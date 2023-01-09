ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

nevadabusiness.com

NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas’ 10-Year Run of Rent Growth Is Over

LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows a 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada’s apartment market has ended. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar, shows Southern Nevada apartment rents declining by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas One Of The Best Cities To Get Healthy And Stay Healthy

Was your New Year’s resolution the same as it is every year – to be more active, to exercise, to lose weight? Well let’s make it happen this year!. According to a study by WalletHub, it shouldn’t be that hard, since Las Vegas ranked among the best cities for an active lifestyle. We’re lucky to have the great weather we have, and the open spaces we have.
LAS VEGAS, NV
sparkstrib.com

While Nevada rents have fallen, renters say prices still too high

Average rents in Nevada started to tick downward in the last half of the calendar year, dropping more than in any state in the country. But for many renters who struggled with fast and sharp rate increases over the last few years, it doesn’t feel like relief. After rents...
NEVADA STATE
smartertravel.com

The 10 Least Fun Cities in America

Don’t want to be bored on your next vacation? Skip these ten spots (which were recently deemed the least fun destinations in the country) in favor of the most entertaining cities in the United States. Finance site WalletHub ranked the 182 most populated cities in the US to determine...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Villa Luz in Henderson, Nevada Comes with Chic Features and Breathtaking Strip Views on The Market for $4.45 Million

1513 Villa Rica Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1513 Villa Rica Drive, Henderson, Nevada is a chic home in the Estates in Seven Hills with resort amenities including indoor-outdoor bar, movie theater, smart home, entertainers kitchen, bar seating, chic mirrored backsplash and more. This Home in Henderson offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1513 Villa Rica Drive, please contact Kristen Routh Silberman (Phone: 702-467-7100) at Douglas Elliman of Nevada LLC for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
Washington Examiner

Las Vegas high school senior dies of heart attack at school

A senior at a Las Vegas high school suffered a cardiac arrest on Jan. 3, according to school officials. Jordan Brister was at school when his heart stopped "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a statement from the school he attended, Amplus Academy. The school also noted there was "no explanation as to why."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Seattle eatery Piroshky Piroshky hosting pop-up in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents will once again be able to satisfy their Piroshky Piroshky cravings a little closer to home when the Seattle eatery holds a pop-up later this month. According to a news release, diners can place an order for pick up through Jan. 22...
LAS VEGAS, NV

