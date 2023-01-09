Read full article on original website
40Seas, a Fintech Platform for Modernizing Cross-Border Trade Financing, Secures Funding
40Seas, a Fintech platform for cross-border trade financing, has raised $111 million to deliver a much more efficient and cost-effective financing framework for SMEs involved in global commerce. The company’s $11 million seed funding round, “led by Team8 with participation from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), is complemented...
UK Pension Holders Might Move Retirement Funds Overseas as Fears Grow About March Budget, Investment Professional Predicts
UK pension holders will increasingly be “seeking to move retirement funds overseas as fears grow about the Budget in March,” predicts the Investment Director of an independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organization. The warning from James Green of deVere Group comes “ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt...
European Fintech Lemonway Reports Solid Results for 2022
Lemonway, a top European Fintech, is reporting solid results for 2022, with volumes jumping by 39% during the year. Lemonway is a pan-European payments provider targeting marketplaces, including alternative finance platforms looking for payment processing, wallet management, and third-party payments, along with anti-money laundering (AML) and customer verification (KYC) services. Approximately 400 platforms utilize Lemonway, of which 200 are crowdfunding platforms. Lemonway has opened over 8 million digital wallets for platform operators.
UK Insurtech Superscript Finalizes £45M Series B Round
The team at Superscript is pleased to announce the completion of their £45 million ($54m USD) Series B funding round. The investment round was “led by existing investor BHL UK, owner of Comparethemarket, with participation from new investor and Fortune 500 insurer The Hartford.” Other existing investors, “including Concentric, also participated.”
Real Estate Software Firm CubiCasa and Georgia MLS Announce Partnership
CubiCasa, a global-reaching real estate software company, announced that Georgia MLS has joined the company’s recently launched MLS Partnership Program. Through the program, participating MLSs can “unlock unique benefits to strengthen the free floor plans produced by the CubiCasa app and deliver more value to customers.”. Georgia MLS...
Digital Asset Platform Matrixport Signs Up Chainalysis for Compliance, Fraud Monitoring
Matrixport has enlisted the assistance of Chainalysis to provide compliance, fraud monitoring, risk assessment, and more. Matrixport is a Singapore based digital asset platform that is a prime brokerage, spot trading, lending, asset management and more. Christopher Liu, Chief Compliance Officer at Matrixport, said that compliance is the cornerstone of...
Unique Payments Fintech Butter Raises $22 Million Series A Round
Butter, a payments Fintech that tackles transaction churn, has raised $22 million in a Series A funding round led by Norwest Venture Partners! Existing investors also participated in the round, including Atomic, Transpose Platform, and Spring Tide Capital. Butter CEO and founder Vijay Menon revealed the funding in a blog post today, noting it was exceptional to raise money in the very difficult economic environment where venture capital has tanked. While not providing a valuation, Menon called the funding a “gift” and testament to what his company is doing.
Eric Chen: Co-Founder at Injective Labs Says FTX Contagion had Large Impact on How Investors are Approaching DeFi Projects
Eric Chen, CEO and co-founder of Injective Labs, and core contributor to Injective, has shared insights with CI about how the FTX contagion is upending investments in DeFi projects and what to expect for the future of digital assets. Injective recently announced a $40M funding round with Jump Crypto in...
Ethereum, BNB Chain Experienced the Most DeFi, Blockchain-related Security Incidents in 2022: Report
A new report from SlowMist takes a close look at the major events in the blockchain industry that took place in 2022. The report from SlowMist provides an overview of the security status of each area within the industry and delves into “common attack techniques.” Additionally, it uncovers a few phishing techniques and analyzes “the flow of stolen funds in some security incidents.”
India’s Custom-Build Homes Firm Brick & Bolt Raises $10M from Accel, Celesta Capital
Custom-build homes platform Brick&Bolt announced that it has raised $10 million, co-led by global venture capital firms Accel and Celesta Capital. The company plans to use the funding “to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its leadership team and expand to 12+ cities in the next 15 months.” Cilix Capital, an international investment-banking firm, has “advised the Series A2 round.”
Anchorage on Staking: Ethereum Goes Deflationary
Digital asset bank Anchorage Digital has posted its perspective on Ethereum – post Merge. Anchorage as a service provides Ethereum staking following the transition from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake. While touting its own services, Anchorage notes that Ethereum has gone deflationary for the first time. According...
Coinbase to Slash Employees by 950, Expects to Lose $500 Million for FY 2022
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the largest crypto exchange in the US and the only one that is publicly traded, will slash its employee headcount by approximately 950 individuals as part of a move to adjust to the challenging economic environment. Coinbase said it will also cut operating expenses by 25% quarter over quarter as digital asset markets have tanked.
Binance.US Approved to Acquire Voyager Digital
The sale of Voyager Digital has received preliminary approval by the courts thus clearing the way for Binance.US to acquire the assets of the bankrupt firm. Revealed last month, Binance.US announced the agreement for it to acquire Voyagers assets for approximately $1 billion. Binance.US’ bid provided a path forward for Voyager customers’ funds to gain access to their funds, and return to them in the form of the cryptocurrencies previously held in their Voyager accounts.
Autonomous Finance Platform HighRadius Expands with New Office in Kraków, Poland
HighRadius, which claims to be the global leader in Autonomous Finance Platforms for the Office of the CFO, announced their new office in Kraków, Poland. HighRadius is “headquartered in Houston, Texas, and this will be their fifth regional office in Europe, after London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Paris.”. The...
Resilient: Prime Central London Property Sales Jump by 48% Since 2019
Property in London continues to be a hot asset class. In fact, according to a recent report, prime central London property sales have increased by 48% in the past three years. The information was provided by the property investment platform CapitalRise as well as Savills. The report states that property purchase activity has experienced a “strong post-pandemic recovery.”
In-store SMBs See Reduced Checkout Times as Key to Growth: Report
Four in five (80%) SMBs (small to medium-sized businesses) consider payments and a seamless checkout experience “as critical to growth.”. New research among 200 U.S. brick-and-mortar SMBs commissioned by leading payments platform, Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), revealed “that 69% of merchants want to reduce the time their customers spend at the checkout.” 70% of them also want “to prioritize integrating new payments technology in-store to enhance customer experience.”
Billionaire Jack Ma Gives Up Control of Chinese Fintech Firm Ant Group
Billionaire entrepreneur Jack Ma will reportedly end an acting-in-concert pact with three senior executives who had given Ma a 53.46% share of the voting power in Fintech firm Ant Group. Following the restructuring phase, the major shareholders of Ant Group will independently exercise their respective voting rights, which should leave...
Hundreds of ‘investment zone’ bids killed off under Rishi Sunak
Hundreds of bids by councils to be granted tax exemptions and liberalised planning rules under the “investment zones” scheme have been killed off, as Rishi Sunak’s government dismantles another of Liz Truss’s projects. Sources said ministers were trying to scale down the scheme, which was a...
Apperio Raises $7 Million in Round Led by Molten Ventures
Apperio, a provider of legal spend analytics and matter-tracking software, has raised $7 million in a funding round led by VC Molten Ventures. Total funding for Apperio now stands at $19.9 million. Other investors in the round include Notion Capital, IQ Capital, Nextlaw Ventures, Volution, and Hambro Perks, who provided...
