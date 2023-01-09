PHILADELPHIA -- - Joel Embiid says if he can walk, he can play. With an injured left foot feeling better, Embiid got to put the hurt on the Detroit Pistons. Embiid rocked braids and had 36 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden added a second straight triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Pistons 147-116 on Tuesday night.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO