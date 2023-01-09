The sale of Voyager Digital has received preliminary approval by the courts thus clearing the way for Binance.US to acquire the assets of the bankrupt firm. Revealed last month, Binance.US announced the agreement for it to acquire Voyagers assets for approximately $1 billion. Binance.US’ bid provided a path forward for Voyager customers’ funds to gain access to their funds, and return to them in the form of the cryptocurrencies previously held in their Voyager accounts.

15 HOURS AGO