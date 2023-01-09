ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game

By By The Associated Press
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:

5-9-7-1

(five, nine, seven, one)

¶ Maximum prize: $500

drydenwire.com

Winner Of $15M Megabucks Lottery In Northwest Wisconsin Identified

LUCK, WI -- 2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game, Megabucks, and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne's Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing.
LUCK, WI
wwisradio.com

$15.1 Million Dollar Winning Megabucks Ticket Claimed

2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game, Megabucks, and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne’s Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing. Cunningham came to the Wisconsin Lottery office in Madison on Monday to claim his winning ticket.
LUCK, WI
1520 The Ticket

Two Wisconsin Towns are Retirement ‘Hotspots’ for 2023

A recent study determined the top 20 retirement 'hotspots' in the US for 2023. Two of the top 20 are in Wisconsin and they're the only two in the Midwest to make the list. I'm a long way away from retirement but I'm not sure I'd want to leave Minnesota when I retire. I can absolutely see my husband and myself becoming snowbirds, though, and going to Arizona or something during the bad winter months.
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

In 2019 Wisconsin Was 5th For DUI’s, But in 2023, OH MY!!!

Back in 2019, Wisconsin ranked 5th in the country for DUI arrests...wow! Here we are at the start of 2023, and their NEW ranking will blow your mind. NBC15. This is something that really made me scratch my head. Let's start a few years back, in 2019. This study looked at the worst driving behaviors in the nation. They covered all the bases and compiled info from all of the state's transportation departments, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and National Safety Council.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

MGE warns of new flyer scam

Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.
MADISON, WI
drydenwire.com

$15.1 Million Dollar Winning Megabucks Ticket Sold In Northwest Wisconsin

LUCK, WI — The luck of the draw was in the town of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night. A $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus located at 151 Butternut Ave for the January 4, 2023, drawing, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The winning numbers...
LUCK, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin cigarette sales go up in smoke over 20 years

A new report shows that cigarette sales in Wisconsin plummeted over the past 20 years, fueled by higher taxes and smoking bans. The Wisconsin Policy Forum reported Wednesday that the number of packs of cigarettes purchased in the state dropped from 420 million in 2001 to just under 193 million in 2022. On a per capita basis, more than 32 packs of cigarettes were sold per resident in 2022 compared with nearly 78 in 2001. The report notes that during that time span, a statewide smoking ban took effect, taxes were increased on cigarettes three times and there was a growth in substitute products like vaping.
WISCONSIN STATE
beckersasc.com

Wisconsin physician's license suspended for falsifying immunization records

Scott Stillwell, MD, of Green Bay, Wis., had his license suspended for 30 days after falsely recording that he and his immediate family were vaccinated against COVID-19, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Jan. 9. Dr. Stillwell was found to have used a medical assistant's credentials to access the Wisconsin Immunization...
GREEN BAY, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Leave it to Evers: Tony’s veneer of compromise cracks

MADISON — So much for “unity.”. Just days into the new session it looks like Gov. Tony Evers’ has ripped off his compromise disguise. The Democrat, who just last week preached unity and finding common ground with the Republican majority in the Legislature, now says conservatives can forget about a flat tax or universal school choice this session.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin wrestling team’s bus catches fire on ride home from meet

(WFRV) – A college wrestling team in Wisconsin avoided any injuries after its bus caught fire on the ride back from a meet in Minnesota. According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, a college wrestling team was on a bus that ended up catching fire and closing part of Hwy 53. Authorities said the team on board was not injured and had to spend a few hours at the Sheriff’s Office.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It) Wisconsin, an upper midwest state, sits along two Great Lakes. It may be known for its dairy and farms, but Wisconsin is also a lush haven with immense greenery and abundant wildlife. The state contains 35 million acres of land, and almost 17 million of those are forested. Of the total land area, 46% is forestland. Discover the largest forest in Wisconsin, the animals that live within it, and recreation to enjoy within its boundaries.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin cigarette sales go up in smoke due to higher taxes, smoking bans

MADISON, Wis. — Cigarette sales in Wisconsin plummeted over the past 20 years, fueled by higher taxes and smoking bans, a report released Wednesday showed.The number of packs of cigarettes purchased in the state dropped from 420 million in 2001 to just under 193 million in 2022, the Wisconsin Policy Forum report said. On a per capita basis, more than 32 packs of cigarettes were sold per resident in 2022 compared with nearly 78 in 2001.During that time span, a statewide smoking ban took effect, taxes were increased on cigarettes three times and there was a growth in substitute products like vaping, the report noted. The statewide smoking ban, which included bars and restaurants, took effect in 2011. State taxes were increased in 2002, 2008 and 2009, while federal taxes also increased in 2002 and 2009.That report details only legally purchased cigarettes. It notes that due to higher taxes in Wisconsin, some smokers may have illegally smuggled cigarettes or legally purchased them in other states where taxes are lowered.Wisconsin's current tax on a pack of cigarettes is $2.52, above the median of $1.78 and 16th highest.
WISCONSIN STATE
