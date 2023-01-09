Read full article on original website
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
FOX Carolina
Tahj Boyd planning annual gala
FOX Carolina

Tahj Boyd planning annual gala
Historic building in Spartanburg to be revitalized
A historic Spartanburg building will now see new life. City council approved plans to revitalize Spartanburg's vacant Coca-Cola plant.
FOX Carolina
Drained Upstate lake closer to reopening
FOX Carolina

Drained Upstate lake closer to reopening
greenvillejournal.com
Bon Secours St. Francis to illuminate Greenville campuses in blue lights
In recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System will illuminate its downtown and Eastside campuses in blue lights on Jan. 11. The event is also in support of the Department of Homeland Security's Blue Campaign and #WearBlueDay, which works to bring awareness to the prevalence of human trafficking.
FOX Carolina
Puck n' Hoppy label design contest
FOX Carolina

Puck n' Hoppy label design contest
FOX Carolina
Celebrating MLK through poetry
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate poets came together at Coffee Underground in Greenville on Wednesday to honor MLK. “Martin Luther King was known for speaking boldly to power and today our poets speak boldly to power, and I thought it would be fitting on MLK Day to let the poets speak to issues like social justice,” said Greenville Democratic Black Caucus Chair Kwadjo Campbell.
FOX Carolina
NCDOT removes 120,000 pounds of trash from homeless camps
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police said the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) collected 120,000 pounds of trash from two West Asheville homeless camps on Saturday, Jan. 6. According to police, clean-up efforts of two vacant homeless camps resulted in more than 120,000 pounds of trash being collected.
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
NCDOT clean-up homeless camps
FOX Carolina

NCDOT clean-up homeless camps

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) removed 120,000 pounds of trash from two homeless camps in West Asheville on Saturday, January 6, 2023.
FOX Carolina
West Greenville residents look ahead after “Woven” project approval
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Monday night, Greenville City Council approved a controversial mixed-use apartment project on Pendleton Street. For almost a year—West Greenville residents were against it. Tuesday night, many of those same residents came together for a community meeting and a big topic on the agenda was development.
FOX Carolina
Leadership program aims to help neighborhood take ownership
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A historically African-American community, the people in the Highland Neighborhood in Spartanburg are tight-knit. “There’s a loyalty to this community that’s unseen in any other neighborhood I’ve ever known. Once you come through Highland, you’re going to always come back,” said Highland Community Engagement Coordinator Wilma Moore.
FOX Carolina
1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands
FOX Carolina

1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands
FOX Carolina
With new leadership, we look at what’s in store for Greenville County Council this year
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week the Greenville County Council swore in four new leaders. As the new members get into the swing of things the county has a big year ahead with lots of projects and concerns on the agenda. The county is expected to grow by 250,000...
FOX Carolina
City leaders working to make changes to mobile food units in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville is known for its variety of foods and now city leaders are working to make changes that will allow your favorite places to be more mobile. The council gave its first approval of an ordinance that would allow food trailers to...
greenvillejournal.com
Greater Greenville Sanitation to stop recycling, but the city of Greenville will continue
Greater Greenville Sanitation will no longer offer curbside recycling after March 30 due to the increase in the cost of collection, which includes equipment maintenance, fuel and employees. But for residents living inside city limits and using City of Greenville Solid Waste services, recycling collection will continue as normal and...
gsabusiness.com
19-story tower planned for downtown Greenville
A new mixed-use development planned for downtown Greenville would add hundreds of residential units as part of a 19-story tower. Developers submitted plans to the city of Greenville’s Design Review Board for the proposed 19-story Canvas tower that would sit at 301 College St., right at the corner of North Academy and College streets, adjacent to Buncombe Street, framing the Canvas Lofts and its iconic mural of former Greenville County educator Pearlie Harris.
FOX Carolina
Upstate events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dr. Martin Luther King lived a profound life filled with numerous accomplishments regarding race and social equality. As we approach the day of celebrating his life and work, there are several Upstate events you can take part in. Friday, January 13. Furman University “M.L.K. Community...
wfft.com
A 'damming' situation: 130-year-old dam leaking; holding back tons of toxic waste from river
GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) -- Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people in Greenwood and Laurens counties. But just over an hour upstream in Greenville County, the 130-year-old Conestee Dam is crumbling and cracking day by day, according to experts, holding back millions of tons of chemicals and raw sewage.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Historic Mill Purchased With Plans For Affordable Housing
The historic Clinchfield Mill in McDowell County has been purchased with plans to turn it into affordable housing. Givens Communities, an Asheville non-profit, purchased the Mill, located at 56 Branch Street in Marion, on December 21st after receiving a $3 million grant from the Dogwood Health Trust. In late December,...
