Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
The Miami Dolphins: From Expansion Team to Super Bowl ChampionsDylan BarketMiami, FL
cre-sources.com
Stiles Sells Building In Prime Location For Near Record
Stiles has closed the $3.3 million sale of a 10,052-square-foot building situated on a 33,723-square-foot lot at 325 SW 26th Street in Fort Lauderdale. The $328 per square foot sale price was among the highest in the airport/port district in the past two years. Stiles Senior Vice President Kimberly Barbar...
luxury-houses.net
A $15 Million Luxury Villa in Boca Raton, Florida, with a Breathtaking 40-Foot Waterfall and Tropical Paradise is on the Market
9614 Pondwood Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9614 Pondwood Road, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury villa in a five-acre private alcove in Boca Raton. Featuring a breathtaking 40-foot waterfall, two lakes, a koi pond, and vegetation from all corners of the globe, it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9614 Pondwood Road, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes
Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
WSVN-TV
Rapper Flo Rida appears in South Florida court over Celsius holdings endorsement deal
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Platinum-selling rapper Flo Rida appeared in a South Florida courtroom Tuesday. The 43-year-old Florida native and his Hialeah-based company are suing energy drink maker Celsius Holdings over an alleged breach of contract from a 2014 endorsement deal. The rap star claims he originally signed the...
Click10.com
South Florida airports feeling impact of nationwide flight disruptions following FAA computer outage
MIAMI – Air travel was disrupted on Wednesday morning after all domestic planes were grounded following a major computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration. The outage involves the agency’s Notice to Air Missions System, or NOTAM, which provides pilots with preflight safety notices. The FAA announced around...
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $21.5 Million, This Castle Inspired Estate in Highland Beach, Florida has A 12 Car Drive Through Garage
4217 S Ocean Boulevard Home in Highland Beach, Florida for Sale. 4217 S Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, Florida is a breathtaking estate with Renaissance-style architecture boasts elevator, 3 kitchens, a fully equipped gym, 12- car garage, poolside loggia, alfresco dining and unobstructed views of sunrises and sunsets. This Home in Highland Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4217 S Ocean Boulevard, please contact Chad Carroll (Phone: 305-400-9507) at Compass Florida for full support and perfect service.
iheart.com
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami
There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Rising interest rates should not hold back savvy South Florida buyers
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates historically low, giving local homebuyers the power to borrow money incredibly cheaply. As we face a more normal landscape, the South Florida housing market looks completely different compared to the last two years of extraordinary performance, causing house hunters to grapple with suddenly high rates, rising home prices and a tight supply of properties.
Catching the Ocean View: The Nautical Flea Market is a chance to buy, sell, and mingle
Sponsored by Outboard Specialties and presented by the cities of Pompano Beach and Lighthouse Point, the 33rd Annual Nautical Flea Market is full steam ahead – Jan. 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Jan. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pompano Community Park, 820 NE 18 Ave.
miamitimesonline.com
Pierre Frantz Charles to fill vacated Desulme seat while North Miami city manager resigns
The North Miami City Council voted Tuesday night to appoint Pierre Frantz Charles to the District 4 seat recently vacated by Mayor Alix Desulme. Frantz Charles is a Haitian-born math teacher at Miami Central Senior High School of 14 years and a member of the city’s Citizens Investigative Board. He was one of 10 candidates that applied to the position.
floridapolitics.com
Media pro Sabina Covo enters race for vacant Miami Commission seat, calls for creative, ‘all-encompassing’ solutions to city problems
She was one of 18 residents who applied to take the seat by appointment. City Commissioners opted to fill the vacancy with an election. One day after Miami Commissioners voted to hold a Special Election to fill a short-term vacancy on the City Commission, media veteran Sabina Covo says she will be on the ballot.
Liam’s Steakhouse to Open in Aventura
Liam’s will be the first kosher Turkish steakhouse not only in South Florida, but in the entire United States
MAJOR ROAD CLOSURE ALERT: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER| BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — I-95 is again set to close in Boca Raton, stopping all traffic and forcing it off of the Interstate. The closure, part of the express lane expansion project, will take place Wednesday night. The Florida Department of Transporation is officially […]
cw34.com
Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
WSVN-TV
Migrants land in Fort Lauderdale beach
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a massive police response on Fort Lauderdale beach after scores of migrants landed on shore. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a group of migrants landed on the beach along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, just before 6 p.m. They estimate between 25 to 50 migrants made it to land.
caribbeantoday.com
North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community
North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs
Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
SENTENCED: Delray Doctor To Federal Prison For Two Decades
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach doctor will spend 20 years in federal prison now that he has been sentenced for his role in what federal prosecutors call a “multi-year scheme to bill health care benefit programs for fraudulent tests and treatments […]
Former Sears site at Town Center mall could be transformed into an open-air shopping plaza
It’s been five years since Sears closed its doors at Town Center mall in Boca Raton, but the enormously valuable property could soon get a major makeover. That is, if some issues can be resolved, including over the proposed redesign. An on-going legal battle with mall’s property owner, Simon Property Group, has further complicated matters. Seritage SRC Finance, which owns the former Sears ...
Sushi By Scratch Opens In Miami
Michelin-Starred Sushi Concept Moves Into Permanent New Space
