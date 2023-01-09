ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

FOX Carolina

Tahj Boyd planning annual gala

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Drained Upstate lake closer to reopening

CLEMSON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Bon Secours St. Francis to illuminate Greenville campuses in blue lights

In recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System will illuminate its downtown and Eastside campuses in blue lights on Jan. 11. The event is also in support of the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign and #WearBlueDay, which works to bring awareness to the prevalence of human trafficking.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Puck n' Hoppy label design contest

CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Celebrating MLK through poetry

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate poets came together at Coffee Underground in Greenville on Wednesday to honor MLK. “Martin Luther King was known for speaking boldly to power and today our poets speak boldly to power, and I thought it would be fitting on MLK Day to let the poets speak to issues like social justice,” said Greenville Democratic Black Caucus Chair Kwadjo Campbell.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

NCDOT removes 120,000 pounds of trash from homeless camps

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police said the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) collected 120,000 pounds of trash from two West Asheville homeless camps on Saturday, Jan. 6. According to police, clean-up efforts of two vacant homeless camps resulted in more than 120,000 pounds of trash being collected.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

NCDOT clean-up homeless camps

ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

West Greenville residents look ahead after “Woven” project approval

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Monday night, Greenville City Council approved a controversial mixed-use apartment project on Pendleton Street. For almost a year—West Greenville residents were against it. Tuesday night, many of those same residents came together for a community meeting and a big topic on the agenda was development.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Leadership program aims to help neighborhood take ownership

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A historically African-American community, the people in the Highland Neighborhood in Spartanburg are tight-knit. “There’s a loyalty to this community that’s unseen in any other neighborhood I’ve ever known. Once you come through Highland, you’re going to always come back,” said Highland Community Engagement Coordinator Wilma Moore.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands

First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Governor Henry McMaster speaks after being sworn in for second full term. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. System outage grounds flights nationwide. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

19-story tower planned for downtown Greenville

A new mixed-use development planned for downtown Greenville would add hundreds of residential units as part of a 19-story tower. Developers submitted plans to the city of Greenville’s Design Review Board for the proposed 19-story Canvas tower that would sit at 301 College St., right at the corner of North Academy and College streets, adjacent to Buncombe Street, framing the Canvas Lofts and its iconic mural of former Greenville County educator Pearlie Harris.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dr. Martin Luther King lived a profound life filled with numerous accomplishments regarding race and social equality. As we approach the day of celebrating his life and work, there are several Upstate events you can take part in. Friday, January 13. Furman University “M.L.K. Community...
GREENVILLE, SC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Historic Mill Purchased With Plans For Affordable Housing

The historic Clinchfield Mill in McDowell County has been purchased with plans to turn it into affordable housing. Givens Communities, an Asheville non-profit, purchased the Mill, located at 56 Branch Street in Marion, on December 21st after receiving a $3 million grant from the Dogwood Health Trust. In late December,...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC

