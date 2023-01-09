Read full article on original website
Related
Maine Dog Drives Car, But Not Very Well, or Very Far
You’ve heard the expression "keep it between the lines." Well, that applies to dogs driving as well. He or she didn’t get that memo. And the name and gender of the dog are being withheld to protect the dog from being bothered, hassled, or bullied. The story starts...
Mainer On Reddit Complains That Winter Has Been Too Warm
You always find interesting things on Reddit on any given day, browsing today, I found a thread where a user named otakugrey mused that this winter has been too warm. Imagine that. Granted, we haven't had any major winter weather events yet, but rest assured that it is indeed coming...
USA Today Ranks Maine No.6 on This Extremely Random Travel List
Maine has been finding its way on a lot of major lists recently, like Vogue’s most highly anticipated hotels, the prettiest cities in the winter, Wallethub’s best places to live, and most popular national parks, just to name a few. The quiet of Covid caused an influx of...
Did Maine Law Ever Require Businesses to Supply Women with Chairs?
Some jobs you sit, some you don't. In my years previous to radio, I was in food service. In that industry, you're on your feet all day. No matter what position you have. Whether you're a server or a cook, you're on your feet all day, every day. It's just part of the gig. To be fair, I'm pretty sure all the back and foot problems I have now can basically be attributed to years of standing.
I Put This Lifehack to The Test That Claims to Keep Your Steps and Walkways From Refreezing
The start of winter in Maine has been kind of a mess. Sure, we don't have a lot of snow, but temperatures have hovered just around freezing whenever it rains and then freezes when it hits the ground making walking and driving a big challenge. The latest bout of freezing...
Could This Be the Perfect Candidate for A New State Flag?
I'm on the bandwagon that Maine should've changed the state flag. Ok, notI'll admit it. I think the current Maine State Flag is kind of lame. While I am deeply proud of where I live, I feel like there's so much going on with it, it's really hard to tell what the point is. The meaning gets a bit lost in all the busy-ness of the design.
What do You Think is Maine’s Favorite Retro Nickelodeon Show?
I grew up in the Nickelodeon hey-day. I was at the prime age in the 80s to remember all the killer shows... I loved Danger Mouse, You Can't Do That On Television, Double Dare... You name it, I watched all of it. Even in high school, I was around for Ren & Stimpy and Rocko's Modern Life. All the best in my personal opinion. I grew up in the era of slime.
Plane Diverted To Bangor Airport Thanks To Allegedly Drunken Duo
Drinking on flights; people do it, and for many different reasons. But when the drinking gets out of hand, the planes sometimes end up having to make a detour to land safely somewhere nearby so that those who are drinking can be dealt with. That's apparently what happened this past...
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0