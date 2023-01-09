ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

I-95 FM

Mainer On Reddit Complains That Winter Has Been Too Warm

You always find interesting things on Reddit on any given day, browsing today, I found a thread where a user named otakugrey mused that this winter has been too warm. Imagine that. Granted, we haven't had any major winter weather events yet, but rest assured that it is indeed coming...
Did Maine Law Ever Require Businesses to Supply Women with Chairs?

Some jobs you sit, some you don't. In my years previous to radio, I was in food service. In that industry, you're on your feet all day. No matter what position you have. Whether you're a server or a cook, you're on your feet all day, every day. It's just part of the gig. To be fair, I'm pretty sure all the back and foot problems I have now can basically be attributed to years of standing.
Could This Be the Perfect Candidate for A New State Flag?

I'm on the bandwagon that Maine should've changed the state flag. Ok, notI'll admit it. I think the current Maine State Flag is kind of lame. While I am deeply proud of where I live, I feel like there's so much going on with it, it's really hard to tell what the point is. The meaning gets a bit lost in all the busy-ness of the design.
What do You Think is Maine’s Favorite Retro Nickelodeon Show?

I grew up in the Nickelodeon hey-day. I was at the prime age in the 80s to remember all the killer shows... I loved Danger Mouse, You Can't Do That On Television, Double Dare... You name it, I watched all of it. Even in high school, I was around for Ren & Stimpy and Rocko's Modern Life. All the best in my personal opinion. I grew up in the era of slime.
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine

