arrest following a Burlington vandalism rampage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries.
mynbc5.com
State Police: Plattsburgh woman killed when car becomes submerged in creek
WESTPORT, N.Y. — New York State Police report that a Plattsburgh woman was killed after her car struck a tree and became submerged in a creek. Troopers said 27-year-old Alexis Bouyea was driving east along State Route 9N around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
NECN
Police: High School Student Shot Teacher With Airsoft Gun in Barre, Vermont
Authorities say they received a call about a student shooting a teacher in the back with an airsoft gun after dismissal Tuesday. Two high school students could face charges after one of them shot a teacher with a pellet gun, according to reports from NBC affiliate NBC 5. Police responded...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for vandalizing Charlotte Public Library
CHARLOTTE — A 25-year-old man was arrested for unlawful mischief following an incident in Charlotte last week. On January 4, authorities say they were notified of a vandalism of private property on Ferry Road at around 3:30 a.m. Police say that Dillion Bothwell, of Charlotte, intentionally caused damage to...
Barre high school teacher struck by airsoft pellet, 2 students under investigation
The teacher sustained a “superficial injury” in the incident, according to Barre City police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Barre high school teacher struck by airsoft pellet, 2 students under investigation.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for domestic assault in Lunenburg
LUNENBURG — A 72-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in Lunenburg on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a call from a hospital in New Hampshire about a domestic assault that had occurred earlier that evening. The caller told police that Marcel Cote, of...
