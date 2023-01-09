Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mynspr.org
County fire station closures | Valley’s Edge faces referendum | State budget proposal
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Berry Creek residents say they weren’t notified about decision to close fire station. Last month, the Butte County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a group of budget actions, including downstaffing and closing three fire stations for the winter. One of those stations was in Berry Creek. Some residents say they didn’t receive proper warning about the Board of Supervisors’ proposal to close the station.
actionnewsnow.com
Northern Valley Catholic Social Service to help provide donations to Berry Creek residents
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A call for help for people living in Berry Creek. Families there need tarps, propane, generators, gas and rain gear. The Northern Valley Catholic Social Service will distribute donations and Butte County Supervisor Bill Connelly says people can drop items off at his office by appointment.
suttercounty.org
Local State of Emergency Declared
Sutter County Administrative Officer Steven M. Smith, acting in his capacity as Director of Emergency Services, today proclaimed the existence of a county wide emergency in the midst of a series of severe winter storms. The proclamation, which allows the County to access state and federal resources, expires in seven...
Sierra Sun
Truckee-Tahoe ski resorts report 2 feet of snow with much more on way; Nevada County declares emergency
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The latest snowstorm to hit the Truckee-Tahoe region dropped about 2 feet of snow in the last 24 hours which led to an emergency declaration and the closure of highways and schools on Tuesday and much more snow may be on the way. Tahoe ski resorts...
krcrtv.com
Monday morning weather leaves 2,500+ without power in Chico
Thousands of PG&E customers woke up without power Monday morning after the weather knocked out power in Chico. PG&E says the outage impacted 2,554 customers. The outage began at 2:16 a.m. and currently has no restoration time.
krcrtv.com
California's DWR says Shasta and Oroville reservoir storage can absorb incoming storms
To prepare for the week's incoming storms, California's Department of Water Resources has confirmed that reservoirs throughout the Northstate have enough storage space to absorb the large amounts of precipitation expected to hit the region. In a Facebook post, the state agency affirmed that "main reservoirs connected to the Sacramento...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County bridge compromised Monday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
actionnewsnow.com
Windy weather knocks down historic Chico tree
CHICO, Calif. - Heavy rainfall and windy weather this week caused a massive Heritage Oak Tree to fall in Chico. It fell near the alternative homeless camp site on the corner of Eaton and Cohasset Rd. The tree is known as Eaton Oak and is believed to be over 250...
actionnewsnow.com
1 of 3 found dead after Sacramento County flooding identified as Orland resident
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. - One of the three people found dead in the southern part of Sacramento County after the New Year’s Eve storm was an Orland resident. NBC affiliate KCRA reports 61-year-old Katherine Martinez of Orland was found dead Wednesday inside a submerged vehicle impacted by the flooding at New Hope Road west of Orr Road.
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 99 reopened in Gridley following vehicle vs power pole crash
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The driver of a pickup truck was transported to the hospital following a vehicle vs power pole crash on Highway 99 in Gridley Wednesday. At approximately 10 a.m., the California Highway Patrol, crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit, and officers from the Gridley Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a power pole in the area of Highway 99 and Hollis Lane in Gridley.
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to most PG&E customers in Oroville
CHICO, Calif. 11:20 A.M. UPDATE - The gusty winds knocked out power to several areas Monday morning. At about 8:25 a.m., nearly 1,600 PG&E customers lost power in Oroville. This outage is along Oroville Dam Boulevard E and Orange Avenue. As of 11:20 a.m., 128 PG&E customers remain without power.
actionnewsnow.com
Historic Paradise tree topples in weekend storm
PARADISE, Calif. - The wind and rain have knocked out trees across our region. One tree that toppled in Paradise is more than just a tree to the community. To the ordinary eye, the tree may just look like another tree destroyed by the recent storms. But to the people on the ridge, it represents resilience.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Oroville Man Dies in Vallejo Traffic Collision
Single-Vehicle Traffic Collision on I-80 Kills Passenger. An Oroville man, age 18, was a passenger in a vehicle who died in a traffic collision in Vallejo on January 5. The vehicle was being driven by another Oroville resident, age 27. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Dodge Ram the two men were in exited the roadway and struck a box truck that was disabled on the shoulder of the roadway.
actionnewsnow.com
1 arrested after officers find 10 grams of fentanyl in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - One person was arrested after probation officers found 10 grams of fentanyl in the Red Bluff area on Monday. According to the Tehama County Probation Department, the officers contacted two people in a vehicle at a gas station and learned they were on probation for drug offenses.
actionnewsnow.com
People in Tehama County preparing for floods
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The current winter storm bringing heavy rainfall and wind to our area is expected to bring even more in the coming days. That is leading to active flood watches in Tehama County. People working at the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home and RV Park say they are...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County road closures
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County Public Works issued an updated list of road closures in the area, including River Road being closed from West Sacramento Avenue to Chico River Road. Stimpson Lane from Cox Lane to Highway 70 is closed. Middle Honcut Road from Palermo Honcut Highway to Highway...
Robbery suspect disarmed by victim in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man suspected in three robberies was arrested after being disarmed by one of his victims, Sacramento police said. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Faustino Becerra Corona, of Chico. The Sacramento Police Department said he was found in the area of 4th Street and I...
actionnewsnow.com
Tree falls onto power lines in Chico, thousands of PG&E customers lose power
CHICO, Calif. 11 A.M. UPDATE - Thousands of PG&E customers were without power in Chico Tuesday morning. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., 3,285 PG&E customers who live along Vallombrosa Avenue, East 8th Street, Highway 32 and Forest Avenue to Skyway lost power. PG&E said crews found a tree on power lines...
actionnewsnow.com
Flournoy Avenue bridge collapses, road closed
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Erosion from the storms caused a bridge to collapse south of Corning. The Flournoy Bridge over Burch Creek, off Flournoy Avenue, collapsed sometime between Monday and Tuesday morning, causing a road closure to be put in place between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue. CAL FIRE crews...
Sinkhole closes 8-mile stretch of road in Yuba County
(KTXL) — A sinkhole caused a stretch of road to close in Yuba County, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services. Yuba County OES said that Hammonton-Smartsville Road was closed between Doolittle Gate at Beale Airforce Base and South Golden Parkway at Gold Village. Approximately eight miles of the road are closed due […]
